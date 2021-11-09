Consumer Alert Following FTC Warning on Fake IRS Emails

Millions of Americans have received stimulus checks over the last two years, after the U.S. government authorized three separate payments for eligible recipients to help aid financial burdens brought on by the COVID pandemic. Despite many officials and citizens encouraging more payments, experts have long cautioned that the chances of another stimulus check nationwide are not likely. But that has not stopped scammers from trying to capitalize on Americans' desire for more money from the government. In fact, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has just warned people that they may have already received an email about stimulus checks from these con artists. Read on to find out what email you should be on the lookout for in your inbox.

