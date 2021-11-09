CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Serie A Manager Provides Major Update on Man City Target - Four Other European Clubs Interested

In the absence of a central striker, Pep Guardiola's side have enjoyed unprecedented success in the past two years.

For the majority of last season, the club's all-time leading goalscorer Sergio Agüero was struggling with a knee injury - and following the Argentine's departure, the club failed to land any of their main striker targets.

During that period of time, Manchester City won a Premier League title, a Carabao Cup, and reached their first-ever Champions League final.

They've also started this season well, particularly whilst deploying Phil Foden in a false nine system - with notable wins at Stamford Bridge and Old Trafford being the standouts so far.

There's no doubting, however, that Pep Guardiola will be desperate for a clinical number nine in the summer transfer window - and this week there has been a notable update on one of City's potential targets.

As per quotes relayed by SempreMilan, Fiorentina boss Vincenzo Italiano has been speaking to the press about his star striker, Dusan Vlahovic, and the keen interest in the Serb from around Europe.

“I don’t read papers, I’ve heard about Arsenal, Tottenham, City, Juventus and Milan. They are just rumours and not too credible for me, the guy is highly focused and he wants to do well,” Italiano said.

Despite the public stance of his commitment to the team by the manager, earlier this year, Fiorentina's director told the press that Vlahovic has decided not to extend his current contract which expires in the summer of 2023.

Manchester City's need for a clinical striker, combined with the cut-price Vlahovic could be available on, may make the 21-year-old a key target.

"We're Doomed!", "Want Him Nowhere Near Our Club" - Several Man City Fans Rage At Reports Linking English Manager As Potential Pep Guardiola Replacement

Pep Guardiola has placed himself in Manchester City's history books after building a squad that has won sustained domestic silverware since his arrival to the club in 2016. The Catalan, who extended his contract at the Etihad Stadium till at least 2023 last year, recently confirmed that he is most likely to take a break from management after the end of his tenure in the east side of Manchester.
Man City v Club Bruges: Confirmed team news

Kevin de Bruyne has been dropped to the bench by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola. De Bruyne has been struggling for form recently and is replaced by Ilkay Gundogan, one of three changes from the team beaten by Crystal Palace on Saturday. Riyad Mahrez and John Stones are also included,...
Man City manager ​Guardiola reiterates Gundogan importance

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola hailed Ilkay Gundogan's "incredible importance" to the team. The German has spent most of his career as a deeper lying midfielder, but started playing further forward last season for City. Gundogan, who often popped up with vital goals last season, may have to play a...
Pep Guardiola
Sergio Agüero
Phil Foden
Vincenzo Italiano
Man City Owners Look to Buy Stake in Major European Club

Widely known as the CFG, the football group currently owns significant stakes in football clubs in all of England, Spain, France, Japan, the USA, Uruguay, the Netherlands, Belgium, Australia, India and China. Now, according to the latest emerging information, it looks like Russia's most successful club may be next in...
​Walker demands Man City response against Club Brugge

Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker wants to see a response from the team after their disappointing 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace in the Premier League. The Citizens were bested at home by Patrick Vieira's side, with Aymeric Laporte receiving a red card on the stroke of half-time. As City prepare...
Club Brugge coach Clement: Man City scoreline exaggerated

Club Brugge coach Philippe Clement insists they didn't deserve their 4-1 defeat at Manchester City. Clement says the scoreline for the Champions League defeat was exaggerated. He said: "Tonight we did much better than the first leg we played in Belgium, we had courage and managed to express a good football by putting some scoring chances on the scoresheet.
Raheem Sterling on target as Manchester City hammer Club Brugge

Raheem Sterling netted as Manchester City struck three times in the second half to move closer to the Champions League last 16 with a 4-1 win over Club Brugge Phil Foden gave Pep Guardiola’s side an early lead in the Group A clash at the Etihad Stadium but a freak own goal from John Stones threatened to give the hosts an awkward night.A draw might have damaged qualification hopes with a tricky clash against Paris St Germain still to come but goals from Riyad Mahrez Sterling and Gabriel Jesus eased nerves.FULL TIME | A good night's work! 🤝🔵 4-1...
Man City v Club Bruges: The key stats

Manchester City have won six of their seven games against Belgian opponents in European competition. Club Bruges are looking for their first victory against English opponents in European competition since February 1995 (1-0 v Chelsea in the Cup Winners’ Cup), having failed to win any of their past 13. City...
Review: Belligerent Man City KO Club Brugge

Manchester City thrashed Club Brugge 4-1 on Matchday 4 of UEFA Champions League Group stage fixtures at the Etihad. Cityzens topped Group A with this morale-boosting victory after having a torrid week across all competitions. Phil Foden broke the shackles in the 15th minute; netting an excellent cross from Joao...
Man City 4-1 Club Bruges: Guardiola reaction

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola to BT Sport: "Fully deserved. In the first few minutes we scored a goal but after conceding we dropped a little bit. "The second half was really good. A good game, good victory. We need one point to go through, three points to win the group."
Man City Handed Major Blow in Pursuit of Serie A Defender - Current Side 'Advancing Negotiations' Over Fresh Deal

The France international has emerged as one of the brightest defensive prospects across Europe since his move to Milan from Real Madrid in 2019. Hernandez, who rose through the academy ranks at Atletico Madrid, has been previously linked with Manchester City and PSG, with the former reportedly 'keeping tabs' on the 24-year-old ahead of the January transfer window.
"Does Everything Except Coaching.", "Mahrez Has No Excuse Now!" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Man United's Pre-Match Preparations

It's always box office entertainment when Manchester City play Manchester United at Old Trafford - and this weekend's clash seems to have all the makings of another classic Manchester derby. Manchester City will want to react to a disappointing Premier League loss to Crystal Palace last Saturday. And what better...
CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

