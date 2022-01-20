Famous actors from Mississippi
OMDb
Famous actors from Mississippi
Admiring and envying the world's biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can't get a reservation.
But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns or cities across the country.
Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Mississippi from IMDb’s most popular list. For each actor, we included a movie poster image from a film he is known for (all movie poster images from OMDb ). Keep reading to see which favorite actors are from your home state.
You may also like: Famous actresses from Mississippi
OMDb
Eric Roberts
- Born: Biloxi, Mississippi (4/18/1956)
- Known for:
--- Buck in "Runaway Train" (1985)
--- Michael Z. Wolfmann in "Inherent Vice" (2014)
--- Maroni in "The Dark Knight" (2008)
OMDb
Gerald McRaney
- Born: Collins, Mississippi (8/19/1947)
- Known for:
--- Owens in "Focus" (2015)
--- General Morrison in "The A-Team" (2010)
--- Rick Simon in "Simon & Simon" (1981-1989)
Theo Wargo // Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
James Earl Jones
- Born: Arkabutla, Mississippi (1/17/1931)
- Known for:
--- Darth Vader in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" (2016)
--- Mufasa in "The Lion King" (2019)
--- Admiral Greer in "The Hunt for Red October" (1990)
OMDb
Fred Armisen
- Born: Hattiesburg, Mississippi (12/4/1966)
- Known for:
--- Music Department in "Portlandia" (2011-2018)
--- Tino in "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy" (2004)
--- Various in "Saturday Night Live" (2002-2021)
OMDb
James Michael Tyler
- Born: Winona, Mississippi (5/28/1962)
- Died: 10/24/2021
- Known for:
--- Gunther in "Friends" (1994-2004)
--- James Michael Tyler in "Episodes" (2012)
--- Gilbert in "The Gesture and The Word" (2020)
You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Mississippi
OMDb
M.C. Gainey
- Born: Jackson, Mississippi (1/18/1948)
- Known for:
--- Hank in "Club Dread" (2004)
--- Murdock in "Wild Hogs" (2007)
--- Swamp Thing in "Con Air" (1997)
OMDb
Michael Conner Humphreys
- Born: Independence, Mississippi (6/7/1905)
- Known for:
--- Young Forrest in "Forrest Gump" (1994)
--- Eddie in "Pathfinders: In the Company of Strangers" (2011)
--- Actor in "Knight's End" (2021)
OMDb
Eddie Hodges
- Born: Hattiesburg, Mississippi (3/5/1947)
- Known for:
--- Johnny Leffingwell in "Advise & Consent" (1962)
--- Huckleberry Finn in "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" (1960)
--- Gilly Carey in "Summer Magic" (1963)
OMDb
Dana Andrews
- Born: Covington County, Mississippi (1/1/1909)
- Died: 12/17/1992
- Known for:
--- Det. Lt. Mark McPherson in "Laura" (1944)
--- Fred Derry in "The Best Years of Our Lives" (1946)
--- Eric Stanton in "Fallen Angel" (1945)
OMDb
Israel Broussard
- Born: Gulfport, Mississippi (8/22/1994)
- Known for:
--- Marc in "The Bling Ring" (2013)
--- Carter Davis in "Happy Death Day" (2017)
--- Miles in "Extinction" (2018)
You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 80s in Mississippi
OMDb
Gary Grubbs
- Born: Amory, Mississippi (11/14/1949)
- Known for:
--- Fire Captain Cooles in "The X Files" (1998)
--- Air Force Chief of Staff in "Battleship" (2012)
--- NASA Director in "The Astronaut's Wife" (1999)
OMDb
Tate Ellington
- Born: Madison, Mississippi (4/17/1979)
- Known for:
--- Aidan Hall in "Remember Me" (2010)
--- Dr. Stomberg in "Sinister 2" (2015)
--- Hal in "The Endless" (2017)
OMDb
John Dye
- Born: Amory, Mississippi (1/31/1963)
- Died: 1/10/2011
- Known for:
--- Pfc. Francis 'Doc Hoc' Hockenbury in "Tour of Duty" (1989-1990)
--- Andrew in "Touched by an Angel" (1996-2003)
--- Greg Toback in "Jack's Place" (1992-1993)
OMDb
Robert Earl Jones
- Born: Senatobia, Mississippi (2/3/1910)
- Died: 9/7/2006
- Known for:
--- Ben in "Sleepaway Camp" (1983)
--- Luther Coleman in "The Sting" (1973)
--- Custodian in "Witness" (1985)
OMDb
Daniel Curtis Lee
- Born: Jackson, Mississippi (5/17/1991)
- Known for:
--- Phil Lipoff in "Glee" (2012)
--- Simon 'Cookie' Nelson-Cook in "Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide" (2004-2007)
--- Raymond Blues in "Good Luck Charlie" (2011)
You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in Mississippi, according to Tripadvisor
OMDb
Tom Lester
- Born: Laurel, Mississippi (9/23/1938)
- Died: 4/20/2020
- Known for:
--- Riley in "Benji" (1974)
--- Eb Dawson in "Green Acres" (1965-1971)
--- Officer Mathews in "Intruder" (1989)
OMDb
Lance Bass
- Born: Laurel, Mississippi (5/4/1979)
- Known for:
--- Kevin Gibbons in "On the Line" (2001)
--- Lance Bass in "Cursed" (2005)
--- Lance Bass in "Zoolander" (2001)
OMDb
Joshua Alba
- Born: Biloxi, Mississippi (7/8/1982)
- Known for:
--- Klemash in "Alpha Dog" (2006)
--- Krit in "Dark Angel" (2001)
--- Vasquez in "Kill Speed" (2010)
OMDb
Joel McCrary
- Born: Hattiesburg, Mississippi (6/29/1967)
- Known for:
--- Catering Boss in "American Beauty" (1999)
--- McGuire in "Mystery Men" (1999)
--- Dr. Dennis in "Over the Hedge" (2006)
OMDb
Ray J
- Born: McComb, Mississippi (1/17/1981)
- Known for:
--- Cedric Williams in "Mars Attacks!" (1996)
--- Soundtrack in "Set It Off" (1996)
--- Bryan Lanier in "Black Sash" (2003)
You may also like: Mississippi is the #1 slowest warming state since 1970
OMDb
John Reynolds
- Born: Jackson, Mississippi (9/15/1941)
- Died: 10/16/1966
- Known for:
--- Torgo in "Manos: The Hands of Fate" 1966
OMDb
Gavin Gordon
- Born: Chicora, Mississippi (4/7/1901)
- Died: 4/7/1983
- Known for:
--- Lord Byron in "The Bride of Frankenstein" (1935)
--- George Winton in "Mystery of the Wax Museum" (1933)
--- Capt. Gregori Orloff in "The Scarlet Empress" (1934)
OMDb
Lanny Flaherty
- Born: Pontotoc, Mississippi (7/27/1942)
- Known for:
--- Mr. Nathan in "Signs" (2002)
--- Obadiah Price in "Men in Black 3" (2012)
--- Sheriff Cravens in "Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2" (2000)
OMDb
Kit Williamson
- Born: Jackson, Mississippi (11/13/1985)
- Known for:
--- Ed in "Mad Men" (2013-2015)
--- Cal in "Eastsiders" (2012-2019)
--- Kip O'Neill in "The Good Wife" (2015)
OMDb
J.D. Evermore
- Born: Greenville, Mississippi (11/5/1968)
- Known for:
--- Sheriff Carl Daggett in "Rectify" (2013-2016)
--- Clint in "Dallas Buyers Club" (2013)
--- O.B. in "Django Unchained" (2012)
You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Mississippi
OMDb
Steve Carlson
- Born: Columbus, Mississippi (5/24/1943)
- Known for:
--- Robert Drummond in "Deadlier Than the Male" (1967)
--- Johnny Crane in "Nobody's Perfect" (1968)
--- Timothy O'Toole in "The Brothers O'Toole" (1973)
OMDb
Byron Thames
- Born: Jackson, Mississippi (4/23/1969)
- Known for:
--- Additional Crew in "X-Men: Days of Future Past" (2014)
--- Additional Crew in "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes" (2014)
--- Additional Crew in "Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials" (2015)
OMDb
Willie Best
- Born: Sunflower, Mississippi (5/27/1913)
- Died: 2/27/1962
- Known for:
--- Eustis the Chauffeur in "The Hidden Hand" (1942)
--- Alex in "The Ghost Breakers" (1940)
--- Soundtrack in "As Good as It Gets" (1997)
OMDb
Matt Murphy
- Born: Sunflower, Mississippi (12/29/1929)
- Died: 6/15/2018
- Known for:
--- Matt 'Guitar' Murphy in "The Blues Brothers" (1980)
--- Matt 'Guitar' Murphy in "Blues Brothers 2000" (1998)
--- Man On Television in "The Ray Bradbury Theater" (1989)
OMDb
Donnie Jeffcoat
- Born: Gulfport, Mississippi (2/16/1975)
- Known for:
--- FBI Agent in "Eagle Eye" (2008)
--- Billy in "Night of the Demons" (1988)
--- Det. Stan Miller in "CSI: NY" (2009)
You may also like: Highest-rated museums in Mississippi
OMDb
Roscoe Ates
- Born: Grange, Mississippi (1/20/1895)
- Died: 3/1/1962
- Known for:
--- Roscoe in "Freaks" (1932)
--- Rosco in "The Great Lover" (1931)
--- Peter Higgins in "Politics" (1931)
OMDb
Bo Diddley
- Born: McComb, Mississippi (12/30/1928)
- Died: 6/2/2008
- Known for:
--- The Louisiana Gator Boys in "Blues Brothers 2000" (1998)
--- Pawnbroker in "Trading Places" (1983)
--- Soundtrack in "The Long Kiss Goodnight" (1996)
OMDb
Miles Doleac
- Born: Hattiesburg, Mississippi (11/26/1975)
- Known for:
--- Ray Everett in "The Hollow" (2016)
--- Vincent in "The Dinner Party" (2020)
--- Arthur Fuchs in "Demigod" (2021)
OMDb
Jimmy Boyd
- Born: McComb, Mississippi (1/9/1939)
- Died: 3/7/2009
- Known for:
--- Howard in "Inherit the Wind" (1960)
--- Soundtrack in "A Dirty Shame" (2004)
--- Huckleberry Finn in "The United States Steel Hour" (1956-1957)
OMDb
Brendon Boone
- Born: Meridian, Mississippi (2/26/1938)
- Known for:
--- Chief in "Garrison's Gorillas" (1967-1968)
--- Jim Handley in "The Big Game" (1973)
--- Motel Clerk in "Knight Rider" (1985)
You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys in Mississippi
OMDb
B.B. King
- Born: near Berclair, Mississippi (9/16/1925)
- Died: 5/14/2015
- Known for:
--- Malvern Gasperon in "Blues Brothers 2000" (1998)
--- Soundtrack in "The Fugitive" (1993)
--- Ace Tomato Agent in "Spies Like Us" (1985)
Comments / 0