Bernardo Silva Suffering from Myalgia on Portugal Duty - Man City Star Misses Training

By Vayam Lahoti
 4 days ago

The 27-year-old has been in a rich vein of form since the start of the campaign, most recently putting in a match-winning display in City's 2-0 victory over rivals Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Silva, who was heavily linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium, has netted thrice in 15 appearances across all competitions already this season, including his side's second at Old Trafford at the weekend.

Pep Guardiola's side moved up to second place in the league table as Liverpool lost away to West Ham and leaders Chelsea drew at home to Burnley, with City set to face Everton in the league after the international break.

According to Portuguese outlet Record, whose information has been translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Bernardo Silva was the only player missing from the Portugal squad in training on Tuesday.

An update on the injury is expected in the coming days, as it remains to be seen whether Bernardo will be passed fit to feature in Portugal's World Cup Qualifiers clash against Ireland on Thursday.

A potential spell on the sidelines for the Benfica academy graduate will prove to be a major blow to Manchester City, who have been reliant on Silva with Kevin De Bruyne yet to hit top form after returning to fitness.

City face PSG on matchday five of the Champions League group-stage just days after their league tie against Everton, where they can seal first place in their group with a win over the Ligue 1 giants at the Etihad Stadium.

