Florida State

Famous actors from Florida

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fa8M9_0cr83CNR00
OMDb

Famous actors from Florida

Admiring and envying the world's biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can't get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns or cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Florida from IMDb’s most popular list. For each actor, we included a movie poster image from a film he is known for (all movie poster images from OMDb ). Keep reading to see which favorite actors are from your home state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15T0Yn_0cr83CNR00
Andrea Raffin // Shutterstock

Wesley Snipes

- Born: Orlando, Florida (7/31/1962)
- Known for:
--- Blade in "Blade" (1998)
--- Nino Brown in "New Jack City" (1991)
--- Simon Phoenix in "Demolition Man" (1993)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JR3Em_0cr83CNR00
OMDb

Stephen Root

- Born: Sarasota, Florida (11/17/1951)
- Known for:
--- Milton in "Office Space" (1999)
--- Gordon in "Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story" (2004)
--- Bill Dauterive in "King of the Hill" (1997-2010)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B2qxd_0cr83CNR00
OMDb

Skyler Gisondo

- Born: Palm Beach County, Florida (7/22/1996)
- Known for:
--- James Griswold in "Vacation" (2015)
--- Nick Daley in "Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb" (2014)
--- Howard Stacy in "The Amazing Spider-Man" (2012)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rFiWR_0cr83CNR00
Alberto E. Rodriguez // Getty Images

Josh Gad

- Born: Hollywood, Florida (2/23/1981)
- Known for:
--- Olaf in "Frozen" (2013)
--- LeFou in "Beauty and the Beast" (2017)
--- Miles in "21" (2008)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A7ngD_0cr83CNR00
OMDb

RJ Cyler

- Born: Jacksonville, Florida (3/21/1995)
- Known for:
--- Earl in "Me and Earl and the Dying Girl" (2015)
--- Billy (Blue Ranger) in "Power Rangers" (2017)
--- Jim Beckwourth in "The Harder They Fall" (2021)

OMDb

James Morosini

- Born: Tampa Bay, Florida (7/5/1990)
- Known for:
--- Franklin in "I Love My Dad" (2022)
--- R.J. in "American Horror Story" (2016-2017)
--- Dalton in "The Sex Lives of College Girls" (2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=172DHS_0cr83CNR00
OMDb

Norman Reedus

- Born: Hollywood, Florida (1/6/1969)
- Known for:
--- Daryl Dixon in "The Walking Dead" (2010-2022)
--- Murphy MacManus in "The Boondock Saints" (1999)
--- Scud in "Blade II" (2002)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aUMeZ_0cr83CNR00
OMDb

Wilmer Valderrama

- Born: Miami, Florida (1/30/1980)
- Known for:
--- Fez in "That '70s Show" (1998-2006)
--- Dell Gordo in "Larry Crowne" (2011)
--- Nick Torres in "NCIS" (2016-2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37m4vn_0cr83CNR00
OMDb

William H. Macy

- Born: Miami, Florida (3/13/1950)
- Known for:
--- Jerry Lundegaard in "Fargo" (1996)
--- Quiz Kid Donnie Smith in "Magnolia" (1999)
--- Frank Gallagher in "Shameless" (2011-2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35XdTB_0cr83CNR00
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin // Getty Images

Noah Centineo

- Born: Miami, Florida (5/9/1996)
- Known for:
--- Peter in "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" (2018)
--- Brooks Rattigan in "The Perfect Date" (2019)
--- Jamey in "Sierra Burgess Is a Loser" (2018)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GIEw6_0cr83CNR00
OMDb

Austin Abrams

- Born: Sarasota, Florida (9/2/1996)
- Known for:
--- Ben in "Paper Towns" (2015)
--- Tommy Milner in "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark" (2019)
--- Pete in "Gangster Squad" (2013)

OMDb

Andrew Leeds

- Born: Clearwater, Florida (9/24/1981)
- Known for:
--- Leo Cousineau in "Barry" (2019)
--- Jackson in "Veep" (2014)
--- David in "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" (2020-2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTDFq_0cr83CNR00
OMDb

Allen Covert

- Born: West Palm Beach, Florida (10/13/1964)
- Known for:
--- Alex in "Grandma's Boy" (2006)
--- Ten Second Tom in "50 First Dates" (2004)
--- Sammy in "The Wedding Singer" (1998)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38MPDN_0cr83CNR00
Russell Einhorn // Shutterstock

Shea Whigham

- Born: Tallahassee, Florida (1/5/1969)
- Known for:
--- Dewart in "Take Shelter" (2011)
--- Dennis Farell in "Splinter" (2008)
--- James Turner in "Death Note" (2017)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CRDgr_0cr83CNR00
OMDb

Casper Van Dien

- Born: Milton, Florida (12/18/1968)
- Known for:
--- Johnny Rico in "Starship Troopers" (1997)
--- Amok in "Alita: Battle Angel" (2019)
--- Brom Van Brunt in "Sleepy Hollow" (1999)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19XGQW_0cr83CNR00
OMDb

