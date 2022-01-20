ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Famous actors from Kansas

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ev6rx_0cr836AK00
OMDb

Famous actors from Kansas

Admiring and envying the world's biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can't get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns or cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Kansas from IMDb’s most popular list. For each actor, we included a movie poster image from a film he is known for (all movie poster images from OMDb ). Keep reading to see which favorite actors are from your home state.

You may also like: Famous actresses from Kansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X2S3U_0cr836AK00
OMDb

Stephen McKinley Henderson

- Born: Kansas City, Missouri (8/31/1949)
- Known for:
--- Jim Bono in "Fences" (2016)
--- Father Leviatch in "Lady Bird" (2017)
--- William Slade in "Lincoln" (2012)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B01xl_0cr836AK00
Michael Tullberg // Getty Images

Ed Asner

- Born: Kansas City, Missouri (11/15/1929)
- Died: 8/29/2021
- Known for:
--- Carl Fredricksen in "Up" (2009)
--- Lou Grant in "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" (1970-1977)
--- Santa in "Elf" (2003)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r3ru1_0cr836AK00
Amy Sussman // Getty Images

Don Cheadle

- Born: Kansas City, Missouri (11/29/1964)
- Known for:
--- Graham in "Crash" (2004)
--- FBI Agent Wendell Everett in "The Guard" (2011)
--- Paul Rusesabagina in "Hotel Rwanda" (2004)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41idT9_0cr836AK00
Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

Dennis Hopper

- Born: Dodge City, Kansas (5/17/1936)
- Died: 5/29/2010
- Known for:
--- Billy in "Easy Rider" (1969)
--- Frank Booth in "Blue Velvet" (1986)
--- Howard Payne in "Speed" (1994)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ss6UB_0cr836AK00
OMDb

Scott Foley

- Born: Kansas City, Kansas (7/15/1972)
- Known for:
--- Jake Ballard in "Scandal" (2013-2018)
--- Noel Crane in "Felicity" (1998-2002)
--- Bob Brown in "The Unit" (2006-2009)

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Kansas, according to Tripadvisor

OMDb

Bobb'e J. Thompson

- Born: Kansas City, Missouri (2/28/1996)
- Known for:
--- Ronnie in "Role Models" (2008)
--- Cal Devereaux in "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs" (2009)
--- Shortie #1 in "Shark Tale" (2004)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y9Tdn_0cr836AK00
OMDb

Denis O'Hare

- Born: Kansas City, Missouri (1/17/1962)
- Known for:
--- Dr. Sevard in "Dallas Buyers Club" (2013)
--- Mr. Gilbertson in "The Proposal" (2009)
--- Albert in "Garden State" (2004)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GSidK_0cr836AK00
OMDb

Chris Cooper

- Born: Kansas City, Missouri (7/9/1951)
- Known for:
--- John Laroche in "Adaptation." (2002)
--- Charlie Aiken in "August: Osage County" (2013)
--- Colonel Fitts in "American Beauty" (1999)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W9Ecb_0cr836AK00
OMDb

R. Lee Ermey

- Born: Emporia, Kansas (3/24/1944)
- Died: 4/15/2018
- Known for:
--- Gny. Sgt. Hartman in "Full Metal Jacket" (1987)
--- Police Captain in "Se7en" (1995)
--- Sheriff Hoyt in "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" (2003)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44PsiP_0cr836AK00
Kathy Hutchins // Shutterstock

Eric Stonestreet

- Born: Kansas City, Kansas (9/9/1971)
- Known for:
--- Marty Landry in "The Loft" (2014)
--- Sheldon the Desk Clerk in "Almost Famous" (2000)
--- Cameron Tucker in "Modern Family" (2009-2020)

You may also like: Highest-rated golf courses in Kansas, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=140WF8_0cr836AK00
OMDb

Michael Massee

- Born: Kansas City, Missouri (9/1/1952)
- Died: 10/20/2016
- Known for:
--- Funboy in "The Crow" (1994)
--- Man in the Shadows in "The Amazing Spider-Man" (2012)
--- Gustav Fiers (The Gentleman) in "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" (2014)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3soWnz_0cr836AK00
OMDb

