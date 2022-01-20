ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Famous actors from Indiana

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TUlit_0cr839oV00
Kate Gabriellle // Flickr

Famous actors from Indiana

Admiring and envying the world's biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can't get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns or cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Indiana from IMDb’s most popular list. For each actor, we included a movie poster image from a film he is known for (all movie poster images from OMDb ). Keep reading to see which favorite actors are from your home state.

You may also like: Famous actresses from Indiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YgHn7_0cr839oV00
OMDb

Art LaFleur

- Born: Gary, Indiana (9/9/1943)
- Died: 11/17/2021
- Known for:
--- The Babe in "The Sandlot" (1993)
--- Pharmacist in "The Blob" (1988)
--- Captain Sears in "Cobra" (1986)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k2TFb_0cr839oV00
OMDb

Brendan Fraser

- Born: Indianapolis, Indiana (12/3/1968)
- Known for:
--- Rick O'Connell in "The Mummy" (1999)
--- Rick in "Crash" (2004)
--- Rick O'Connell in "The Mummy Returns" (2001)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z4SuD_0cr839oV00
OMDb

Steve Burton

- Born: Indianapolis, Indiana (6/28/1970)
- Known for:
--- Jason Morgan in "General Hospital" (1992-2021)
--- Cloud Strife in "Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children" (2005)
--- Capt. Peretz in "The Last Castle" (2001)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FLeYM_0cr839oV00
OMDb

Doug Jones

- Born: Indianapolis, Indiana (5/24/1960)
- Known for:
--- Abe Sapien in "Hellboy II: The Golden Army" (2008)
--- Amphibian Man in "The Shape of Water" (2017)
--- Fauno in "Pan's Labyrinth" (2006)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zD1mu_0cr839oV00
Hayk Shalunts // Shutterstock

James Stewart

- Born: Indiana, Pennsylvania (5/20/1908)
- Died: 7/2/1997
- Known for:
--- Paul Biegler in "Anatomy of a Murder" (1959)
--- John 'Scottie' Ferguson in "Vertigo" (1958)
--- Jefferson Smith in "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington" (1939)

You may also like: Indiana is the #8 state where food stamps are used the least

Kate Gabriellle // Flickr

Steve McQueen

- Born: Beech Grove, Indiana (3/24/1930)
- Died: 11/7/1980
- Known for:
--- Hilts 'The Cooler King' in "The Great Escape" (1963)
--- Bullitt in "Bullitt" (1968)
--- Henri 'Papillon' Charriere in "Papillon" (1973)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TuPlv_0cr839oV00
OMDb

Greg Kinnear

- Born: Logansport, Indiana (6/17/1963)
- Known for:
--- Simon Bishop in "As Good as It Gets" (1997)
--- David Larrabee in "Sabrina" (1995)
--- Richard in "Little Miss Sunshine" (2006)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTPee_0cr839oV00
OMDb

Dean Norris

- Born: South Bend, Indiana (4/8/1963)
- Known for:
--- Hank Schrader in "Breaking Bad" (2008-2013)
--- SWAT Team Leader in "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" (1991)
--- Tony in "Total Recall" (1990)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=310R0f_0cr839oV00
OMDb

Dee Bradley Baker

- Born: Bloomington, Indiana (8/31/1962)
- Known for:
--- Klaus in "American Dad!" (2005-2022)
--- Perry the Platypus in "Phineas and Ferb" (2007-2015)
--- Man Cop in "The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie" (2004)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uf3mn_0cr839oV00
OMDb

Denny Miller

- Born: Bloomington, Indiana (4/25/1934)
- Died: 9/9/2014
- Known for:
--- Wyoming Bill' Kelso in "The Party" (1968)
--- Tarzan in "Tarzan, the Ape Man" (1959)
--- Jeremy Burke in "The Six Million Dollar Man" (1974-1975)

You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Indiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IQ8oh_0cr839oV00
Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

James Dean

- Born: Marion, Indiana (2/8/1931)
- Died: 9/30/1955
- Known for:
--- Cal Trask in "East of Eden" (1955)
--- Jim Stark in "Rebel Without a Cause" (1955)
--- Jett Rink in "Giant" (1956)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QSpgI_0cr839oV00
OMDb

