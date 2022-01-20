OMDb

Famous actors from Kansas

Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Kansas from IMDb's most popular list.

Stephen McKinley Henderson

- Born: Kansas City, Missouri (8/31/1949)

- Known for:

--- Jim Bono in "Fences" (2016)

--- Father Leviatch in "Lady Bird" (2017)

--- William Slade in "Lincoln" (2012)

Ed Asner

- Born: Kansas City, Missouri (11/15/1929)

- Died: 8/29/2021

- Known for:

--- Carl Fredricksen in "Up" (2009)

--- Lou Grant in "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" (1970-1977)

--- Santa in "Elf" (2003)

Don Cheadle

- Born: Kansas City, Missouri (11/29/1964)

- Known for:

--- Graham in "Crash" (2004)

--- FBI Agent Wendell Everett in "The Guard" (2011)

--- Paul Rusesabagina in "Hotel Rwanda" (2004)

Dennis Hopper

- Born: Dodge City, Kansas (5/17/1936)

- Died: 5/29/2010

- Known for:

--- Billy in "Easy Rider" (1969)

--- Frank Booth in "Blue Velvet" (1986)

--- Howard Payne in "Speed" (1994)

Scott Foley

- Born: Kansas City, Kansas (7/15/1972)

- Known for:

--- Jake Ballard in "Scandal" (2013-2018)

--- Noel Crane in "Felicity" (1998-2002)

--- Bob Brown in "The Unit" (2006-2009)

Bobb'e J. Thompson

- Born: Kansas City, Missouri (2/28/1996)

- Known for:

--- Ronnie in "Role Models" (2008)

--- Cal Devereaux in "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs" (2009)

--- Shortie #1 in "Shark Tale" (2004)

Denis O'Hare

- Born: Kansas City, Missouri (1/17/1962)

- Known for:

--- Dr. Sevard in "Dallas Buyers Club" (2013)

--- Mr. Gilbertson in "The Proposal" (2009)

--- Albert in "Garden State" (2004)

Chris Cooper

- Born: Kansas City, Missouri (7/9/1951)

- Known for:

--- John Laroche in "Adaptation." (2002)

--- Charlie Aiken in "August: Osage County" (2013)

--- Colonel Fitts in "American Beauty" (1999)

R. Lee Ermey

- Born: Emporia, Kansas (3/24/1944)

- Died: 4/15/2018

- Known for:

--- Gny. Sgt. Hartman in "Full Metal Jacket" (1987)

--- Police Captain in "Se7en" (1995)

--- Sheriff Hoyt in "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" (2003)

Eric Stonestreet

- Born: Kansas City, Kansas (9/9/1971)

- Known for:

--- Marty Landry in "The Loft" (2014)

--- Sheldon the Desk Clerk in "Almost Famous" (2000)

--- Cameron Tucker in "Modern Family" (2009-2020)

Michael Massee

- Born: Kansas City, Missouri (9/1/1952)

- Died: 10/20/2016

- Known for:

--- Funboy in "The Crow" (1994)

--- Man in the Shadows in "The Amazing Spider-Man" (2012)

--- Gustav Fiers (The Gentleman) in "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" (2014)

Alex Neustaedter

- Born: Kansas City, Missouri (3/29/1998)

- Known for:

--- Miles Hill in "A-X-L" (2018)

--- Bram Bowman in "Colony" (2016-2018)

--- Homer Macauley in "Ithaca" (2015)

Colton Haynes

- Born: Wichita, Kansas (7/13/1988)

- Known for:

--- Real Scotty in "Rough Night" (2017)

--- Joby O'Leary in "San Andreas" (2015)

--- Roy Harper in "Arrow" (2013-2020)

Gerry Bamman

- Born: Independence, Kansas (9/18/1941)

- Known for:

--- Uncle Frank in "Home Alone" (1990)

--- Uncle Frank in "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" (1992)

--- Ray Court in "The Bodyguard" (1992)

Max Showalter

- Born: Caldwell, Kansas (6/2/1917)

- Died: 7/30/2000

- Known for:

--- Fred in "Sixteen Candles" (1984)

--- Ray Cutler in "Niagara" (1953)

--- Larry Evans in "Vicki" (1953)

Travis Schuldt

- Born: Topeka, Kansas (9/18/1974)

- Known for:

--- Ethan in "The Boy Next Door" (2015)

--- Hal Baker in "The Giant Mechanical Man" (2012)

--- Deputy Harlan Bremmer Jr. in "The Hitcher" (2007)

Billy Drago

- Born: Hugoton, Kansas (11/30/1945)

- Died: 6/24/2019

- Known for:

--- Nitti in "The Untouchables" (1987)

--- Ramon Cota in "Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection" (1990)

--- Black Hand Kelly in "Tremors 4: The Legend Begins" (2004)

Joe Exotic

- Born: Garden City, Kansas (3/5/1963)

- Known for:

--- Joe Exotic in "Joe Exotic: Here Kitty Kitty" (2015)

--- Self - G.W. Zoo in "Tiger King" (2020-2021)

--- Actor in "I Saw a Tiger" (2013)

Johnny Yong Bosch

- Born: Kansas City, Missouri (1/6/1976)

- Known for:

--- Jacob in "Ark Exitus" (2020)

--- Kaneda in "Akira" (1988)

--- Ichigo Kurosaki in "Bleach" (2004-2012)

Todd Bosley

- Born: Overland Park, Kansas (7/29/1984)

- Known for:

--- Jake Berman in "Little Giants" (1994)

--- Edward in "Jack" (1996)

--- Howie in "Scrubs" (2009)

Buster Keaton

- Born: Piqua, Kansas (10/4/1895)

- Died: 2/1/1966

- Known for:

--- Johnnie Gray in "The General" (1926)

--- Projectionist in "Sherlock Jr." (1924)

--- William Canfield Jr. in "Steamboat Bill, Jr." (1928)

Jason Wiles

- Born: Kansas City, Missouri (4/25/1970)

- Known for:

--- Sunny in "Sunny Daze" (2019)

--- Maurice Boscorelli in "Third Watch" (1999-2005)

--- Skippy in "Kicking and Screaming" (1995)

Brandon Quintin Adams

- Born: Topeka, Kansas (8/22/1979)

- Known for:

--- Kenny DeNunez in "The Sandlot" (1993)

--- Fool in "The People Under the Stairs" (1991)

--- Jesse Hall in "The Mighty Ducks" (1992)

Tuc Watkins

- Born: Kansas City, Missouri (9/2/1966)

- Known for:

--- Mr. Burns in "The Mummy" (1999)

--- David Vickers in "One Life to Live" (1994-2013)

--- Sound Technical Officer in "The Good Shepherd" (2006)

William Shockley

- Born: Lawrence, Kansas (9/17/1963)

- Known for:

--- Creep in "RoboCop" (1987)

--- Andrew Carver in "Showgirls" (1995)

--- Joe Tison in "The Last Rampage" (2017)

Robert Lowery

- Born: Kansas City, Missouri (10/17/1913)

- Died: 12/26/1971

- Known for:

--- Batman in "Batman and Robin" (1949)

--- Steven Morrow in "House of Horrors" (1946)

--- Ken Morgan in "The Monster and the Ape" (1945)

Milburn Stone

- Born: Burrton, Kansas (7/5/1904)

- Died: 6/12/1980

- Known for:

--- Doc in "Gunsmoke" (1955-1975)

--- Skeeter Milligan in "Sky Patrol" (1939)

--- Skeeter' Milligan in "Stunt Pilot" (1939)

Eddie Griffin

- Born: Kansas City, Missouri (7/15/1968)

- Known for:

--- T.J. Hicks in "Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo" (1999)

--- Undercover Brother in "Undercover Brother" (2002)

--- Pope Sweet Jesus in "Norbit" (2007)

Columbus Short

- Born: Kansas City, Missouri (9/19/1982)

- Known for:

--- Pooch in "The Losers" (2010)

--- Delfy in "Whiteout" (2009)

--- DJ in "Stomp the Yard" (2007)

Hugh Beaumont

- Born: Lawrence, Kansas (2/16/1909)

- Died: 5/14/1982

- Known for:

--- Ward Cleaver in "Leave It to Beaver" (1957-1963)

--- Dr. Jud Bellamin in "The Mole People" (1956)

--- Michael Shayne in "Murder Is My Business" (1946)

Jim Bannon

- Born: Kansas City, Missouri (4/9/1911)

- Died: 7/28/1984

- Known for:

--- Red Ryder in "Roll, Thunder, Roll!" (1949)

--- Red Ryder in "Ride, Ryder, Ride!" (1949)

--- Red Ryder in "Cowboy and the Prizefighter" (1949)

Dwight Frye

- Born: Salina, Kansas (2/22/1899)

- Died: 11/7/1943

- Known for:

--- Karl in "The Bride of Frankenstein" (1935)

--- Renfield in "Dracula" (1931)

--- Fritz in "Frankenstein" (1931)

Michael McMillian

- Born: Olathe, Kansas (10/21/1978)

- Known for:

--- Steve Newlin in "True Blood" (2008-2014)

--- Napoleon in "The Hills Have Eyes 2" (2007)

--- Tim in "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" (2015-2019)

Lyle Waggoner

- Born: Kansas City, Kansas (4/13/1935)

- Died: 3/17/2020

- Known for:

--- Colonel Steve Trevor, Jr. in "Wonder Woman" (1975-1979)

--- Announcer in "The Carol Burnett Show" (1967-1978)

--- Ben in "Danger USA" (1989)

Darren E. Burrows

- Born: Winfield, Kansas (9/12/1966)

- Known for:

--- Ed Chigliak in "Northern Exposure" (1990-1995)

--- Cherry in "Casualties of War" (1989)

--- Milton Hackett in "Cry-Baby" (1990)

Dennis Hayden

- Born: Girard, Kansas (4/7/1952)

- Known for:

--- Eddie in "Die Hard" 1988

Eric Edwards

- Born: Topeka, Kansas (8/24/1966)

- Known for:

--- Pearl in "Blade" (1998)

--- Harold in "Candyman" (1992)

--- Spanky's Dad in "The Little Rascals" (1994)

Wallace Beery

- Born: Kansas City, Missouri (4/1/1885)

- Died: 4/15/1949

- Known for:

--- Dan Packard in "Dinner at Eight" (1933)

--- Pancho Villa in "Viva Villa!" (1934)

--- Melvin Colner Foster in "A Date with Judy" (1948)

George Murdock

- Born: Salina, Kansas (6/25/1930)

- Died: 4/30/2012

- Known for:

--- God in "Star Trek V: The Final Frontier" (1989)

--- Bob Beugler in "Orange County" (2002)

--- Judge Joshua Trimmings in "Breaker! Breaker!" (1977)

Allan Melvin

- Born: Kansas City, Missouri (2/18/1923)

- Died: 1/17/2008

- Known for:

--- Thun in "Flash Gordon" (1979-1982)

--- Electro in "Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends" (1981-1983)

--- Barney Hefner in "Archie Bunker's Place" (1979-1983)

Tom Kane

- Born: Overland Park, Kansas (4/15/1962)

- Known for:

--- Narrator in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" (2008-2020)

--- Yoda in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" (2008)

--- Dr. Loomis in "Halloween H20: 20 Years Later" (1998)

Bill Farmer

- Born: Pratt, Kansas (11/14/1952)

- Known for:

--- Goofy in "A Goofy Movie" (1995)

--- Goofy in "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse" (2006-2016)

--- Sylvester in "Space Jam" (1996)

Craig Kilborn

- Born: Kansas City, Missouri (8/24/1962)

- Known for:

--- Mark in "Old School" (2003)

--- Jerry in "The Benchwarmers" (2006)

--- Craig Kilborn in "Cursed" (2005)