Chris Marquette

- Born: Stuart, Florida (10/3/1984)
- Known for:
--- Chris Lucado in "Barry" (2018)
--- Linus in "Fanboys" (2009)
--- Eli in "The Girl Next Door" (2004)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cS6qm_0cr83CNR00
OMDb

Mel Rodriguez

- Born: Miami, Florida (6/12/1973)
- Known for:
--- Officer Martinez in "Little Miss Sunshine" (2006)
--- Officer Morales in "Panic Room" (2002)
--- Captain Gomez in "The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada" (2005)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A7y7R_0cr83CNR00
Bettman // Getty Images

Sidney Poitier

- Born: Miami, Florida (2/20/1927)
- Known for:
--- Det. Virgil Tibbs in "In the Heat of the Night" (1967)
--- Homer Smith in "Lilies of the Field" (1963)
--- Noah Cullen in "The Defiant Ones" (1958)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43W3Q0_0cr83CNR00
OMDb

Josh Segarra

- Born: Orlando, Florida (6/3/1986)
- Known for:
--- Adrian Chase in "Arrow" (2016-2019)
--- Staten Island Oli in "Trainwreck" (2015)
--- Jason in "Overboard" (2018)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZMbUC_0cr83CNR00
OMDb

Danny Pino

- Born: Miami, Florida (4/15/1974)
- Known for:
--- Scotty Valens in "Cold Case" (2003-2010)
--- Nick Amaro in "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (2011-2021)
--- Adam Scott in "Burn Notice" (2010)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39NnPt_0cr83CNR00
OMDb

Blake Jenner

- Born: Miami, Florida (8/27/1992)
- Known for:
--- Darian in "The Edge of Seventeen" (2016)
--- Jake in "Everybody Wants Some!!" (2016)
--- Ryder Lynn in "Glee" (2012-2015)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YDfyH_0cr83CNR00
Allen Berezovsky // Getty Images

Emjay Anthony

- Born: Clearwater Beach, Florida (6/1/2003)
- Known for:
--- Percy in "Chef" (2014)
--- Young Wolf in "The Jungle Book" (2016)
--- Dylan in "Bad Moms" (2016)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wRzIn_0cr83CNR00
OMDb

Jonathan Jackson

- Born: Orlando, Florida (5/11/1982)
- Known for:
--- Jesse Tuck in "Tuck Everlasting" (2002)
--- James Phelps in "Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights" (2004)
--- Lucky Spencer in "General Hospital" (1993-2015)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nXTnR_0cr83CNR00
OMDb

Troy Gentile

- Born: Boca Raton, Florida (10/27/1993)
- Known for:
--- Ryan in "Drillbit Taylor" (2008)
--- Young Stu in "Good Luck Chuck" (2007)
--- Barry Goldberg in "The Goldbergs" (2013-2022)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0us7eQ_0cr83CNR00
OMDb

Seth Gabel

- Born: Hollywood, Florida (10/3/1981)
- Known for:
--- Michele Besso in "Genius" (2017-2018)
--- Cotton Mather in "Salem" (2014-2017)
--- Jeffrey Dahmer in "American Horror Story" (2015-2016)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lPgca_0cr83CNR00
OMDb

Everett McGill

- Born: Miami Beach, Florida (10/21/1945)
- Known for:
--- Big Ed Hurley in "Twin Peaks" (2017)
--- Tom the John Deere Dealer in "The Straight Story" (1999)
--- Major Malcolm Powers in "Heartbreak Ridge" (1986)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yW8XM_0cr83CNR00
OMDb

Jack Griffo

- Born: Orlando, Florida (12/11/1996)
- Known for:
--- Shawn Davis in "The 2nd" (2020)
--- Max Thunderman in "The Thundermans" (2013-2018)
--- Jack Carnegie in "Oh, Mighty Ocean!" (2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yjJQm_0cr83CNR00
OMDb

Owen Teague

- Born: Tampa, Florida (12/8/1998)
- Known for:
--- Patrick Hockstetter in "It" (2017)
--- Dead Hocksstetter in "It Chapter Two" (2019)
--- Nolan Rayburn in "Bloodline" (2015-2017)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e5mNF_0cr83CNR00
OMDb

Eric André

- Born: Boca Raton, Florida (4/4/1984)
- Known for:
--- Writer in "The Eric Andre Show" (2012-2020)
--- Azizi in "The Lion King" (2019)
--- Luci in "Disenchantment" (2018-2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29hywS_0cr83CNR00
OMDb

Derek Phillips

- Born: Miami, Florida (4/18/1976)
- Known for:
--- Billy Riggins in "Friday Night Lights" (2006-2011)
--- Bobby Bragan in "42" (2013)
--- Sergeant Bull Wheatley in "Them" (2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GruKW_0cr83CNR00
OMDb

Brandon Flynn

- Born: Miami, Florida (10/11/1993)
- Known for:
--- Justin Foley in "13 Reasons Why" (2017-2020)
--- Ryan Peters in "True Detective" (2019)
--- Max in "Looks That Kill" (2020)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0InYzc_0cr83CNR00
OMDb

Patrick O'Neal

- Born: Ocala, Florida (9/26/1927)
- Died: 9/9/1994
- Known for:
--- Captain Adams in "Under Siege" (1992)
--- Dale Coba in "The Stepford Wives" (1975)
--- Commander Neal Owynn in "In Harm's Way" (1965)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1obEOz_0cr83CNR00
OMDb

Neil Brown Jr.

- Born: Orlando, Florida (6/19/1980)
- Known for:
--- Ray Perry in "SEAL Team" (2017-2021)
--- Chad Kerr in "Insecure" (2016-2021)
--- DJ Yella in "Straight Outta Compton" (2015)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3shyo7_0cr83CNR00
OMDb

Alberto Rosende

- Born: Miami, Florida (2/14/1993)
- Known for:
--- Simon Lewis in "Shadowhunters" (2016-2019)
--- Jordan Messina in "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (2016)
--- Blake Gallo in "Chicago P.D." (2019)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ThWMR_0cr83CNR00
OMDb

Patrick Heusinger

- Born: Jacksonville, Florida (2/14/1981)
- Known for:
--- The Hunter in "Jack Reacher: Never Go Back" (2016)
--- Nick Durand in "Absentia" (2017-2020)
--- Patch in "Frances Ha" (2012)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tNhnl_0cr83CNR00
OMDb

Enrique Murciano

- Born: Miami, Florida (7/9/1973)
- Known for:
--- Danny Taylor in "Without a Trace" (2002-2009)
--- Alejandro in "Speed 2: Cruise Control" (1997)
--- Ruiz in "Black Hawk Down" (2001)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D7SQN_0cr83CNR00
OMDb

Pat Hingle

- Born: Miami, Florida (7/19/1924)
- Died: 1/3/2009
- Known for:
--- Horace the Bartender in "The Quick and the Dead" (1995)
--- Commissioner Gordon in "Batman" (1989)
--- Judge Fenton in "Hang 'Em High" (1968)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bvYOu_0cr83CNR00
OMDb

Carter Jenkins

- Born: Tampa, Florida (9/4/1991)
- Known for:
--- Robert in "After We Fell" (2021)
--- Roy Bryant in "Women of the Movement" (2021-2022)
--- Rainer Devon in "Famous in Love" (2017-2018)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28eQ62_0cr83CNR00
OMDb

Shawn Pyfrom

- Born: Tampa, Florida (8/16/1986)
- Known for:
--- Andrew Van De Kamp in "Desperate Housewives" (2004-2012)
--- Cory Kenner in "The Division" (2001-2003)
--- Shawn in "Pay It Forward" (2000)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03n0ZE_0cr83CNR00
OMDb

Ben Vereen

- Born: Dade County, Florida (10/10/1946)
- Known for:
--- O'Connor Flood in "All That Jazz" (1979)
--- Carl in "Top Five" (2014)
--- Archie Roche in "Grey's Anatomy" (2007)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=415bYv_0cr83CNR00
OMDb

Greg Cipes

- Born: Coral Springs, Florida (1/4/1980)
- Known for:
--- Michelangelo in "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" (2012-2017)
--- Dwight in "Fast & Furious" (2009)
--- Beast Boy in "Teen Titans" (2003-2006)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a9fft_0cr83CNR00
OMDb

Henry Zebrowski

- Born: Florida (5/1/1984)
- Known for:
--- Alden Kupferberg ('Sea Otter') in "The Wolf of Wall Street" (2013)
--- Barabbas in "The Characters" (2016)
--- Actor in "Murderfist" (2017)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2r7f_0cr83CNR00
OMDb

Matt Gerald

- Born: Miami, Florida (not available)
- Known for:
--- Melvin Potter in "Daredevil" (2015-2018)
--- Corporal Lyle Wainfleet in "Avatar" (2009)
--- Ray Speltzer in "Dexter" (2012)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fFkmv_0cr83CNR00
OMDb

Scott 'Carrot Top' Thompson

- Born: Cocoa Beach, Florida (2/25/1965)
- Known for:
--- Edison in "Chairman of the Board" (1997)
--- Sylvester in "Dennis the Menace Strikes Again!" (1998)
--- Producer in "Savannah"

CNN

Biden cranks up pressure as Putin mulls Ukraine invasion

(CNN) — President Joe Biden is signaling a stiffened Western stance in the showdown with Russia, piling on pressure designed to deter Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine in a strategy that nevertheless risks quickening a dangerous cycle of escalation. The White House pivot comes with Biden now under searing...
POTUS
