Washington State

She’s in strong company

By Kerri Sandaine, Of the Tribune
 4 days ago
A 39-year-old Clarkston mother of two will be representing the state of Washington this month on the big stage.

Lorien Smith, who was crowned Miss Washington for America Strong in Olympia in August, is headed to Las Vegas to compete for the national title Nov. 18.

The pageant will feature 47 contestants who will be judged on interviews, physical fitness and poise. One-piece swimsuits and evening gowns are part of the program, along with state-inspired outfits.

“I’ll be representing Washington as the state bird — a goldfinch,” Smith said. “I have an entire wardrobe lent to me by previous queens.”

Miss for America Strong, an offshoot of the Mrs. America program, is described as a unique pageant experience designed for single, divorced or widowed women. Smith originally planned to try out for Mrs. Washington, but discovered this alternative when her marital status changed.

“The best part is being part of this sisterhood,” Smith said. “I don’t know how I would have gotten through the past year without my pageant girls. I’ve met so many amazing women through this program.”

Smith, who grew up in Ephrata, moved to Clarkston in July with her two children, Olivia, 11, and Seeley, 9. Her former husband, Matt Malakowsky, works for the Clarkston Police Department.

She first came to the Palouse to attend Washington State University, where she earned a degree in sociology and women’s studies. Smith also lived in Colfax, where she became an emergency medical technician and volunteered with the Colfax Fire Department.

“My platform is to spread awareness and encourage people to volunteer in that capacity,” she said.

Since entering the pageant arena, Smith has traveled throughout the state and worked on numerous service projects, such as Habitat for Humanity in King County and “All Kids Win” in Olympia.

“I really wanted to be involved in the community and make a difference,” she said. “I was a stay-at-home mom for so long, so going through the interview process has been a huge confidence boost. I was a little rusty. The past year has been like the longest job interview ever.”

She is currently attending Lewis-Clark State College and hopes to enter the nursing program. In addition, she homeschools her two children. Smith said her dream job is to someday work as a Life Flight nurse.

Before the Miss Washington for America Strong contest, Smith’s pageant experience was limited to trying out for Miss Ephrata. One of her high school classmates was married to a woman who won the Mrs. America title several years ago, which inspired Smith to explore the opportunity.

In her spare time, Smith is a photographer, self-published poet and “loves to travel.” She has been a runner since high school.

“A lot of these women get into the best shape of their lives for the swimsuit portion of the pageant,” Smith said. “I really admire the work that goes into it.”

Interview skills account for 50 percent of the competition, while swimsuits and evening gowns are each 25 percent. Once she’s in Las Vegas, her goal is to be one of the top six contenders who are called back to the stage to answer a final question.

“That’s what I’m aiming for,” she said.

As she prepares for her debut in the national spotlight, Smith said she is grateful for this opportunity and excited to represent her home state.

“I have been really blessed to receive sponsorships from the local community and throughout the state. I’ve also been really blessed with the support of my family.”

Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com.

IN THIS ARTICLE