Alex Neustaedter

- Born: Kansas City, Missouri (3/29/1998)
- Known for:
--- Miles Hill in "A-X-L" (2018)
--- Bram Bowman in "Colony" (2016-2018)
--- Homer Macauley in "Ithaca" (2015)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VDYCz_0cr836AK00
OMDb

Colton Haynes

- Born: Wichita, Kansas (7/13/1988)
- Known for:
--- Real Scotty in "Rough Night" (2017)
--- Joby O'Leary in "San Andreas" (2015)
--- Roy Harper in "Arrow" (2013-2020)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x32dT_0cr836AK00
OMDb

Gerry Bamman

- Born: Independence, Kansas (9/18/1941)
- Known for:
--- Uncle Frank in "Home Alone" (1990)
--- Uncle Frank in "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" (1992)
--- Ray Court in "The Bodyguard" (1992)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=425nN8_0cr836AK00
OMDb

Max Showalter

- Born: Caldwell, Kansas (6/2/1917)
- Died: 7/30/2000
- Known for:
--- Fred in "Sixteen Candles" (1984)
--- Ray Cutler in "Niagara" (1953)
--- Larry Evans in "Vicki" (1953)

You may also like: Highest-rated football recruits from Kansas over the last 20 years

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42prG4_0cr836AK00
OMDb

Travis Schuldt

- Born: Topeka, Kansas (9/18/1974)
- Known for:
--- Ethan in "The Boy Next Door" (2015)
--- Hal Baker in "The Giant Mechanical Man" (2012)
--- Deputy Harlan Bremmer Jr. in "The Hitcher" (2007)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qjgix_0cr836AK00
OMDb

Billy Drago

- Born: Hugoton, Kansas (11/30/1945)
- Died: 6/24/2019
- Known for:
--- Nitti in "The Untouchables" (1987)
--- Ramon Cota in "Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection" (1990)
--- Black Hand Kelly in "Tremors 4: The Legend Begins" (2004)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WU3KD_0cr836AK00
OMDb

Joe Exotic

- Born: Garden City, Kansas (3/5/1963)
- Known for:
--- Joe Exotic in "Joe Exotic: Here Kitty Kitty" (2015)
--- Self - G.W. Zoo in "Tiger King" (2020-2021)
--- Actor in "I Saw a Tiger" (2013)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u1FB8_0cr836AK00
OMDb

Johnny Yong Bosch

- Born: Kansas City, Missouri (1/6/1976)
- Known for:
--- Jacob in "Ark Exitus" (2020)
--- Kaneda in "Akira" (1988)
--- Ichigo Kurosaki in "Bleach" (2004-2012)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XEI6n_0cr836AK00
OMDb

Todd Bosley

- Born: Overland Park, Kansas (7/29/1984)
- Known for:
--- Jake Berman in "Little Giants" (1994)
--- Edward in "Jack" (1996)
--- Howie in "Scrubs" (2009)

You may also like: Best places to raise a family in Kansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20NJqw_0cr836AK00
John Springer Collection // Getty Images

Buster Keaton

- Born: Piqua, Kansas (10/4/1895)
- Died: 2/1/1966
- Known for:
--- Johnnie Gray in "The General" (1926)
--- Projectionist in "Sherlock Jr." (1924)
--- William Canfield Jr. in "Steamboat Bill, Jr." (1928)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sMVlM_0cr836AK00
OMDb

Jason Wiles

- Born: Kansas City, Missouri (4/25/1970)
- Known for:
--- Sunny in "Sunny Daze" (2019)
--- Maurice Boscorelli in "Third Watch" (1999-2005)
--- Skippy in "Kicking and Screaming" (1995)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ePvY5_0cr836AK00
OMDb

Brandon Quintin Adams

- Born: Topeka, Kansas (8/22/1979)
- Known for:
--- Kenny DeNunez in "The Sandlot" (1993)
--- Fool in "The People Under the Stairs" (1991)
--- Jesse Hall in "The Mighty Ducks" (1992)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44nnv0_0cr836AK00
OMDb

Tuc Watkins

- Born: Kansas City, Missouri (9/2/1966)
- Known for:
--- Mr. Burns in "The Mummy" (1999)
--- David Vickers in "One Life to Live" (1994-2013)
--- Sound Technical Officer in "The Good Shepherd" (2006)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IuRgh_0cr836AK00
OMDb

William Shockley

- Born: Lawrence, Kansas (9/17/1963)
- Known for:
--- Creep in "RoboCop" (1987)
--- Andrew Carver in "Showgirls" (1995)
--- Joe Tison in "The Last Rampage" (2017)

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 70s in Kansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xhqtN_0cr836AK00
OMDb

Robert Lowery

- Born: Kansas City, Missouri (10/17/1913)
- Died: 12/26/1971
- Known for:
--- Batman in "Batman and Robin" (1949)
--- Steven Morrow in "House of Horrors" (1946)
--- Ken Morgan in "The Monster and the Ape" (1945)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16eVof_0cr836AK00
OMDb

Milburn Stone

- Born: Burrton, Kansas (7/5/1904)
- Died: 6/12/1980
- Known for:
--- Doc in "Gunsmoke" (1955-1975)
--- Skeeter Milligan in "Sky Patrol" (1939)
--- Skeeter' Milligan in "Stunt Pilot" (1939)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JVxfI_0cr836AK00
OMDb

Eddie Griffin

- Born: Kansas City, Missouri (7/15/1968)
- Known for:
--- T.J. Hicks in "Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo" (1999)
--- Undercover Brother in "Undercover Brother" (2002)
--- Pope Sweet Jesus in "Norbit" (2007)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bzm80_0cr836AK00
OMDb

Columbus Short

- Born: Kansas City, Missouri (9/19/1982)
- Known for:
--- Pooch in "The Losers" (2010)
--- Delfy in "Whiteout" (2009)
--- DJ in "Stomp the Yard" (2007)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pz6aG_0cr836AK00
OMDb

Hugh Beaumont

- Born: Lawrence, Kansas (2/16/1909)
- Died: 5/14/1982
- Known for:
--- Ward Cleaver in "Leave It to Beaver" (1957-1963)
--- Dr. Jud Bellamin in "The Mole People" (1956)
--- Michael Shayne in "Murder Is My Business" (1946)

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 60s in Kansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kwV4v_0cr836AK00
OMDb

Jim Bannon

- Born: Kansas City, Missouri (4/9/1911)
- Died: 7/28/1984
- Known for:
--- Red Ryder in "Roll, Thunder, Roll!" (1949)
--- Red Ryder in "Ride, Ryder, Ride!" (1949)
--- Red Ryder in "Cowboy and the Prizefighter" (1949)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ygaBS_0cr836AK00
OMDb

Dwight Frye

- Born: Salina, Kansas (2/22/1899)
- Died: 11/7/1943
- Known for:
--- Karl in "The Bride of Frankenstein" (1935)
--- Renfield in "Dracula" (1931)
--- Fritz in "Frankenstein" (1931)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OJQZ9_0cr836AK00
OMDb

Michael McMillian

- Born: Olathe, Kansas (10/21/1978)
- Known for:
--- Steve Newlin in "True Blood" (2008-2014)
--- Napoleon in "The Hills Have Eyes 2" (2007)
--- Tim in "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" (2015-2019)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WX5j8_0cr836AK00
OMDb

Lyle Waggoner

- Born: Kansas City, Kansas (4/13/1935)
- Died: 3/17/2020
- Known for:
--- Colonel Steve Trevor, Jr. in "Wonder Woman" (1975-1979)
--- Announcer in "The Carol Burnett Show" (1967-1978)
--- Ben in "Danger USA" (1989)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xff7o_0cr836AK00
OMDb

Darren E. Burrows

- Born: Winfield, Kansas (9/12/1966)
- Known for:
--- Ed Chigliak in "Northern Exposure" (1990-1995)
--- Cherry in "Casualties of War" (1989)
--- Milton Hackett in "Cry-Baby" (1990)

You may also like: Not enough water: How climate change has affected Kansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PtoNN_0cr836AK00
OMDb

