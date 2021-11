Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says they face Champions League opponents Shakhtar Donetsk tonight in "good shape". Real go into the game on the back of victory over Elche. Ancelotti said: “The squad is in good shape. We're pleased with how things are going at the moment and we're doing well. The team is very aware of what tomorrow night's game means. We faced them a fortnight ago and so we know all about them. We're going to put together a good strategy to try and win the game. It's an important time and an important matchday within the group and winning the game would be very significant.

UEFA ・ 10 DAYS AGO