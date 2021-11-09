Hydrogen Generation Market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period (2016-2024

Persistence Market Research has published a new report, which is titled, "Global Market Study on Flexible Plastic Packaging: Asia Pacific Excluding Japan to Lead the Global Market in Terms of Revenue During 2017-2022." Flexible plastic packaging is one of the growing trends in the packaging industry. Flexible plastic packaging makes use of various types of plastic material for packaging of different products. Depending on the application and type of product to be packaged the material to be used is chosen. The most commonly used material is plastic such as polyvinyl chloride, polyethylene, polystyrene, and polypropylene.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO