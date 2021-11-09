CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Consumer Alert Following FTC Warning on Fake IRS Emails

chelseaupdate.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is reissuing a consumer alert focused on federal stimulus payment scams following a release by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) about fake IRS emails that are showing up in peoples’ inboxes. Late last month, the FTC warned consumers...

chelseaupdate.com

Comments / 0

Related
komando.com

Another phony IRS email is making the rounds – DO NOT click it

It’s a shame that thieves are taking advantage of the pandemic. Countless scams related to vaccines, vaccination cards, economic relief, employment and the COVID virus itself have surfaced. One scam making the rounds involves a text message informing recipients that their unemployment benefits are expiring. The message includes a link...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan AG warns of fake IRS email scam: How to protect yourself

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a consumer alert about fake IRS emails after the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) issued an alert. Late last month, the FTC warned consumers of an email offering an Economic Impact Payment (EIP) if the recipient clicks a link. Clicking it creates an opportunity for a scammer to steal the person’s identity.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Consumer Alert: Beware of Payroll Diversion Scams

The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division has received reports of an attempted phishing scam involving direct deposit and payroll. A local payroll manager was contacted via email by someone impersonating an actual employee and asking for their bank account information for direct deposit to be changed. In fact, the scammer used a fake email to contact the payroll manager.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WHEC TV-10

Consumer Alert: The FTC takes steps to protect your personal information

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — This consumer alert is about protecting your identity. After major breaches in recent years, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is making some changes. The Equifax breach of 2017 was among the biggest. The chair of the FTC pointed to the Equifax breach as proof these safeguards...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Best Life

If You Just Got This Stimulus Check Email From the IRS, Don't Open It

Millions of Americans have received stimulus checks over the last two years, after the U.S. government authorized three separate payments for eligible recipients to help aid financial burdens brought on by the COVID pandemic. Despite many officials and citizens encouraging more payments, experts have long cautioned that the chances of another stimulus check nationwide are not likely. But that has not stopped scammers from trying to capitalize on Americans' desire for more money from the government. In fact, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has just warned people that they may have already received an email about stimulus checks from these con artists. Read on to find out what email you should be on the lookout for in your inbox.
POLITICS
spacecoastdaily.com

CONSUMER ALERT: Florida Attorney General Warns Consumers of Cryptocurrency ‘Bait-and-Switch’ Scam

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody issued a Consumer Alert about a cryptocurrency scam targeting Floridians through Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms. The bait-and-switch investing scheme hooks targets by first helping them earn profits, then encouraging the targets to transfer funds to a fraudulent trading platform...
FLORIDA STATE
smobserved.com

Consumer Alert: New Debt Collection Rules Allow Unsolicited Emails, Texts and Social Media Messaging

Sweeping new rules governing debt collection practices in the U.S. will go into effect on November 30. Unfortunately, many of the very serious concerns about the use of electronic communications for debt collection raised by citizens, cybersecurity experts and consumer advocacy groups including Keep Me Posted (KMP) were effectively ignored by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), the federal agency charged with making sure banks, lenders and other financial companies treat consumers fairly.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Protection#Eip
Troy Record

Consumer Protection warns consumers of fraudulent electric company calls

NEW YORK — The New York State Division of Consumer Protection (DCP) and the NYS Department of Public Service are alerting consumers of phone calls in which scammers, pretending to be from electric companies are looking for overdue payments and threatening to suspend electricity services unless they receive payment immediately. Payment has been requested by means of untraceable services such as gift cards, and money transfer apps, including PayPal and Zelle.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBAY Green Bay

Consumer First Alert: BBB discusses shipping scams, fire departments issue warning regarding text messages

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As previously reported, there’s been an uptick in online fraud this shopping season. The Better Business Bureau is highlighting a recent complaint filed by a Green Bay shoe shopper buying from a social media site. The shopper never got the designer shoes, and is out $380. Although the shopper actually had some tracking information, consumer experts say, not so fast.
GREEN BAY, WI
1063radiolafayette.com

Scam Alert: Phony Tickets and Fake Events

The Better Business Bureau serving Acadiana is warning of a scam involving fake events. Be careful if see an unbelievable deal to a concert or festival, because it could be a fake. The way the scam works is usually through a Social media link or online ad. If you click...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
IRS
Union Leader

Consumer alert issued for defunct Concord law firm

Consumers looking to recoup money from a defunct Concord law firm are being advised to file a claim in bankruptcy proceedings. The alert was issued by the New Hampshire Banking Department on Monday. The department had levied fees and penalties against Dargon Law Firm PLLC and its owner Daniel P....
CONCORD, NH
WNCT

BBB warns against scams targeting military consumers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – On Veterans Day the Better Business Bureau of Eastern North Carolina is warning military consumers to be extra cautious of scams. According to their BBB ScamTracker Risk Report, service members, veterans, and their families lose more money when victims of a scam than non-military consumers. They report the median loss for […]
RALEIGH, NC
bleepingcomputer.com

FBI system hacked to email 'urgent' warning about fake cyberattacks

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) email servers were hacked to distribute spam email impersonating FBI warnings that the recipients' network was breached and data was stolen. The emails pretended to warn about a “sophisticated chain attack” from an advanced threat actor known, who they identify as Vinny Troia. Troia...
PUBLIC SAFETY
infosecurity-magazine.com

Consumers Warned About Rise in Call Center Threats

Consumers have been warned about a significant rise in call center threat activity, in which attackers use email alongside call center customer service agents to scam victims, sometimes out of tens of thousands of dollars. Telephone-oriented attack delivery (TOAD) usually comes in two forms, according to cybersecurity firm Proofpoint. One...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBAY Green Bay

Police warn of fraud using fake government ID

Parking revenues are down sharply since the pandemic began. We dig deeper into Wisconsin poll results with Craig Gilbert, longtime political news writer and Washington bureau chief for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Old-fashioned farming. Updated: 6 hours ago. A research project discovers an old-fashioned approach works just...
PUBLIC SAFETY
mitechnews.com

HR Should Be On Alert For Fake Vaccination Cards

LANSING – With air travel opening and requirements for vaccines required, the fake vaccine card market is taking off. There are a number of cases reported in the news. For example, a spelling-challenged Illinois woman who doesn’t know her Moderna from ‘Maderna’ was arrested after using a fake COVID-19 vaccination card to go on vacation in Hawaii. In another case, a New Jersey woman calling herself the “AntiVaxMomma” on Instagram sold several hundred fake COVID-19 vaccination cards at $200 each, including to people working in hospitals and nursing homes. She was arrested. Customs and Border Control consistently find false cards being shipped into the country, in one case, from Shenzhen China to Memphis.
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy