Famous actors from Utah

Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Utah from IMDb's most popular list.

Wilford Brimley

- Born: Salt Lake City, Utah (9/27/1934)

- Died: 8/1/2020

- Known for:

--- Pop Fisher in "The Natural" (1984)

--- Dr. Blair in "The Thing" (1982)

--- Frank Brackett in "In & Out" (1997)

James Woods

- Born: Vernal, Utah (4/18/1947)

- Known for:

--- Jack Crow in "Vampires" (1998)

--- Hades in "Hercules" (1997)

--- Mr. Lisbon in "The Virgin Suicides" (1999)

Matthew Davis

- Born: Salt Lake City, Utah (5/8/1978)

- Known for:

--- Warner in "Legally Blonde" (2001)

--- Sebastian in "BloodRayne" (2005)

--- Matt Tollman in "Blue Crush" (2002)

Patrick Fugit

- Born: Salt Lake City, Utah (10/27/1982)

- Known for:

--- William Miller in "Almost Famous" (2000)

--- Officer James Gilpin in "Gone Girl" (2014)

--- Zia in "Wristcutters: A Love Story" (2006)

Jared Rushton

- Born: Provo, Utah (3/3/1974)

- Known for:

--- Billy in "Big" (1988)

--- Ron Thompson in "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" (1989)

--- Charlie Proffitt in "Overboard" (1987)

Whit Hertford

- Born: Provo, Utah (11/2/1978)

- Known for:

--- Volunteer Boy in "Jurassic Park" (1993)

--- Jacob in "A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child" (1989)

--- Jesse Darden in "The Perfect 46" (2014)

Gavin Lewis

- Born: Utah (10/27/2003)

- Known for:

--- Moody Richardson in "Little Fires Everywhere" (2020)

--- Wyatt in "Old Henry" (2021)

--- Prince Emil in "Prince of Peoria" (2018-2019)

Gedde Watanabe

- Born: Ogden, Utah (6/26/1955)

- Known for:

--- Long Duk Dong in "Sixteen Candles" (1984)

--- Kuni in "UHF" (1989)

--- Mr. Katsuji in "Gremlins 2: The New Batch" (1990)

Colby Strong

- Born: Salt Lake City, Utah (3/8/1994)

- Known for:

--- Cory in "The Sex Lives of College Girls" (2021)

--- Rory in "The Prank"

--- Blaze in "Power Rangers Beast Morphers" (2019-2020)

Parley Baer

- Born: Salt Lake City, Utah (8/5/1914)

- Died: 11/22/2002

- Known for:

--- Grandpa Anderson in "License to Drive" (1988)

--- Charles 'Charlie' Bosworth in "A Fever in the Blood" (1961)

--- Senate Majority Leader in "Dave" (1993)

Bryan Dechart

- Born: Salt Lake City, Utah (3/17/1987)

- Known for:

--- Connor in "Detroit: Become Human" (2018)

--- Dan in "The Remaining" (2014)

--- Taylor Chase in "Dakota's Summer" (2014)

Trevor Snarr

- Born: Salt Lake City, Utah (4/29/1978)

- Known for:

--- Don in "Napoleon Dynamite" 2004

Victor DiMattia

- Born: Salt Lake City, Utah (12/1/1980)

- Known for:

--- Timmy Timmons in "The Sandlot" (1993)

--- Tommy in "Cool as Ice" (1991)

--- Dennis Mitchell in "Dennis the Menace" (1987)

Mike Lookinland

- Born: Mount Pleasant, Utah (12/19/1960)

- Known for:

--- Bobby Brady in "The Brady Bunch" (1969-1974)

--- Bobby Brady in "The Brady Bunch Variety Hour" (1976-1977)

--- Camera and Electrical Department in "The Way of the Gun" (2000)

James Morrison

- Born: Bountiful, Utah (4/21/1954)

- Known for:

--- Bill Buchanan in "24" (2005-2009)

--- Warden Dwight Murphy in "Twin Peaks" (2017)

--- Producer in "Showing Up" (2014)