Grey Damon

- Born: Bloomington, Indiana (9/24/1987)
- Known for:
--- Jack Gibson in "Station 19" (2018-2021)
--- Brian Shafe in "Aquarius" (2015-2016)
--- Mirror Master in "The Flash" (2016-2017)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CMDPM_0cr839oV00
OMDb

Abraham Benrubi

- Born: Indianapolis, Indiana (10/4/1969)
- Known for:
--- Jerry Markovic in "ER" (1994-2009)
--- Larry Kubiac in "Parker Lewis Can't Lose" (1990-1993)
--- Bud-Lite Kaminski in "The Program" (1993)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QlCuh_0cr839oV00
OMDb

Avery Brooks

- Born: Evansville, Indiana (10/2/1948)
- Known for:
--- Capt. Benjamin Sisko in "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" (1993-1999)
--- Paris in "The Big Hit" (1998)
--- Sweeney in "American History X" (1998)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tUYtz_0cr839oV00
OMDb

Kyle Bornheimer

- Born: Mishawaka, Indiana (9/10/1975)
- Known for:
--- Ted in "Marriage Story" (2019)
--- Joe in "Bachelorette" (2012)
--- Dylan in "She's Out of My League" (2010)

You may also like: Most popular baby names for girls of the last decade in Indiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WYLDq_0cr839oV00
OMDb

Phil Harris

- Born: Linton, Indiana (6/24/1904)
- Died: 8/11/1995
- Known for:
--- Little John - A Bear in "Robin Hood" (1973)
--- Baloo the Bear in "The Jungle Book" (1967)
--- O'Malley in "The Aristocats" (1970)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fe6kK_0cr839oV00
OMDb

Forrest Tucker

- Born: Plainfield, Indiana (2/12/1919)
- Died: 10/25/1986
- Known for:
--- Alan Brooks in "The Crawling Eye" (1958)
--- Pfc. Al Thomas in "Sands of Iwo Jima" (1949)
--- Sgt. Morgan O'Rourke in "F Troop" (1965-1967)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44WURR_0cr839oV00
OMDb

Strother Martin

- Born: Kokomo, Indiana (3/26/1919)
- Died: 8/1/1980
- Known for:
--- McGrath in "Slap Shot" (1977)
--- Captain in "Cool Hand Luke" (1967)
--- Coffer in "The Wild Bunch" (1969)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bJTfB_0cr839oV00
OMDb

Scatman Crothers

- Born: Terre Haute, Indiana (5/23/1910)
- Died: 11/22/1986
- Known for:
--- Hallorann in "The Shining" (1980)
--- Mr. Bloom (segment "Kick the Can") in "Twilight Zone: The Movie" (1983)
--- Turkle in "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" (1975)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ykp7E_0cr839oV00
OMDb

Ron Glass

- Born: Evansville, Indiana (7/10/1945)
- Died: 11/25/2016
- Known for:
--- Shepherd Book in "Serenity" (2005)
--- Shepherd Derrial Book in "Firefly" (2002-2003)
--- Harold Perreau in "Lakeview Terrace" (2008)

You may also like: Most popular baby names for girls in Indiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mHtL1_0cr839oV00
OMDb

Andrew J. West

- Born: Merrillville, Indiana (11/22/1983)
- Known for:
--- Gareth in "The Walking Dead" (2014)
--- Pete Blackwell in "Under the Dome" (2015)
--- Harry Poole in "Bipolar" (2014)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NlEUN_0cr839oV00
OMDb

Robert Rusler

- Born: Fort Wayne, Indiana (9/20/1965)
- Known for:
--- Ron Grady in "A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge" (1985)
--- Max in "Weird Science" (1985)
--- Tommy Hook in "Thrashin'" (1986)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29eS9D_0cr839oV00
OMDb

Dick York

- Born: Fort Wayne, Indiana (9/4/1928)
- Died: 2/20/1992
- Known for:
--- Bertram T. Cates in "Inherit the Wind" (1960)
--- Darrin Stephens in "Bewitched" (1964-1969)
--- Ted 'Wreck' Loomis in "My Sister Eileen" (1955)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AMbFj_0cr839oV00
OMDb

Chad Everett

- Born: South Bend, Indiana (6/11/1937)
- Died: 7/24/2012
- Known for:
--- Jimmy Katz in "Mulholland Drive" (2001)
--- Simon Kurtz in "Airplane II: The Sequel" (1982)
--- Dr. Joe Gannon in "Medical Center" (1969-1976)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42TWFO_0cr839oV00
OMDb

Clifton Webb

- Born: Indianapolis, Indiana (11/19/1889)
- Died: 10/13/1966
- Known for:
--- Waldo Lydecker in "Laura" (1944)
--- Elliott Templeton in "The Razor's Edge" (1946)
--- Frank Bunker Gilbreth in "Cheaper by the Dozen" (1950)

You may also like: Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Indiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ymipu_0cr839oV00
OMDb

Drew Powell

- Born: Noblesville, Indiana (1/19/1976)
- Known for:
--- Butch Gilzean in "Gotham" (2014-2018)
--- Bic in "Straw Dogs" (2011)
--- Jack Hurley in "Leverage: Redemption" (2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GunJy_0cr839oV00
OMDb

Steve Talley

- Born: Indianapolis, Indiana (8/12/1981)
- Known for:
--- Dwight Stifler in "American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile" (2006)
--- Young Garage Man in "Peaceful Warrior" (2006)
--- Lt. Dirk Arnold in "Van Wilder: Freshman Year" (2009)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3izjPn_0cr839oV00
OMDb

Mike Epps

- Born: Indianapolis, Indiana (11/18/1970)
- Known for:
--- L.J. in "Resident Evil: Apocalypse" (2004)
--- Day-Day in "Friday After Next" (2002)
--- Black Doug in "The Hangover" (2009)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0McWLD_0cr839oV00
OMDb

Fred Williamson

- Born: Gary, Indiana (3/5/1938)
- Known for:
--- Frost in "From Dusk Till Dawn" (1996)
--- Dr. Oliver 'Spearchucker' Jones in "MASH" (1970)
--- Captain Doby in "Starsky & Hutch" (2004)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RHXrs_0cr839oV00
OMDb

Jeremy Jordan

- Born: Hammond, Indiana (9/19/1973)
- Known for:
--- Guy Perkins in "Never Been Kissed" (1999)
--- College Boy #2 in "Leaving Las Vegas" (1995)
--- Trent in "Bio-Dome" (1996)

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 70s in Indiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tsyrd_0cr839oV00
OMDb

Isiah Whitlock Jr.

- Born: South Bend, Indiana (9/13/1954)
- Known for:
--- Melvin in "Da 5 Bloods" (2020)
--- Ronald Wilkes in "Cedar Rapids" (2011)
--- Mr. Turrentine in "BlacKkKlansman" (2018)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NF9Im_0cr839oV00
OMDb

Alex Karras

- Born: Gary, Indiana (7/15/1935)
- Died: 10/10/2012
- Known for:
--- Mongo in "Blazing Saddles" (1974)
--- Squash' Bernstein in "Victor Victoria" (1982)
--- Sheriff Wallace in "Porky's" (1981)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HebV7_0cr839oV00
OMDb

Will Geer

- Born: Frankfort, Indiana (3/9/1902)
- Died: 4/22/1978
- Known for:
--- The Grandfather in "The Waltons" (1972-1979)
--- Bear Claw in "Jeremiah Johnson" (1972)
--- Prosecutor in "In Cold Blood" (1967)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lmox8_0cr839oV00
OMDb

Dan Butler

- Born: Fort Wayne, Indiana (12/2/1954)
- Known for:
--- Roden in "The Silence of the Lambs" (1991)
--- Bulldog Briscoe in "Frasier" (1993-2004)
--- Writer in "Karl Rove, I Love You" (2007)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Renga_0cr839oV00
OMDb

Andrew Duggan

- Born: Franklin, Indiana (12/28/1923)
- Died: 5/15/1988
- Known for:
--- President Trent in "In Like Flint" (1967)
--- Bill in "Bone" (1972)
--- Dr. Perry in "It Lives Again" (1978)

You may also like: A state desegregates early: A major civil rights moment in Indiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XTMXS_0cr839oV00
OMDb

James Sloyan

- Born: Indianapolis, Indiana (2/24/1940)
- Known for:
--- Mottola in "The Sting" (1973)
--- Adm. Alidar Jarok in "Star Trek: The Next Generation" (1990-1994)
--- Spade Larkin in "Centennial" (1978)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eTfGT_0cr839oV00
OMDb

Vincent Ventresca

- Born: Indianapolis, Indiana (4/29/1966)
- Known for:
--- Darien Fawkes in "The Invisible Man" (2000-2002)
--- Billy in "Romy and Michele's High School Reunion" (1997)
--- Dr. Ed Tate in "Prey" (1998)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VG66i_0cr839oV00
OMDb

Jake Short

- Born: Indianapolis, Indiana (5/30/1997)
- Known for:
--- Fletcher Quimby in "A.N.T. Farm" (2011-2014)
--- Mattie Sullivan in "The First Team" (2020)
--- Scott Smith in "Dexter" (2009)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kGR5X_0cr839oV00
OMDb

Ken Foree

- Born: Indianapolis, Indiana (2/29/1948)
- Known for:
--- Big Joe Grizzly in "Halloween" (2007)
--- Peter in "Dawn of the Dead" (1978)
--- Herman Jackson in "The Lords of Salem" (2012)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GIfP1_0cr839oV00
OMDb

Leon Ames

- Born: Portland, Indiana (1/20/1902)
- Died: 10/12/1993
- Known for:
--- Barney Alvorg in "Peggy Sue Got Married" (1986)
--- Frank Knox in "Tora! Tora! Tora!" (1970)
--- George Winfield in "On Moonlight Bay" (1951)

You may also like: Countries Indiana exports the most goods to

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RFBde_0cr839oV00
OMDb

Charles Aidman

- Born: Frankfort, Indiana (1/21/1925)
- Died: 11/7/1993
- Known for:
--- Gus in "Countdown" (1967)
--- Speaker at Banquet in "Innerspace" (1987)
--- Reader in "Spoon River" (1969)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IUDEK_0cr839oV00
OMDb

Peter Lupus

- Born: Indianapolis, Indiana (6/17/1932)
- Known for:
--- Willy Armitage in "Mission: Impossible" (1966-1973)
--- Spartacus in "Challenge of the Gladiator" (1965)
--- Goliath in "Goliath at the Conquest of Damascus" (1965)

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Wildfire along California's Big Sur forces evacuations

BIG SUR, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters on Saturday were battling a wildfire that broke out in the rugged mountains along Big Sur, forcing hundreds of residents on this precarious stretch of the California coast to evacuate and authorities to shut its main roadway. The fire started Friday night in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Young officer slain in Harlem joined to help 'chaotic city'

NEW YORK (AP) — The 22-year-old New York City police officer who was shot to death while responding to a call in a Harlem apartment once wrote that he joined the force to make a difference in the "chaotic city." A copy of a letter Jason Rivera wrote in 2020 to his commanding officer was obtained Saturday by The Associated Press. Rivera and Officer Wilbert Mora were shot Friday night while answering a call about an argument between a woman and her adult son. Mora was wounded. The man police say shot them also was wounded. He has been identified as Lashawn McNeil.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Plainfield, IN
City
Evansville, IN
City
Terre Haute, IN
City
Kokomo, IN
State
Indiana State
City
Linton, IN
City
Frankfort, IN
Local
Indiana Entertainment
City
Noblesville, IN
City
Mishawaka, IN
NBC News

Houston deputy shot and killed during early morning traffic stop

A Houston deputy was killed early Sunday morning after pulling a man over in what officials described as a "brutal attack." Cpl. Charles Galloway, 47, was shot multiple times after pulling over a white Toyota Avalon at about 12:45 a.m. Sunday, according to Harris County Constable Ted Heap. The man driving the car exited the vehicle and immediately began to shoot at Galloway, who died at the scene.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brendan Fraser
Person
Greg Kinnear
CNN

Biden cranks up pressure as Putin mulls Ukraine invasion

(CNN) — President Joe Biden is signaling a stiffened Western stance in the showdown with Russia, piling on pressure designed to deter Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine in a strategy that nevertheless risks quickening a dangerous cycle of escalation. The White House pivot comes with Biden now under searing...
POTUS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy