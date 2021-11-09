Council set to get new powers to crack down on bad driving in Sunderland

Councillor Harry Trueman made the announcement as the most recent Government data showed Sunderland’s Covid case rate at 441.6 people per 100,000 – a slight drop on the past week’s rate but still almost double the prevalence of the middle of August when the rate was 230 per 100,000 people.After receiving his his jab at the city's Nightingale Vaccination Centre, Councillor Harry Trueman, said: "This is all about keeping each other and our loved ones safe so why delay something that could potentially save your life. I couldn't wait to have mine and I'd urge everyone else who’s eligible to get theirs done too."I've seen the devastating impact Covid has had on communities across our city where families have been left broken by the loss of a loved one to this dreadful disease. A good friend of mine who had it recently has been quite ill with it."My message to everyone who is eligible is please, please get your booster jab. If you’re eligible, it’s because you need to top up your immunity. It could help save your own life and those of others."