Robert Walker

- Born: Salt Lake City, Utah (10/13/1918)

- Died: 8/28/1951

- Known for:

--- Bruno Antony in "Strangers on a Train" (1951)

--- Jimmy Dobson in "Her Highness and the Bellboy" (1945)

--- Corporal Joe Allen in "The Clock" (1945)

Corbin Allred

- Born: Salt Lake City, Utah (5/25/1979)

- Known for:

--- Steve Beauchamp in "Teen Angel" (1997-1998)

--- Young Lad in "Robin Hood: Men in Tights" (1993)

--- Elder Tuttle in "The Saratov Approach" (2013)

K.C. Clyde

- Born: Salt Lake City, Utah (5/2/1980)

- Known for:

--- County Attorney Randy in "Yellowstone" (2020-2021)

--- Max in "Everybody Loves Somebody" (2017)

--- Ben in "Diablo Guardián" (2018)

Robert Adamson

- Born: Salt Lake City, Utah (7/11/1985)

- Known for:

--- College Kid at Party in "It's Complicated" (2009)

--- Phil Sanders in "Hollywood Heights" (2012)

--- Producer in "Jimmy" (2015)

Merlin Olsen

- Born: Logan, Utah (9/15/1940)

- Died: 3/11/2010

- Known for:

--- Benton in "Mitchell" (1975)

--- Little George in "The Undefeated" (1969)

--- Buddy Landau in "Fathers and Sons" (1986)

Donny Osmond

- Born: Ogden, Utah (12/9/1957)

- Known for:

--- Shang in "Mulan" (1998)

--- Joseph in "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" (1999)

--- Producer in "Donny and Marie" (1975-1979)

Anthony Geary

- Born: Coalville, Utah (5/29/1947)

- Known for:

--- Luke Spencer in "General Hospital" (1978-2018)

--- Philo in "UHF" (1989)

--- Van Man in "Fish Tank" (2009)

Charles Halford

- Born: Salt Lake City, Utah (2/28/1980)

- Known for:

--- Chas Chandler in "Constantine" (2014-2015)

--- Reggie Ledoux in "True Detective" (2014)

--- Nate in "Rectify" (2016)

Robbie Fairchild

- Born: Salt Lake City, Utah (6/9/1988)

- Known for:

--- Munkustrap in "Cats" (2019)

--- Actor in "In This Life" (2019)

--- Jerry Mulligan in "An American in Paris - The Musical" (2018)

T.J. Lowther

- Born: Salt Lake City, Utah (5/17/1986)

- Known for:

--- Phillip Perry in "A Perfect World" (1993)

--- Craig Lacey in "A Home of Our Own" (1993)

--- Intern Hank in "Grey's Anatomy" (2009)

Sam Melville

- Born: Fillmore, Utah (8/20/1936)

- Died: 3/9/1989

- Known for:

--- Bear in "Big Wednesday" (1978)

--- Dr. David Kenfield in "Dallas" (1986)

--- Dave in "The Thomas Crown Affair" (1968)

Paul Langton

- Born: Salt Lake City, Utah (4/17/1913)

- Died: 4/15/1980

- Known for:

--- Doctor in "The Twilight Zone" (1959-1963)

--- Dr. Frank Parrish in "The Snow Creature" (1954)

--- Johnny Coulter in "For You I Die" (1947)

Will Swenson

- Born: Provo, Utah (10/26/1972)

- Known for:

--- Will Jensen in "Sons of Provo" (2004)

--- Actor on Stage in "The Switch" (2010)

--- Philo Barnum in "The Greatest Showman" (2017)

Tony Anselmo

- Born: Salt Lake City, Utah (2/18/1960)

- Known for:

--- Donald Duck in "Who Framed Roger Rabbit" (1988)

--- Donald Duck in "DuckTales" (2017-2021)

--- Donald Duck in "Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers" (2004)

Richard Harrison

- Born: Salt Lake City, Utah (5/26/1935)

- Known for:

--- Bob Fleming in "Secret Agent Fireball" (1965)

--- Mathews - CIA agent in "Terror Force Commando" (1986)

--- Glaucus in "Messalina vs. the Son of Hercules" (1964)

R.D. Call

- Born: Ogden, Utah (2/16/1950)

- Died: 2/27/2020

- Known for:

--- Jack McCool in "Last Man Standing" (1996)

--- Rusty Baines in "Colors" (1988)

--- Enforcer in "Waterworld" (1995)

Byron Foulger

- Born: Ogden, Utah (8/27/1899)

- Died: 4/4/1970

- Known for:

--- Mr. Valdelle in "Sullivan's Travels" (1941)

--- Dr. Bassett in "The Man with Nine Lives" (1940)

--- Prof. Elwood Henderson in "The Master Key" (1945)

Keene Curtis

- Born: Salt Lake City, Utah (2/15/1923)

- Died: 10/13/2002

- Known for:

--- Gus Hale in "Sliver" (1993)

--- Ernest Littlefield in "Stargate SG-1" (1997-1999)

--- Oppenheim in "Heaven Can Wait" (1978)

Joseph Kearns

- Born: Salt Lake City, Utah (2/12/1907)

- Died: 2/17/1962

- Known for:

--- Doorknob in "Alice in Wonderland" (1951)

--- George Wilson in "Dennis the Menace" (1959-1962)

--- Lloyd Burke in "Anatomy of a Murder" (1959)

Kevin Brophy

- Born: Salt Lake City, Utah (11/1/1953)

- Known for:

--- Peter in "Hell Night" (1981)

--- John Younger in "The Long Riders" (1980)

--- Lucan in "Lucan" (1977-1978)

Moroni Olsen

- Born: Ogden, Utah (6/27/1889)

- Died: 11/22/1954

- Known for:

--- Walter Beardsley in "Notorious" (1946)

--- Inspector Peterson in "Mildred Pierce" (1945)

--- Herbert Dunstan in "Father of the Bride" (1950)

John Gilbert

- Born: Logan, Utah (7/10/1897)

- Died: 1/9/1936

- Known for:

--- Vronsky in "Love" (1927)

--- Karl Schneider in "Downstairs" (1932)

--- Leo von Harden in "Flesh and the Devil" (1926)

Riley Griffiths

- Born: Cedar City, Utah (5/14/1997)

- Known for:

--- Charles Kaznyk in "Super 8" (2011)

--- Willie in "R.L. Stine's the Haunting Hour" (2011)

--- Self in "13th Annual Young Hollywood Awards" (2011)

Mark Walton

- Born: Salt Lake City, Utah (10/24/1968)

- Known for:

--- Rhino in "Bolt" (2008)

--- Writer in "Tarzan" (1999)

--- Goosey Loosey in "Chicken Little" (2005)

Brian Wimmer

- Born: Orem, Utah (10/1/1959)

- Known for:

--- Do-Gooder in "A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge" (1985)

--- Richard in "Tank Girl" (1995)

--- Dr. Keith Ricks in "Flipper" (1995-1996)

Jim Jansen

- Born: Salt Lake City, Utah (7/27/1945)

- Known for:

--- Dean Wilkins in "Water for Elephants" (2011)

--- Second Man in "Death Becomes Her" (1992)

--- Reverend Archie Skinner in "Gilmore Girls" (2002-2006)

Craig Richard Nelson

- Born: Salt Lake City, Utah (9/17/1947)

- Known for:

--- Willis Bell in "The Paper Chase" (1973)

--- Capt. Reedley Roots in "A Wedding" (1978)

--- Dr. Maas in "Three Women" (1977)

Darin Southam

- Born: Vernal, Utah (4/17/1979)

- Known for:

--- Zach in "127 Hours" (2010)

--- Mr. Everdeen in "The Hanging Tree" (2014)

--- Moroni in "Reign of Judges: Title of Liberty - Concept Short" (2018)

Alexander Cendese

- Born: Utah (11/29/1981)

- Known for:

--- Dylan Hess in "Elementary" (2016)

--- Chet Miner in "Supergirl" (2016)

--- J.C. Conway in "Public Morals" (2015)