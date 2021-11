Wine racks are a beautiful and practical way to keep your favorite bottles on hand. They’re also a great option for those who don’t have a wine cellar or a wine fridge, and just want to show off their passion for wine in their living space. Proper wine storage is also key to ensuring the longevity of your wine, and wine racks are designed to keep your wines happy for a long time. If you do plan to store special wine bottles for a long time in these racks, keep in mind that you should put them in the driest, coolest place you can find.

LIFESTYLE ・ 7 DAYS AGO