Dennis Hayden

- Born: Girard, Kansas (4/7/1952)
- Known for:
--- Eddie in "Die Hard" 1988

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bg6rz_0cr836AK00
OMDb

Eric Edwards

- Born: Topeka, Kansas (8/24/1966)
- Known for:
--- Pearl in "Blade" (1998)
--- Harold in "Candyman" (1992)
--- Spanky's Dad in "The Little Rascals" (1994)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ar67a_0cr836AK00
MGM //Wikimedia Commons

Wallace Beery

- Born: Kansas City, Missouri (4/1/1885)
- Died: 4/15/1949
- Known for:
--- Dan Packard in "Dinner at Eight" (1933)
--- Pancho Villa in "Viva Villa!" (1934)
--- Melvin Colner Foster in "A Date with Judy" (1948)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OPhmX_0cr836AK00
OMDb

George Murdock

- Born: Salina, Kansas (6/25/1930)
- Died: 4/30/2012
- Known for:
--- God in "Star Trek V: The Final Frontier" (1989)
--- Bob Beugler in "Orange County" (2002)
--- Judge Joshua Trimmings in "Breaker! Breaker!" (1977)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ogttk_0cr836AK00
OMDb

Allan Melvin

- Born: Kansas City, Missouri (2/18/1923)
- Died: 1/17/2008
- Known for:
--- Thun in "Flash Gordon" (1979-1982)
--- Electro in "Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends" (1981-1983)
--- Barney Hefner in "Archie Bunker's Place" (1979-1983)

You may also like: Highest-rated Class of 2022 football recruits from Kansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29T2w1_0cr836AK00
OMDb

Tom Kane

- Born: Overland Park, Kansas (4/15/1962)
- Known for:
--- Narrator in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" (2008-2020)
--- Yoda in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" (2008)
--- Dr. Loomis in "Halloween H20: 20 Years Later" (1998)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ePGn_0cr836AK00
Super Festivals // Wikimedia Commons

Bill Farmer

- Born: Pratt, Kansas (11/14/1952)
- Known for:
--- Goofy in "A Goofy Movie" (1995)
--- Goofy in "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse" (2006-2016)
--- Sylvester in "Space Jam" (1996)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mdoTe_0cr836AK00
OMDb

Craig Kilborn

- Born: Kansas City, Missouri (8/24/1962)
- Known for:
--- Mark in "Old School" (2003)
--- Jerry in "The Benchwarmers" (2006)
--- Craig Kilborn in "Cursed" (2005)

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Wildfire along California's Big Sur forces evacuations

BIG SUR, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters on Saturday were battling a wildfire that broke out in the rugged mountains along Big Sur, forcing hundreds of residents on this precarious stretch of the California coast to evacuate and authorities to shut its main roadway. The fire started Friday night in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Young officer slain in Harlem joined to help 'chaotic city'

NEW YORK (AP) — The 22-year-old New York City police officer who was shot to death while responding to a call in a Harlem apartment once wrote that he joined the force to make a difference in the "chaotic city." A copy of a letter Jason Rivera wrote in 2020 to his commanding officer was obtained Saturday by The Associated Press. Rivera and Officer Wilbert Mora were shot Friday night while answering a call about an argument between a woman and her adult son. Mora was wounded. The man police say shot them also was wounded. He has been identified as Lashawn McNeil.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Missouri State
NBC News

Houston deputy shot and killed during early morning traffic stop

A Houston deputy was killed early Sunday morning after pulling a man over in what officials described as a "brutal attack." Cpl. Charles Galloway, 47, was shot multiple times after pulling over a white Toyota Avalon at about 12:45 a.m. Sunday, according to Harris County Constable Ted Heap. The man driving the car exited the vehicle and immediately began to shoot at Galloway, who died at the scene.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spanky
CNN

Biden cranks up pressure as Putin mulls Ukraine invasion

(CNN) — President Joe Biden is signaling a stiffened Western stance in the showdown with Russia, piling on pressure designed to deter Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine in a strategy that nevertheless risks quickening a dangerous cycle of escalation. The White House pivot comes with Biden now under searing...
POTUS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy