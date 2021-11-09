CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daphne, AL

FBI wants help identifying man in connection with fires at Alabama Walmarts. Have you seen him?

By alabamanow
Alabama Now
Alabama Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06gdi9_0cr7zQWl00

Photographs of a man at an Alabama Walmart were published by the FBI Monday in an effort to get information about arsons at multiple Walmarts across the Gulf Coast.

“It is possible the subject in the photos can provide important information in the ongoing Walmart arson investigation,” the FBI tweeted on social media.

Last summer, several arson investigations were launched at Walmarts in Alabama, Florida and Mississippi.

Two arsons were reported in late May at two separate Mobile Walmarts. No one was injured in the fires, but smoke damage caused one of the stores to close.

Investigators believe the fires were caused by an accelerant, that they are connected, and that multiple people were involved.

Fires were also reported in Walmarts in Gulfport, Mississippi and Ocala, Florida.

Anyone with information about the man was asked to dial 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Comments / 12

Related
Alabama Now

Alabama man arrested in DC for guns, explosives admits guilt

A north Alabama man arrested after police found multiple guns and incendiary devices in his pickup truck near the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection pleaded guilty Friday to weapons charges. Lonnie Coffman, 71, pleaded guilty two federal charges of possession of unregistered firearms related to Molotov cocktails found...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
City
Daphne, AL
City
Mobile, AL
Daphne, AL
Crime & Safety
Alabama Now

Body of missing boater on Alabama lake recovered

The body of Roger Milby has been found in the waters of Lake Martin. Teams of rescuers searched for Milby, 58, of Opelika on Lake Martin after he was reported missing Monday by his wife. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol along with personnel from the Alexander City Fire...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Alabama Walmarts#Fbi Mobile#Mobile Walmarts
Alabama Now

Alabama men reported missing in California

Two Alabama men have been reported missing in California. LaDexter Tequan Pelt, 25, and John Fitzgerald Dubose Jr., 20, were reported missing last Saturday, according to a Facebook post by the Gridley Police Department. Pelt and Dubose reportedly arrived in California on Nov. 4 and were last seen south of...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
Alabama Now

Alabama couple found shot to death, bodies dumped in shed

Alabama officials are investigating the shooting deaths of a man and woman whose bodies were dumped on someone else’s property over the weekend. AL.com reports the victims were discovered in a shed in the west Alabama town of Sawyerville, according to Hale County District Attorney Michael Jackson. The district attorney identified the victims as Devyn Sterling and Shalondria Grey-Chavers. Both were 24.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama man charged with breaking into jail to make delivery

An Alabama man was charged with breaking into a county jail to make a delivery of cigarettes, marijuana, cellphones and chargers, authorities said. Workers using a security monitoring system saw a man coming through the fence surrounding the Pike County Jail about 2 a.m. Monday, Sheriff Russell Thomas told WSFA-TV.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Search for missing University of Alabama student continues

Rescuers continued searching the Black Warrior River for a missing University of Alabama student Monday and plan to continue the search at first light Tuesday. Garrett Walker, a 20-year-old junior from Maryland, was last seen at a downtown Tuscaloosa bar and was reported missing Sunday afternoon by his parents after his mobile phone was located near the Tuscaloosa Riverwalk.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama Now

Birmingham, AL
13K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Alabama Now is a statewide digital news source providing Alabamians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Alabama residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Alabama community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Alabama is our newsroom.

 https://alabamanow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy