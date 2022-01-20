ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Famous actors from Virginia

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

OMDb

Famous actors from Virginia

Admiring and envying the world's biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can't get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns or cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Virginia from IMDb’s most popular list. For each actor, we included a movie poster image from a film he is known for (all movie poster images from OMDb ). Keep reading to see which favorite actors are from your home state.

You may also like: Famous actresses from Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3COGbK_0cr83BUi00
OMDb

Mason Alexander Park

- Born: Fairfax, Virginia (7/12/1995)
- Known for:
--- Gren in "Cowboy Bebop" (2021)
--- Desire in "The Sandman" (2022)
--- Montgomery Theater Fellow #1 in "Before You Know It" (2019)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12iH36_0cr83BUi00
OMDb

Jason Sudeikis

- Born: Fairfax, Virginia (9/18/1975)
- Known for:
--- Ted Lasso in "Ted Lasso" (2020-2022)
--- Oscar in "Colossal" (2016)
--- David Clark in "We're the Millers" (2013)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AFCXR_0cr83BUi00
OMDb

Brad Dourif

- Born: Huntington, West Virginia (3/18/1950)
- Known for:
--- Billy Bibbit in "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" (1975)
--- Wormtongue in "The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers" (2002)
--- Piter De Vries in "Dune" (1984)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g27Fe_0cr83BUi00
OMDb

Dermot Mulroney

- Born: Alexandria, Virginia (10/31/1963)
- Known for:
--- Michael O'Neal in "My Best Friend's Wedding" (1997)
--- Steve Huberbrecht in "August: Osage County" (2013)
--- Dirty Steve Stephens in "Young Guns" (1988)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2diZC7_0cr83BUi00
OMDb

Rob Lowe

- Born: Charlottesville, Virginia (3/17/1964)
- Known for:
--- Billy Hicks in "St. Elmo's Fire" (1985)
--- Sodapop Curtis in "The Outsiders" (1983)
--- Benjamin Oliver in "Wayne's World" (1992)

You may also like: States where people in Virginia are getting new jobs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JjgBA_0cr83BUi00
OMDb

Patrick Wilson

- Born: Norfolk, Virginia (7/3/1973)
- Known for:
--- Raoul in "The Phantom of the Opera" (2004)
--- Jeff Kohlver in "Hard Candy" (2005)
--- Josh Lambert in "Insidious" (2010)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PnzCq_0cr83BUi00
OMDb

Patton Oswalt

- Born: Portsmouth, Virginia (1/27/1969)
- Known for:
--- Matt Freehauf in "Young Adult" (2011)
--- Remy in "Ratatouille" (2007)
--- Roache in "Seeking a Friend for the End of the World" (2012)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WCoEi_0cr83BUi00
OMDb

Chris Sarandon

- Born: Beckley, West Virginia (7/24/1942)
- Known for:
--- Jack Skellington in "The Nightmare Before Christmas" 1993

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1thedW_0cr83BUi00
OMDb

Reed Birney

- Born: Alexandria, Virginia (9/11/1954)
- Known for:
--- Richard in "Mass" (2021)
--- Pop in "The Hunt" (2020)
--- Donald Blythe in "House of Cards" (2013-2017)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EVfIv_0cr83BUi00
OMDb

John Corbett

- Born: Wheeling, West Virginia (5/9/1961)
- Known for:
--- Ian Miller in "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" (2002)
--- Chris Stevens in "Northern Exposure" (1990-1995)
--- Burwell in "The Messengers" (2007)

You may also like: Best places to retire in Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14OTKE_0cr83BUi00
OMDb

Will Yun Lee

- Born: Arlington, Virginia (3/22/1971)
- Known for:
--- Stronghold Kovacs in "Altered Carbon" (2018-2020)
--- Dr. Alex Park in "The Good Doctor" (2018-2021)
--- Agent Park in "Rampage" (2018)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3urAP6_0cr83BUi00
OMDb

Jesse L. Martin

- Born: Rocky Mount, Virginia (1/18/1969)
- Known for:
--- Tom Collins in "Rent" (2005)
--- Detective Ed Green in "Law & Order" (1999-2008)
--- Producer in "The Letter Carrier" (2016)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25L3hu_0cr83BUi00
OMDb

Diedrich Bader

- Born: Alexandria, Virginia (12/24/1966)
- Known for:
--- Lawrence in "Office Space" (1999)
--- Rex in "Napoleon Dynamite" (2004)
--- Miramax Security Guard Gordon in "Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back" (2001)

OMDb

Grant Gustin

- Born: Norfolk, Virginia (1/14/1990)
- Known for:
--- Barry Allen in "The Flash" (2014-2021)
--- Barry Allen in "Supergirl" (2016-2019)
--- The Flash in "Superhero Fight Club" (2015)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jFTYZ_0cr83BUi00
OMDb

Billy Campbell

- Born: Charlottesville, Virginia (7/7/1959)
- Known for:
--- Cliff in "The Rocketeer" (1991)
--- Mitch Hiller in "Enough" (2002)
--- Quincey P. Morris in "Dracula" (1992)

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ETAyZ_0cr83BUi00
Alex Bowie // Getty Images

Warren Beatty

- Born: Richmond, Virginia (3/30/1937)
- Known for:
--- John Reed in "Reds" (1981)
--- Clyde Barrow in "Bonnie and Clyde" (1967)
--- Jay Bulworth in "Bulworth" (1998)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=357hCz_0cr83BUi00
OMDb

Skeet Ulrich

- Born: Lynchburg, Virginia (1/20/1970)
- Known for:
--- Billy in "Scream" (1996)
--- Chris Hooker in "The Craft" (1996)
--- Jethro Wheeler in "Into the West" (2005)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3weYoY_0cr83BUi00
OMDb

Hunter Parrish

- Born: Richmond, Virginia (5/13/1987)
- Known for:
--- Stan in "17 Again" (2009)
--- Earl Gornicke in "RV" (2006)
--- Lance in "Sleepover" (2004)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ukmy_0cr83BUi00
OMDb

David Hornsby

- Born: Newport News, Virginia (12/1/1975)
- Known for:
--- Cricket in "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" (2006-2021)
--- David in "Mythic Quest" (2020-2021)
--- Boomer in "Good Girls" (2018-2020)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YXiso_0cr83BUi00
Twentieth Century Fox

George C. Scott

- Born: Wise, Virginia (10/18/1927)
- Died: 9/22/1999
- Known for:
--- General George S. Patton Jr. in "Patton" (1970)
--- Bert Gordon in "The Hustler" (1961)
--- John Russell in "The Changeling" (1980)

You may also like: Best high schools in Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YlwWC_0cr83BUi00
OMDb

Jimmy Workman

- Born: Fairfax, Virginia (10/4/1980)
- Known for:
--- Pugsley Addams in "The Addams Family" (1991)
--- Pugsley Addams in "Addams Family Values" (1993)
--- Transportation Department in "Star Trek" (2009)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pnCiP_0cr83BUi00
OMDb

David Arquette

- Born: Winchester, Virginia (9/8/1971)
- Known for:
--- Rob Geller in "Never Been Kissed" (1999)
--- Dewey Riley in "Scream 3" (2000)
--- Dewey Riley in "Scream 2" (1997)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F6Nvl_0cr83BUi00
OMDb

Josh Stewart

- Born: Diana, West Virginia (2/6/1977)
- Known for:
--- CASE in "Interstellar" (2014)
--- Barsad in "The Dark Knight Rises" (2012)
--- Arkin in "The Collector" (2009)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VFNjN_0cr83BUi00
OMDb

Tim Reid

- Born: Norfolk, Virginia (12/19/1944)
- Known for:
--- Venus Flytrap in "WKRP in Cincinnati" (1978-1982)
--- Ray Campbell in "Sister, Sister" (1994-1999)
--- Producer in "Once Upon a Time... When We Were Colored" (1995)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rhy8X_0cr83BUi00
OMDb

Zachary Knighton

- Born: Alexandria, Virginia (10/25/1978)
- Known for:
--- Jim Halsey in "The Hitcher" (2007)
--- John Morgan in "The Prince and Me" (2004)
--- Dr. Bryce Varley in "Flashforward" (2009-2010)

You may also like: Best colleges in Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sOiBK_0cr83BUi00
OMDb

David Huddleston

- Born: Vinton, Virginia (9/17/1930)
- Died: 8/2/2016
- Known for:
--- The Big Lebowski in "The Big Lebowski" (1998)
--- Olson Johnson in "Blazing Saddles" (1974)
--- Judge in "The Producers" (2005)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33r7sI_0cr83BUi00
Michael Ochs Archive // Getty Images

James Avery

- Born: Pughsville [now Suffolk], Virginia (11/27/1945)
- Died: 12/31/2013
- Known for:
--- Shredder in "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" (1987-1993)
--- Mr. Gantry in "Raise Your Voice" (2004)
--- Les' DMV Examiner in "License to Drive" (1988)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QAc8Y_0cr83BUi00
OMDb

Randolph Scott

- Born: Orange County, Virginia (1/23/1898)
- Died: 3/2/1987
- Known for:
--- John Kent in "Roberta" (1935)
--- Pat Brennan in "The Tall T" (1957)
--- Bilge Smith in "Follow the Fleet" (1936)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EHwNy_0cr83BUi00
OMDb

Frankie Faison

- Born: Newport News, Virginia (6/10/1949)
- Known for:
--- Landlord in "Coming to America" (1988)
--- Coconut Sid in "Do the Right Thing" (1989)
--- Chief Elliott Gordon in "White Chicks" (2004)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CV78e_0cr83BUi00
OMDb

Ryan Dorsey

- Born: Chesapeake, West Virginia (7/19/1983)
- Known for:
--- Rand Kleinsasser in "Big Sky" (2021)
--- Dime Bag in "Ray Donovan" (2017)
--- Earl in "Justified" (2015)

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 70s in Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y4Kdv_0cr83BUi00
Bettmann // Getty Images

Don Knotts

- Born: Morgantown, West Virginia (7/21/1924)
- Died: 2/24/2006
- Known for:
--- Barney Fife in "The Andy Griffith Show" (1960-1968)
--- Nervous Motorist in "It's a Mad Mad Mad Mad World" (1963)
--- TV Repairman in "Pleasantville" (1998)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38IQvc_0cr83BUi00
OMDb

Joseph Cotten

- Born: Petersburg, Virginia (5/15/1905)
- Died: 2/6/1994
- Known for:
--- Holly Martins in "The Third Man" (1949)
--- Jedediah Leland in "Citizen Kane" (1941)
--- Brian Cameron in "Gaslight" (1944)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Q1sj_0cr83BUi00
OMDb

John Payne

- Born: Roanoke, Virginia (5/28/1912)
- Died: 12/6/1989
- Known for:
--- Fred Gailey in "Miracle on 34th Street" (1947)
--- Joe Rolfe in "Kansas City Confidential" (1952)
--- Ernie Driscoll in "99 River Street" (1953)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44nHu3_0cr83BUi00
OMDb

David Selby

- Born: Morgantown, West Virginia (2/5/1941)
- Known for:
--- Richard Channing in "Falcon Crest" (1982-1990)
--- Gage in "The Social Network" (2010)
--- Dean Buckley in "D3: The Mighty Ducks" (1996)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nktsw_0cr83BUi00
OMDb

Brian Benben

- Born: Winchester, Virginia (6/18/1956)
- Known for:
--- Martin Tupper in "Dream On" (1990-1996)
--- Roger Henderson in "Radioland Murders" (1994)
--- Special Agent Arwood 'Larry' Smith in "Dark Angel" (1990)

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 60s in Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K0Tmd_0cr83BUi00
OMDb

Jason George

- Born: Virginia Beach, Virginia (2/9/1972)
- Known for:
--- College Kid in "Fallen" (1998)
--- Michael Bourne in "Sunset Beach" (1997-1999)
--- David in "Kidnap" (2017)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dPpGK_0cr83BUi00
OMDb

Paul Dooley

- Born: Parkersburg, West Virginia (2/22/1928)
- Known for:
--- Mr. Spritzer in "Hairspray" (2007)
--- Ray Stohler - Dad in "Breaking Away" (1979)
--- Wimpy in "Popeye" (1980)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30FOEN_0cr83BUi00
OMDb

Rob Estes

- Born: Norfolk, Virginia (7/22/1963)
- Known for:
--- Sgt. Chris Lorenzo in "Silk Stalkings" (1991-1995)
--- Kyle McBride in "Melrose Place" (1993-1999)
--- Harry Wilson in "90210" (2008-2010)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34ml1J_0cr83BUi00
OMDb

John Wesley Shipp

- Born: Norfolk, Virginia (1/22/1955)
- Known for:
--- Henry Allen in "The Flash" (2014-2021)
--- Mitch Leery in "Dawson's Creek" (1998-2001)
--- Officer Roy Larson in "NYPD Blue" (1994)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jmfD5_0cr83BUi00
OMDb

Wayne Newton

- Born: Norfolk, Virginia (4/3/1942)
- Known for:
--- Professor Joe Butcher in "Licence to Kill" (1989)
--- Julian Grendel in "The Adventures of Ford Fairlane" (1990)
--- Wayne Newton in "Vegas Vacation" (1997)

You may also like: Highest-rated football recruits from Virginia over the last 20 years

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oZTPP_0cr83BUi00
OMDb

Bobby Campo

- Born: Wheeling, West Virginia (3/9/1983)
- Known for:
--- Nick in "The Final Destination" (2009)
--- Yolo in "Justified" (2013)
--- Seth Branson in "Scream: The TV Series" (2015-2016)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uTBCq_0cr83BUi00
OMDb

William Russ

- Born: Portsmouth, Virginia (10/20/1950)
- Known for:
--- Alan Matthews in "Boy Meets World" (1993-2000)
--- Roger LoCocco in "Wiseguy" (1988-1990)
--- Glen Garrey in "Keeping Company" (2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oG4qY_0cr83BUi00
OMDb

Stephen Furst

- Born: Norfolk, Virginia (5/8/1954)
- Died: 6/16/2017
- Known for:
--- Kent Dorfman in "National Lampoon's Animal House" (1978)
--- Vir Cotto in "Babylon 5" (1994-1998)
--- Albert Ianuzzi in "The Dream Team" (1989)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YkxGJ_0cr83BUi00
OMDb

Patrick Kilpatrick

- Born: Orange, Virginia (8/20/1949)
- Known for:
--- Knott in "Minority Report" (2002)
--- Christian 'The Sandman' Naylor in "Death Warrant" (1990)
--- Finn in "Last Man Standing" (1996)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26aH5E_0cr83BUi00
OMDb

Aaron Staton

- Born: Huntington, West Virginia (8/2/1980)
- Known for:
--- Cole Phelps in "L.A. Noire" (2011)
--- Ken Cosgrove in "Mad Men" (2007-2015)
--- John in "The Nanny Diaries" (2007)

You may also like: Loving wins in Virginia: A major civil rights moment in Virginia

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Wildfire along California's Big Sur forces evacuations

BIG SUR, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters on Saturday were battling a wildfire that broke out in the rugged mountains along Big Sur, forcing hundreds of residents on this precarious stretch of the California coast to evacuate and authorities to shut its main roadway. The fire started Friday night in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Young officer slain in Harlem joined to help 'chaotic city'

NEW YORK (AP) — The 22-year-old New York City police officer who was shot to death while responding to a call in a Harlem apartment once wrote that he joined the force to make a difference in the "chaotic city." A copy of a letter Jason Rivera wrote in 2020 to his commanding officer was obtained Saturday by The Associated Press. Rivera and Officer Wilbert Mora were shot Friday night while answering a call about an argument between a woman and her adult son. Mora was wounded. The man police say shot them also was wounded. He has been identified as Lashawn McNeil.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vinton, VA
City
Charlottesville, VA
Local
Virginia Entertainment
City
Virginia Beach, VA
City
Roanoke, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Lynchburg, VA
State
West Virginia State
City
Norfolk, VA
NBC News

Houston deputy shot and killed during early morning traffic stop

A Houston deputy was killed early Sunday morning after pulling a man over in what officials described as a "brutal attack." Cpl. Charles Galloway, 47, was shot multiple times after pulling over a white Toyota Avalon at about 12:45 a.m. Sunday, according to Harris County Constable Ted Heap. The man driving the car exited the vehicle and immediately began to shoot at Galloway, who died at the scene.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Reed
Person
Warren Beatty
Person
David Arquette
CNN

Biden cranks up pressure as Putin mulls Ukraine invasion

(CNN) — President Joe Biden is signaling a stiffened Western stance in the showdown with Russia, piling on pressure designed to deter Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine in a strategy that nevertheless risks quickening a dangerous cycle of escalation. The White House pivot comes with Biden now under searing...
POTUS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy