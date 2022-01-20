OMDb

Famous actors from Virginia

Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Virginia from IMDb's most popular list.

OMDb

Mason Alexander Park

- Born: Fairfax, Virginia (7/12/1995)

- Known for:

--- Gren in "Cowboy Bebop" (2021)

--- Desire in "The Sandman" (2022)

--- Montgomery Theater Fellow #1 in "Before You Know It" (2019)

OMDb

Jason Sudeikis

- Born: Fairfax, Virginia (9/18/1975)

- Known for:

--- Ted Lasso in "Ted Lasso" (2020-2022)

--- Oscar in "Colossal" (2016)

--- David Clark in "We're the Millers" (2013)

OMDb

Brad Dourif

- Born: Huntington, West Virginia (3/18/1950)

- Known for:

--- Billy Bibbit in "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" (1975)

--- Wormtongue in "The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers" (2002)

--- Piter De Vries in "Dune" (1984)

OMDb

Dermot Mulroney

- Born: Alexandria, Virginia (10/31/1963)

- Known for:

--- Michael O'Neal in "My Best Friend's Wedding" (1997)

--- Steve Huberbrecht in "August: Osage County" (2013)

--- Dirty Steve Stephens in "Young Guns" (1988)

OMDb

Rob Lowe

- Born: Charlottesville, Virginia (3/17/1964)

- Known for:

--- Billy Hicks in "St. Elmo's Fire" (1985)

--- Sodapop Curtis in "The Outsiders" (1983)

--- Benjamin Oliver in "Wayne's World" (1992)

OMDb

Patrick Wilson

- Born: Norfolk, Virginia (7/3/1973)

- Known for:

--- Raoul in "The Phantom of the Opera" (2004)

--- Jeff Kohlver in "Hard Candy" (2005)

--- Josh Lambert in "Insidious" (2010)

OMDb

Patton Oswalt

- Born: Portsmouth, Virginia (1/27/1969)

- Known for:

--- Matt Freehauf in "Young Adult" (2011)

--- Remy in "Ratatouille" (2007)

--- Roache in "Seeking a Friend for the End of the World" (2012)

OMDb

Chris Sarandon

- Born: Beckley, West Virginia (7/24/1942)

- Known for:

--- Jack Skellington in "The Nightmare Before Christmas" 1993

OMDb

Reed Birney

- Born: Alexandria, Virginia (9/11/1954)

- Known for:

--- Richard in "Mass" (2021)

--- Pop in "The Hunt" (2020)

--- Donald Blythe in "House of Cards" (2013-2017)

OMDb

John Corbett

- Born: Wheeling, West Virginia (5/9/1961)

- Known for:

--- Ian Miller in "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" (2002)

--- Chris Stevens in "Northern Exposure" (1990-1995)

--- Burwell in "The Messengers" (2007)

OMDb

Will Yun Lee

- Born: Arlington, Virginia (3/22/1971)

- Known for:

--- Stronghold Kovacs in "Altered Carbon" (2018-2020)

--- Dr. Alex Park in "The Good Doctor" (2018-2021)

--- Agent Park in "Rampage" (2018)

OMDb

Jesse L. Martin

- Born: Rocky Mount, Virginia (1/18/1969)

- Known for:

--- Tom Collins in "Rent" (2005)

--- Detective Ed Green in "Law & Order" (1999-2008)

--- Producer in "The Letter Carrier" (2016)

OMDb

Diedrich Bader

- Born: Alexandria, Virginia (12/24/1966)

- Known for:

--- Lawrence in "Office Space" (1999)

--- Rex in "Napoleon Dynamite" (2004)

--- Miramax Security Guard Gordon in "Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back" (2001)

OMDb

Grant Gustin

- Born: Norfolk, Virginia (1/14/1990)

- Known for:

--- Barry Allen in "The Flash" (2014-2021)

--- Barry Allen in "Supergirl" (2016-2019)

--- The Flash in "Superhero Fight Club" (2015)

OMDb

Billy Campbell

- Born: Charlottesville, Virginia (7/7/1959)

- Known for:

--- Cliff in "The Rocketeer" (1991)

--- Mitch Hiller in "Enough" (2002)

--- Quincey P. Morris in "Dracula" (1992)

Alex Bowie // Getty Images

Warren Beatty

- Born: Richmond, Virginia (3/30/1937)

- Known for:

--- John Reed in "Reds" (1981)

--- Clyde Barrow in "Bonnie and Clyde" (1967)

--- Jay Bulworth in "Bulworth" (1998)

OMDb

Skeet Ulrich

- Born: Lynchburg, Virginia (1/20/1970)

- Known for:

--- Billy in "Scream" (1996)

--- Chris Hooker in "The Craft" (1996)

--- Jethro Wheeler in "Into the West" (2005)

OMDb

Hunter Parrish

- Born: Richmond, Virginia (5/13/1987)

- Known for:

--- Stan in "17 Again" (2009)

--- Earl Gornicke in "RV" (2006)

--- Lance in "Sleepover" (2004)

OMDb

David Hornsby

- Born: Newport News, Virginia (12/1/1975)

- Known for:

--- Cricket in "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" (2006-2021)

--- David in "Mythic Quest" (2020-2021)

--- Boomer in "Good Girls" (2018-2020)

Twentieth Century Fox

George C. Scott

- Born: Wise, Virginia (10/18/1927)

- Died: 9/22/1999

- Known for:

--- General George S. Patton Jr. in "Patton" (1970)

--- Bert Gordon in "The Hustler" (1961)

--- John Russell in "The Changeling" (1980)

OMDb

Jimmy Workman

- Born: Fairfax, Virginia (10/4/1980)

- Known for:

--- Pugsley Addams in "The Addams Family" (1991)

--- Pugsley Addams in "Addams Family Values" (1993)

--- Transportation Department in "Star Trek" (2009)

OMDb

David Arquette

- Born: Winchester, Virginia (9/8/1971)

- Known for:

--- Rob Geller in "Never Been Kissed" (1999)

--- Dewey Riley in "Scream 3" (2000)

--- Dewey Riley in "Scream 2" (1997)

OMDb

Josh Stewart

- Born: Diana, West Virginia (2/6/1977)

- Known for:

--- CASE in "Interstellar" (2014)

--- Barsad in "The Dark Knight Rises" (2012)

--- Arkin in "The Collector" (2009)

OMDb

Tim Reid

- Born: Norfolk, Virginia (12/19/1944)

- Known for:

--- Venus Flytrap in "WKRP in Cincinnati" (1978-1982)

--- Ray Campbell in "Sister, Sister" (1994-1999)

--- Producer in "Once Upon a Time... When We Were Colored" (1995)

OMDb

Zachary Knighton

- Born: Alexandria, Virginia (10/25/1978)

- Known for:

--- Jim Halsey in "The Hitcher" (2007)

--- John Morgan in "The Prince and Me" (2004)

--- Dr. Bryce Varley in "Flashforward" (2009-2010)

OMDb

David Huddleston

- Born: Vinton, Virginia (9/17/1930)

- Died: 8/2/2016

- Known for:

--- The Big Lebowski in "The Big Lebowski" (1998)

--- Olson Johnson in "Blazing Saddles" (1974)

--- Judge in "The Producers" (2005)

Michael Ochs Archive // Getty Images

James Avery

- Born: Pughsville [now Suffolk], Virginia (11/27/1945)

- Died: 12/31/2013

- Known for:

--- Shredder in "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" (1987-1993)

--- Mr. Gantry in "Raise Your Voice" (2004)

--- Les' DMV Examiner in "License to Drive" (1988)

OMDb

Randolph Scott

- Born: Orange County, Virginia (1/23/1898)

- Died: 3/2/1987

- Known for:

--- John Kent in "Roberta" (1935)

--- Pat Brennan in "The Tall T" (1957)

--- Bilge Smith in "Follow the Fleet" (1936)

OMDb

Frankie Faison

- Born: Newport News, Virginia (6/10/1949)

- Known for:

--- Landlord in "Coming to America" (1988)

--- Coconut Sid in "Do the Right Thing" (1989)

--- Chief Elliott Gordon in "White Chicks" (2004)

OMDb

Ryan Dorsey

- Born: Chesapeake, West Virginia (7/19/1983)

- Known for:

--- Rand Kleinsasser in "Big Sky" (2021)

--- Dime Bag in "Ray Donovan" (2017)

--- Earl in "Justified" (2015)

Bettmann // Getty Images

Don Knotts

- Born: Morgantown, West Virginia (7/21/1924)

- Died: 2/24/2006

- Known for:

--- Barney Fife in "The Andy Griffith Show" (1960-1968)

--- Nervous Motorist in "It's a Mad Mad Mad Mad World" (1963)

--- TV Repairman in "Pleasantville" (1998)

OMDb

Joseph Cotten

- Born: Petersburg, Virginia (5/15/1905)

- Died: 2/6/1994

- Known for:

--- Holly Martins in "The Third Man" (1949)

--- Jedediah Leland in "Citizen Kane" (1941)

--- Brian Cameron in "Gaslight" (1944)

OMDb

John Payne

- Born: Roanoke, Virginia (5/28/1912)

- Died: 12/6/1989

- Known for:

--- Fred Gailey in "Miracle on 34th Street" (1947)

--- Joe Rolfe in "Kansas City Confidential" (1952)

--- Ernie Driscoll in "99 River Street" (1953)

OMDb

David Selby

- Born: Morgantown, West Virginia (2/5/1941)

- Known for:

--- Richard Channing in "Falcon Crest" (1982-1990)

--- Gage in "The Social Network" (2010)

--- Dean Buckley in "D3: The Mighty Ducks" (1996)

OMDb

Brian Benben

- Born: Winchester, Virginia (6/18/1956)

- Known for:

--- Martin Tupper in "Dream On" (1990-1996)

--- Roger Henderson in "Radioland Murders" (1994)

--- Special Agent Arwood 'Larry' Smith in "Dark Angel" (1990)

OMDb

Jason George

- Born: Virginia Beach, Virginia (2/9/1972)

- Known for:

--- College Kid in "Fallen" (1998)

--- Michael Bourne in "Sunset Beach" (1997-1999)

--- David in "Kidnap" (2017)

OMDb

Paul Dooley

- Born: Parkersburg, West Virginia (2/22/1928)

- Known for:

--- Mr. Spritzer in "Hairspray" (2007)

--- Ray Stohler - Dad in "Breaking Away" (1979)

--- Wimpy in "Popeye" (1980)

OMDb

Rob Estes

- Born: Norfolk, Virginia (7/22/1963)

- Known for:

--- Sgt. Chris Lorenzo in "Silk Stalkings" (1991-1995)

--- Kyle McBride in "Melrose Place" (1993-1999)

--- Harry Wilson in "90210" (2008-2010)

OMDb

John Wesley Shipp

- Born: Norfolk, Virginia (1/22/1955)

- Known for:

--- Henry Allen in "The Flash" (2014-2021)

--- Mitch Leery in "Dawson's Creek" (1998-2001)

--- Officer Roy Larson in "NYPD Blue" (1994)

OMDb

Wayne Newton

- Born: Norfolk, Virginia (4/3/1942)

- Known for:

--- Professor Joe Butcher in "Licence to Kill" (1989)

--- Julian Grendel in "The Adventures of Ford Fairlane" (1990)

--- Wayne Newton in "Vegas Vacation" (1997)

OMDb

Bobby Campo

- Born: Wheeling, West Virginia (3/9/1983)

- Known for:

--- Nick in "The Final Destination" (2009)

--- Yolo in "Justified" (2013)

--- Seth Branson in "Scream: The TV Series" (2015-2016)

OMDb

William Russ

- Born: Portsmouth, Virginia (10/20/1950)

- Known for:

--- Alan Matthews in "Boy Meets World" (1993-2000)

--- Roger LoCocco in "Wiseguy" (1988-1990)

--- Glen Garrey in "Keeping Company" (2021)

OMDb

Stephen Furst

- Born: Norfolk, Virginia (5/8/1954)

- Died: 6/16/2017

- Known for:

--- Kent Dorfman in "National Lampoon's Animal House" (1978)

--- Vir Cotto in "Babylon 5" (1994-1998)

--- Albert Ianuzzi in "The Dream Team" (1989)

OMDb

Patrick Kilpatrick

- Born: Orange, Virginia (8/20/1949)

- Known for:

--- Knott in "Minority Report" (2002)

--- Christian 'The Sandman' Naylor in "Death Warrant" (1990)

--- Finn in "Last Man Standing" (1996)

OMDb

Aaron Staton

- Born: Huntington, West Virginia (8/2/1980)

- Known for:

--- Cole Phelps in "L.A. Noire" (2011)

--- Ken Cosgrove in "Mad Men" (2007-2015)

--- John in "The Nanny Diaries" (2007)

