Consumer Alert Following FTC Warning on Fake IRS Emails

LANSING – With air travel opening and requirements for vaccines required, the fake vaccine card market is taking off. There are a number of cases reported in the news. For example, a spelling-challenged Illinois woman who doesn’t know her Moderna from ‘Maderna’ was arrested after using a fake COVID-19 vaccination card to go on vacation in Hawaii. In another case, a New Jersey woman calling herself the “AntiVaxMomma” on Instagram sold several hundred fake COVID-19 vaccination cards at $200 each, including to people working in hospitals and nursing homes. She was arrested. Customs and Border Control consistently find false cards being shipped into the country, in one case, from Shenzhen China to Memphis.
