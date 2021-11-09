CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Council set to get new powers to crack down on bad driving in Sunderland

Sunderland Echo
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA decision on adopting new legal authority to enforce 'moving traffic contraventions' is being considered by Sunderland City Council. The Government has been updating powers allowing councils to enforce moving traffic offences, such as banned turns, contraventions in box junctions and driving in cycle lanes. Only local authorities in...

Sunderland Echo

Plans to build 120 new homes in Sunderland get the green light

Bellway Homes and Barratt David Wilson Homes were each given the green light on Monday, November 1, to create 60-home developments in Burdon. The schemes, which will form part of one of the largest new communities that Sunderland has seen in decades, will comprise a range of family homes, including larger four and five-bedroom properties.
REAL ESTATE
Sunderland Echo

'Quality new homes' planned for Sunderland

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for a parcel of land off Hudson Road in the Hendon ward. The plans, from applicant MCC Homes, aim to redevelop the vacant brownfield site to make way for 16 one-bed bungalows. A planning application states the development would provide social...
POLITICS
Sunderland Echo

Bid to build 5G phone mast next to Sunderland pub is refused

Sunderland City Council’s planning department received an application for land adjacent to The Dolphin pub, in the St Chad’s ward, in September. This included the removal of an existing 15 metre monopole off Ashdown Road to make way for a 20 metre monopole supporting six antennas and two transmission dishes.
POLITICS
Sunderland Echo

Mayor of Sunderland gets Covid booster jab and urges others to do the same to drive down infections

Councillor Harry Trueman made the announcement as the most recent Government data showed Sunderland’s Covid case rate at 441.6 people per 100,000 – a slight drop on the past week’s rate but still almost double the prevalence of the middle of August when the rate was 230 per 100,000 people.After receiving his his jab at the city's Nightingale Vaccination Centre, Councillor Harry Trueman, said: "This is all about keeping each other and our loved ones safe so why delay something that could potentially save your life. I couldn't wait to have mine and I'd urge everyone else who’s eligible to get theirs done too."I've seen the devastating impact Covid has had on communities across our city where families have been left broken by the loss of a loved one to this dreadful disease. A good friend of mine who had it recently has been quite ill with it."My message to everyone who is eligible is please, please get your booster jab. If you’re eligible, it’s because you need to top up your immunity. It could help save your own life and those of others."
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sunderland Echo

Sunderland City Council advises “precautionary” public health measures as diesel spill clean-up continues in South Hylton

The spillage was caused by a leakage of red diesel from a tank at the City Council’s South Hylton depot which ran into a drainage culvert exiting at Pottery Lane. The incident happened overnight on Monday November 8 into Tuesday morning. The Environment Agency were informed and specialist equipment and teams were deployed to contain and clear the spillage and prevent pollution entering into the Wear Estuary.
HEALTH
Sunderland Echo

Bid to build new bridge across Sunderland's River Wear moves closer

Back in October 2021, Sunderland City Council’s planning department received an application for a site off Easington Street in the Sheepfolds area. The scheme proposed demolishing disused buildings as part of wider regeneration efforts set out in the council’s Riverside Sunderland Masterplan. This includes a new high-level pedestrian and cyclist...
POLITICS
Sunderland Echo

Sunderland guest house to be converted back to residential property

Back in September 2021, a planning application was lodged with Sunderland City Council for the April Guesthouse in the St Peter’s ward. This included changing the use of the property from a guesthouse to a dwelling. As the property is based in the Roker Park Conservation Area, a heritage statement...
POLITICS
Sunderland Echo

Hopes rise that footfall's coming home to Sunderland for Christmas

Sunderland Business Improvement District (BID) representatives provided the update to the city council’s Economic Prosperity Scrutiny Committee this week on how the area is shaping up for the festive period. Sharon Appleby, chief executive at the BID, which works closely with businesses and organisations across the city, said they have...
POLITICS
Sunderland Echo

Two men to appear in court charged in connection with Sunderland shop robberies

Jordan Hutchinson, 20, of Lewis Crescent, Sunderland has been charged with robbery and attempted robbery and Conor Bates, 23, of Derwentwater Road, Gateshead, has been charged with robbery after two Sunderland shops were targeted overnight earlier this week. Officers were called at 7.20pm on Monday, November 9 to a report...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Sunderland Echo

The18 areas of Sunderland with the highest life expectancy for women

Data sourced from Public Health England reveals average life expectancies in neighbourhoods across England. There are stark differences across the country, including in Sunderland. Men living in the South Promenade and Seasiders Way neighbourhood in Blackpool have the shortest life expectancy in the whole of England, at just 64.7 years.
U.K.
The Independent

‘Dilapidated’ child prison to remain open as government ‘secure school’ plans delayed for another year

A “dilapidated” youth prison where children have been subjected to “unjustifiable” and sometimes unlawful levels of force is to remain open, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has said.It comes as The Independent can reveal that plans to open the UK’s first “secure school”, which the government has said is “critical” to its vision of youth custody, has been delayed for another year. The government committed in December 2016 to phase out juvenile young offender institutions and secure training centres and to replace them with a network of secure schools, which they said would “place education, healthcare and purposeful activity at...
U.K.
BBC

Man raped in Bolton town centre attack

A 22-year-old man has been raped by a man in a "shocking and horrific" attack in Bolton town centre, police have said. Officers were called to Back Mawdsley Street at 03:30 GMT on Sunday. The victim said he was approached by a man near Nelson Square who then walked with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Drink-driver left two pedestrians and a police officer with life-changing injuries

A drink-driver who was double the limit when she ploughed off the road causing life-changing injuries to three pedestrians has been jailed.Karolina Serafin had been drinking vodka shots all evening on 11 July this year when she began driving her Renault Megane in the early hours of the morning.The 25-year-old mounted the pavement shortly before 1.25am in Wakefield and crashed into three people, crushing them against a parked police van.Two of the victims suffered such severe injuries they had to be resuscitated at the scene and both lost a leg.The third, a police officer who was responding to an earlier...
ACCIDENTS
Sunderland Echo

Computer worker who refused police access to his hard drive is jailed

Police had found material on Christopher Longley's computer that indicated the encrypted hard drive contained category A images, the most serious type. A judge said the 57-year-old, who works with computers for a living, "did whatever you could to frustrate that investigation" and refused to assist in its decryption. As...
PUBLIC SAFETY

