Mississippi State

Famous actors from Mississippi

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rCV9L_0cr8373300
OMDb

Famous actors from Mississippi

Admiring and envying the world's biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can't get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns or cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Mississippi from IMDb’s most popular list. For each actor, we included a movie poster image from a film he is known for (all movie poster images from OMDb ). Keep reading to see which favorite actors are from your home state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ydsZn_0cr8373300
OMDb

Eric Roberts

- Born: Biloxi, Mississippi (4/18/1956)
- Known for:
--- Buck in "Runaway Train" (1985)
--- Michael Z. Wolfmann in "Inherent Vice" (2014)
--- Maroni in "The Dark Knight" (2008)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oihiJ_0cr8373300
OMDb

Gerald McRaney

- Born: Collins, Mississippi (8/19/1947)
- Known for:
--- Owens in "Focus" (2015)
--- General Morrison in "The A-Team" (2010)
--- Rick Simon in "Simon & Simon" (1981-1989)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CSJVW_0cr8373300
Theo Wargo // Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

James Earl Jones

- Born: Arkabutla, Mississippi (1/17/1931)
- Known for:
--- Darth Vader in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" (2016)
--- Mufasa in "The Lion King" (2019)
--- Admiral Greer in "The Hunt for Red October" (1990)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vroOI_0cr8373300
OMDb

Fred Armisen

- Born: Hattiesburg, Mississippi (12/4/1966)
- Known for:
--- Music Department in "Portlandia" (2011-2018)
--- Tino in "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy" (2004)
--- Various in "Saturday Night Live" (2002-2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KOQPC_0cr8373300
OMDb

James Michael Tyler

- Born: Winona, Mississippi (5/28/1962)
- Died: 10/24/2021
- Known for:
--- Gunther in "Friends" (1994-2004)
--- James Michael Tyler in "Episodes" (2012)
--- Gilbert in "The Gesture and The Word" (2020)

OMDb

M.C. Gainey

- Born: Jackson, Mississippi (1/18/1948)
- Known for:
--- Hank in "Club Dread" (2004)
--- Murdock in "Wild Hogs" (2007)
--- Swamp Thing in "Con Air" (1997)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kj996_0cr8373300
OMDb

Michael Conner Humphreys

- Born: Independence, Mississippi (6/7/1905)
- Known for:
--- Young Forrest in "Forrest Gump" (1994)
--- Eddie in "Pathfinders: In the Company of Strangers" (2011)
--- Actor in "Knight's End" (2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pLh4V_0cr8373300
OMDb

Eddie Hodges

- Born: Hattiesburg, Mississippi (3/5/1947)
- Known for:
--- Johnny Leffingwell in "Advise & Consent" (1962)
--- Huckleberry Finn in "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" (1960)
--- Gilly Carey in "Summer Magic" (1963)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=424f0T_0cr8373300
OMDb

Dana Andrews

- Born: Covington County, Mississippi (1/1/1909)
- Died: 12/17/1992
- Known for:
--- Det. Lt. Mark McPherson in "Laura" (1944)
--- Fred Derry in "The Best Years of Our Lives" (1946)
--- Eric Stanton in "Fallen Angel" (1945)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17deNV_0cr8373300
OMDb

Israel Broussard

- Born: Gulfport, Mississippi (8/22/1994)
- Known for:
--- Marc in "The Bling Ring" (2013)
--- Carter Davis in "Happy Death Day" (2017)
--- Miles in "Extinction" (2018)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uo6ZV_0cr8373300
OMDb

Gary Grubbs

- Born: Amory, Mississippi (11/14/1949)
- Known for:
--- Fire Captain Cooles in "The X Files" (1998)
--- Air Force Chief of Staff in "Battleship" (2012)
--- NASA Director in "The Astronaut's Wife" (1999)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JOgRi_0cr8373300
OMDb

Tate Ellington

- Born: Madison, Mississippi (4/17/1979)
- Known for:
--- Aidan Hall in "Remember Me" (2010)
--- Dr. Stomberg in "Sinister 2" (2015)
--- Hal in "The Endless" (2017)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I3y71_0cr8373300
OMDb

John Dye

- Born: Amory, Mississippi (1/31/1963)
- Died: 1/10/2011
- Known for:
--- Pfc. Francis 'Doc Hoc' Hockenbury in "Tour of Duty" (1989-1990)
--- Andrew in "Touched by an Angel" (1996-2003)
--- Greg Toback in "Jack's Place" (1992-1993)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13vr2j_0cr8373300
OMDb

Robert Earl Jones

- Born: Senatobia, Mississippi (2/3/1910)
- Died: 9/7/2006
- Known for:
--- Ben in "Sleepaway Camp" (1983)
--- Luther Coleman in "The Sting" (1973)
--- Custodian in "Witness" (1985)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zeaVU_0cr8373300
OMDb

Daniel Curtis Lee

- Born: Jackson, Mississippi (5/17/1991)
- Known for:
--- Phil Lipoff in "Glee" (2012)
--- Simon 'Cookie' Nelson-Cook in "Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide" (2004-2007)
--- Raymond Blues in "Good Luck Charlie" (2011)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CM6HD_0cr8373300
OMDb

Tom Lester

- Born: Laurel, Mississippi (9/23/1938)
- Died: 4/20/2020
- Known for:
--- Riley in "Benji" (1974)
--- Eb Dawson in "Green Acres" (1965-1971)
--- Officer Mathews in "Intruder" (1989)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zW3In_0cr8373300
OMDb

Lance Bass

- Born: Laurel, Mississippi (5/4/1979)
- Known for:
--- Kevin Gibbons in "On the Line" (2001)
--- Lance Bass in "Cursed" (2005)
--- Lance Bass in "Zoolander" (2001)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Tu7I_0cr8373300
OMDb

Joshua Alba

- Born: Biloxi, Mississippi (7/8/1982)
- Known for:
--- Klemash in "Alpha Dog" (2006)
--- Krit in "Dark Angel" (2001)
--- Vasquez in "Kill Speed" (2010)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RUzrn_0cr8373300
OMDb

Joel McCrary

- Born: Hattiesburg, Mississippi (6/29/1967)
- Known for:
--- Catering Boss in "American Beauty" (1999)
--- McGuire in "Mystery Men" (1999)
--- Dr. Dennis in "Over the Hedge" (2006)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y7HCK_0cr8373300
OMDb

Ray J

- Born: McComb, Mississippi (1/17/1981)
- Known for:
--- Cedric Williams in "Mars Attacks!" (1996)
--- Soundtrack in "Set It Off" (1996)
--- Bryan Lanier in "Black Sash" (2003)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F8H2O_0cr8373300
OMDb

John Reynolds

- Born: Jackson, Mississippi (9/15/1941)
- Died: 10/16/1966
- Known for:
--- Torgo in "Manos: The Hands of Fate" 1966

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1djsuD_0cr8373300
OMDb

Gavin Gordon

- Born: Chicora, Mississippi (4/7/1901)
- Died: 4/7/1983
- Known for:
--- Lord Byron in "The Bride of Frankenstein" (1935)
--- George Winton in "Mystery of the Wax Museum" (1933)
--- Capt. Gregori Orloff in "The Scarlet Empress" (1934)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aNvXO_0cr8373300
OMDb

Lanny Flaherty

- Born: Pontotoc, Mississippi (7/27/1942)
- Known for:
--- Mr. Nathan in "Signs" (2002)
--- Obadiah Price in "Men in Black 3" (2012)
--- Sheriff Cravens in "Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2" (2000)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZJ9uf_0cr8373300
OMDb

Kit Williamson

- Born: Jackson, Mississippi (11/13/1985)
- Known for:
--- Ed in "Mad Men" (2013-2015)
--- Cal in "Eastsiders" (2012-2019)
--- Kip O'Neill in "The Good Wife" (2015)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mXcVA_0cr8373300
OMDb

J.D. Evermore

- Born: Greenville, Mississippi (11/5/1968)
- Known for:
--- Sheriff Carl Daggett in "Rectify" (2013-2016)
--- Clint in "Dallas Buyers Club" (2013)
--- O.B. in "Django Unchained" (2012)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ALbCW_0cr8373300
OMDb

Steve Carlson

- Born: Columbus, Mississippi (5/24/1943)
- Known for:
--- Robert Drummond in "Deadlier Than the Male" (1967)
--- Johnny Crane in "Nobody's Perfect" (1968)
--- Timothy O'Toole in "The Brothers O'Toole" (1973)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m78hl_0cr8373300
OMDb

Byron Thames

- Born: Jackson, Mississippi (4/23/1969)
- Known for:
--- Additional Crew in "X-Men: Days of Future Past" (2014)
--- Additional Crew in "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes" (2014)
--- Additional Crew in "Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials" (2015)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04r3V8_0cr8373300
OMDb

Willie Best

- Born: Sunflower, Mississippi (5/27/1913)
- Died: 2/27/1962
- Known for:
--- Eustis the Chauffeur in "The Hidden Hand" (1942)
--- Alex in "The Ghost Breakers" (1940)
--- Soundtrack in "As Good as It Gets" (1997)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aBSY7_0cr8373300
OMDb

Matt Murphy

- Born: Sunflower, Mississippi (12/29/1929)
- Died: 6/15/2018
- Known for:
--- Matt 'Guitar' Murphy in "The Blues Brothers" (1980)
--- Matt 'Guitar' Murphy in "Blues Brothers 2000" (1998)
--- Man On Television in "The Ray Bradbury Theater" (1989)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49jC9F_0cr8373300
OMDb

Donnie Jeffcoat

- Born: Gulfport, Mississippi (2/16/1975)
- Known for:
--- FBI Agent in "Eagle Eye" (2008)
--- Billy in "Night of the Demons" (1988)
--- Det. Stan Miller in "CSI: NY" (2009)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YgAlf_0cr8373300
OMDb

Roscoe Ates

- Born: Grange, Mississippi (1/20/1895)
- Died: 3/1/1962
- Known for:
--- Roscoe in "Freaks" (1932)
--- Rosco in "The Great Lover" (1931)
--- Peter Higgins in "Politics" (1931)

OMDb

Bo Diddley

- Born: McComb, Mississippi (12/30/1928)
- Died: 6/2/2008
- Known for:
--- The Louisiana Gator Boys in "Blues Brothers 2000" (1998)
--- Pawnbroker in "Trading Places" (1983)
--- Soundtrack in "The Long Kiss Goodnight" (1996)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GX4hQ_0cr8373300
OMDb

Miles Doleac

- Born: Hattiesburg, Mississippi (11/26/1975)
- Known for:
--- Ray Everett in "The Hollow" (2016)
--- Vincent in "The Dinner Party" (2020)
--- Arthur Fuchs in "Demigod" (2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QvEau_0cr8373300
OMDb

Jimmy Boyd

- Born: McComb, Mississippi (1/9/1939)
- Died: 3/7/2009
- Known for:
--- Howard in "Inherit the Wind" (1960)
--- Soundtrack in "A Dirty Shame" (2004)
--- Huckleberry Finn in "The United States Steel Hour" (1956-1957)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FODq7_0cr8373300
OMDb

Brendon Boone

- Born: Meridian, Mississippi (2/26/1938)
- Known for:
--- Chief in "Garrison's Gorillas" (1967-1968)
--- Jim Handley in "The Big Game" (1973)
--- Motel Clerk in "Knight Rider" (1985)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zlnhe_0cr8373300
OMDb

B.B. King

- Born: near Berclair, Mississippi (9/16/1925)
- Died: 5/14/2015
- Known for:
--- Malvern Gasperon in "Blues Brothers 2000" (1998)
--- Soundtrack in "The Fugitive" (1993)
--- Ace Tomato Agent in "Spies Like Us" (1985)

Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

