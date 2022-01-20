ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Famous actors from Utah

Admiring and envying the world's biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can't get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns or cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Utah from IMDb’s most popular list. For each actor, we included a movie poster image from a film he is known for (all movie poster images from OMDb ). Keep reading to see which favorite actors are from your home state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FFgH1_0cr830ry00
Silver Screen Collection // Getty Images

Wilford Brimley

- Born: Salt Lake City, Utah (9/27/1934)
- Died: 8/1/2020
- Known for:
--- Pop Fisher in "The Natural" (1984)
--- Dr. Blair in "The Thing" (1982)
--- Frank Brackett in "In & Out" (1997)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JnLof_0cr830ry00
OMDb

James Woods

- Born: Vernal, Utah (4/18/1947)
- Known for:
--- Jack Crow in "Vampires" (1998)
--- Hades in "Hercules" (1997)
--- Mr. Lisbon in "The Virgin Suicides" (1999)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1swem0_0cr830ry00
OMDb

Matthew Davis

- Born: Salt Lake City, Utah (5/8/1978)
- Known for:
--- Warner in "Legally Blonde" (2001)
--- Sebastian in "BloodRayne" (2005)
--- Matt Tollman in "Blue Crush" (2002)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IbwhG_0cr830ry00
OMDb

Patrick Fugit

- Born: Salt Lake City, Utah (10/27/1982)
- Known for:
--- William Miller in "Almost Famous" (2000)
--- Officer James Gilpin in "Gone Girl" (2014)
--- Zia in "Wristcutters: A Love Story" (2006)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Cirq_0cr830ry00
OMDb

Jared Rushton

- Born: Provo, Utah (3/3/1974)
- Known for:
--- Billy in "Big" (1988)
--- Ron Thompson in "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" (1989)
--- Charlie Proffitt in "Overboard" (1987)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37FSbF_0cr830ry00
OMDb

Whit Hertford

- Born: Provo, Utah (11/2/1978)
- Known for:
--- Volunteer Boy in "Jurassic Park" (1993)
--- Jacob in "A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child" (1989)
--- Jesse Darden in "The Perfect 46" (2014)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qb3tr_0cr830ry00
OMDb

Gavin Lewis

- Born: Utah (10/27/2003)
- Known for:
--- Moody Richardson in "Little Fires Everywhere" (2020)
--- Wyatt in "Old Henry" (2021)
--- Prince Emil in "Prince of Peoria" (2018-2019)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v2bE4_0cr830ry00
OMDb

Gedde Watanabe

- Born: Ogden, Utah (6/26/1955)
- Known for:
--- Long Duk Dong in "Sixteen Candles" (1984)
--- Kuni in "UHF" (1989)
--- Mr. Katsuji in "Gremlins 2: The New Batch" (1990)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0deKUI_0cr830ry00
OMDb

Colby Strong

- Born: Salt Lake City, Utah (3/8/1994)
- Known for:
--- Cory in "The Sex Lives of College Girls" (2021)
--- Rory in "The Prank"
--- Blaze in "Power Rangers Beast Morphers" (2019-2020)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eXqM6_0cr830ry00
OMDb

Parley Baer

- Born: Salt Lake City, Utah (8/5/1914)
- Died: 11/22/2002
- Known for:
--- Grandpa Anderson in "License to Drive" (1988)
--- Charles 'Charlie' Bosworth in "A Fever in the Blood" (1961)
--- Senate Majority Leader in "Dave" (1993)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rrm8X_0cr830ry00
OMDb

Bryan Dechart

- Born: Salt Lake City, Utah (3/17/1987)
- Known for:
--- Connor in "Detroit: Become Human" (2018)
--- Dan in "The Remaining" (2014)
--- Taylor Chase in "Dakota's Summer" (2014)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rKYeV_0cr830ry00
OMDb

Trevor Snarr

- Born: Salt Lake City, Utah (4/29/1978)
- Known for:
--- Don in "Napoleon Dynamite" 2004

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sb6nd_0cr830ry00
OMDb

Victor DiMattia

- Born: Salt Lake City, Utah (12/1/1980)
- Known for:
--- Timmy Timmons in "The Sandlot" (1993)
--- Tommy in "Cool as Ice" (1991)
--- Dennis Mitchell in "Dennis the Menace" (1987)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37CbD6_0cr830ry00
OMDb

Mike Lookinland

- Born: Mount Pleasant, Utah (12/19/1960)
- Known for:
--- Bobby Brady in "The Brady Bunch" (1969-1974)
--- Bobby Brady in "The Brady Bunch Variety Hour" (1976-1977)
--- Camera and Electrical Department in "The Way of the Gun" (2000)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vf9Q9_0cr830ry00
OMDb

James Morrison

- Born: Bountiful, Utah (4/21/1954)
- Known for:
--- Bill Buchanan in "24" (2005-2009)
--- Warden Dwight Murphy in "Twin Peaks" (2017)
--- Producer in "Showing Up" (2014)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GW29l_0cr830ry00
OMDb

Robert Walker

- Born: Salt Lake City, Utah (10/13/1918)
- Died: 8/28/1951
- Known for:
--- Bruno Antony in "Strangers on a Train" (1951)
--- Jimmy Dobson in "Her Highness and the Bellboy" (1945)
--- Corporal Joe Allen in "The Clock" (1945)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZlwpV_0cr830ry00
OMDb

Corbin Allred

- Born: Salt Lake City, Utah (5/25/1979)
- Known for:
--- Steve Beauchamp in "Teen Angel" (1997-1998)
--- Young Lad in "Robin Hood: Men in Tights" (1993)
--- Elder Tuttle in "The Saratov Approach" (2013)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KYgQS_0cr830ry00
OMDb

K.C. Clyde

- Born: Salt Lake City, Utah (5/2/1980)
- Known for:
--- County Attorney Randy in "Yellowstone" (2020-2021)
--- Max in "Everybody Loves Somebody" (2017)
--- Ben in "Diablo Guardián" (2018)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HT8MK_0cr830ry00
OMDb

Robert Adamson

- Born: Salt Lake City, Utah (7/11/1985)
- Known for:
--- College Kid at Party in "It's Complicated" (2009)
--- Phil Sanders in "Hollywood Heights" (2012)
--- Producer in "Jimmy" (2015)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x61Tz_0cr830ry00
OMDb

Merlin Olsen

- Born: Logan, Utah (9/15/1940)
- Died: 3/11/2010
- Known for:
--- Benton in "Mitchell" (1975)
--- Little George in "The Undefeated" (1969)
--- Buddy Landau in "Fathers and Sons" (1986)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28PEXl_0cr830ry00
OMDb

Donny Osmond

- Born: Ogden, Utah (12/9/1957)
- Known for:
--- Shang in "Mulan" (1998)
--- Joseph in "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" (1999)
--- Producer in "Donny and Marie" (1975-1979)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FL5GF_0cr830ry00
OMDb

Anthony Geary

- Born: Coalville, Utah (5/29/1947)
- Known for:
--- Luke Spencer in "General Hospital" (1978-2018)
--- Philo in "UHF" (1989)
--- Van Man in "Fish Tank" (2009)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C7T2j_0cr830ry00
OMDb

Charles Halford

- Born: Salt Lake City, Utah (2/28/1980)
- Known for:
--- Chas Chandler in "Constantine" (2014-2015)
--- Reggie Ledoux in "True Detective" (2014)
--- Nate in "Rectify" (2016)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CESkL_0cr830ry00
OMDb

Robbie Fairchild

- Born: Salt Lake City, Utah (6/9/1988)
- Known for:
--- Munkustrap in "Cats" (2019)
--- Actor in "In This Life" (2019)
--- Jerry Mulligan in "An American in Paris - The Musical" (2018)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22UlkC_0cr830ry00
OMDb

T.J. Lowther

- Born: Salt Lake City, Utah (5/17/1986)
- Known for:
--- Phillip Perry in "A Perfect World" (1993)
--- Craig Lacey in "A Home of Our Own" (1993)
--- Intern Hank in "Grey's Anatomy" (2009)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39q0Ty_0cr830ry00
OMDb

Sam Melville

- Born: Fillmore, Utah (8/20/1936)
- Died: 3/9/1989
- Known for:
--- Bear in "Big Wednesday" (1978)
--- Dr. David Kenfield in "Dallas" (1986)
--- Dave in "The Thomas Crown Affair" (1968)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49bUPj_0cr830ry00
OMDb

Paul Langton

- Born: Salt Lake City, Utah (4/17/1913)
- Died: 4/15/1980
- Known for:
--- Doctor in "The Twilight Zone" (1959-1963)
--- Dr. Frank Parrish in "The Snow Creature" (1954)
--- Johnny Coulter in "For You I Die" (1947)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ay0rI_0cr830ry00
OMDb

Will Swenson

- Born: Provo, Utah (10/26/1972)
- Known for:
--- Will Jensen in "Sons of Provo" (2004)
--- Actor on Stage in "The Switch" (2010)
--- Philo Barnum in "The Greatest Showman" (2017)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VFoID_0cr830ry00
OMDb

Tony Anselmo

- Born: Salt Lake City, Utah (2/18/1960)
- Known for:
--- Donald Duck in "Who Framed Roger Rabbit" (1988)
--- Donald Duck in "DuckTales" (2017-2021)
--- Donald Duck in "Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers" (2004)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HYzng_0cr830ry00
OMDb

Richard Harrison

- Born: Salt Lake City, Utah (5/26/1935)
- Known for:
--- Bob Fleming in "Secret Agent Fireball" (1965)
--- Mathews - CIA agent in "Terror Force Commando" (1986)
--- Glaucus in "Messalina vs. the Son of Hercules" (1964)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qCnBh_0cr830ry00
OMDb

R.D. Call

- Born: Ogden, Utah (2/16/1950)
- Died: 2/27/2020
- Known for:
--- Jack McCool in "Last Man Standing" (1996)
--- Rusty Baines in "Colors" (1988)
--- Enforcer in "Waterworld" (1995)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24mIy0_0cr830ry00
OMDb

Byron Foulger

- Born: Ogden, Utah (8/27/1899)
- Died: 4/4/1970
- Known for:
--- Mr. Valdelle in "Sullivan's Travels" (1941)
--- Dr. Bassett in "The Man with Nine Lives" (1940)
--- Prof. Elwood Henderson in "The Master Key" (1945)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jbHzF_0cr830ry00
OMDb

Keene Curtis

- Born: Salt Lake City, Utah (2/15/1923)
- Died: 10/13/2002
- Known for:
--- Gus Hale in "Sliver" (1993)
--- Ernest Littlefield in "Stargate SG-1" (1997-1999)
--- Oppenheim in "Heaven Can Wait" (1978)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vxKKm_0cr830ry00
OMDb

Joseph Kearns

- Born: Salt Lake City, Utah (2/12/1907)
- Died: 2/17/1962
- Known for:
--- Doorknob in "Alice in Wonderland" (1951)
--- George Wilson in "Dennis the Menace" (1959-1962)
--- Lloyd Burke in "Anatomy of a Murder" (1959)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sozbJ_0cr830ry00
OMDb

Kevin Brophy

- Born: Salt Lake City, Utah (11/1/1953)
- Known for:
--- Peter in "Hell Night" (1981)
--- John Younger in "The Long Riders" (1980)
--- Lucan in "Lucan" (1977-1978)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VQb3n_0cr830ry00
OMDb

Moroni Olsen

- Born: Ogden, Utah (6/27/1889)
- Died: 11/22/1954
- Known for:
--- Walter Beardsley in "Notorious" (1946)
--- Inspector Peterson in "Mildred Pierce" (1945)
--- Herbert Dunstan in "Father of the Bride" (1950)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43jLVn_0cr830ry00
OMDb

John Gilbert

- Born: Logan, Utah (7/10/1897)
- Died: 1/9/1936
- Known for:
--- Vronsky in "Love" (1927)
--- Karl Schneider in "Downstairs" (1932)
--- Leo von Harden in "Flesh and the Devil" (1926)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YZqVp_0cr830ry00
OMDb

Riley Griffiths

- Born: Cedar City, Utah (5/14/1997)
- Known for:
--- Charles Kaznyk in "Super 8" (2011)
--- Willie in "R.L. Stine's the Haunting Hour" (2011)
--- Self in "13th Annual Young Hollywood Awards" (2011)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=458rsi_0cr830ry00
OMDb

Mark Walton

- Born: Salt Lake City, Utah (10/24/1968)
- Known for:
--- Rhino in "Bolt" (2008)
--- Writer in "Tarzan" (1999)
--- Goosey Loosey in "Chicken Little" (2005)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dr1vT_0cr830ry00
OMDb

Brian Wimmer

- Born: Orem, Utah (10/1/1959)
- Known for:
--- Do-Gooder in "A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge" (1985)
--- Richard in "Tank Girl" (1995)
--- Dr. Keith Ricks in "Flipper" (1995-1996)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41krRm_0cr830ry00
OMDb

Jim Jansen

- Born: Salt Lake City, Utah (7/27/1945)
- Known for:
--- Dean Wilkins in "Water for Elephants" (2011)
--- Second Man in "Death Becomes Her" (1992)
--- Reverend Archie Skinner in "Gilmore Girls" (2002-2006)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d0CpX_0cr830ry00
OMDb

Craig Richard Nelson

- Born: Salt Lake City, Utah (9/17/1947)
- Known for:
--- Willis Bell in "The Paper Chase" (1973)
--- Capt. Reedley Roots in "A Wedding" (1978)
--- Dr. Maas in "Three Women" (1977)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0srOkx_0cr830ry00
OMDb

Darin Southam

- Born: Vernal, Utah (4/17/1979)
- Known for:
--- Zach in "127 Hours" (2010)
--- Mr. Everdeen in "The Hanging Tree" (2014)
--- Moroni in "Reign of Judges: Title of Liberty - Concept Short" (2018)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LI2aC_0cr830ry00
OMDb

Alexander Cendese

- Born: Utah (11/29/1981)
- Known for:
--- Dylan Hess in "Elementary" (2016)
--- Chet Miner in "Supergirl" (2016)
--- J.C. Conway in "Public Morals" (2015)

