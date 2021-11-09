CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hydrogen Generation Market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period (2016-2024

Las Vegas Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe industrial hydrogen market in U.S., Europe (U.K. & Germany), and Asia (South Korea & Japan) is estimated to be valued at US$ 13.6 Bn, with hydrogen consumption pegged at 1,826.0 KT by the end of 2016. Sales revenue of industrial hydrogen is expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.9%...

www.lasvegasherald.com

Las Vegas Herald

Wireless Mesh Network Market Market Size to Expand Lucratively during the Forecast Period 2021 2030

Wireless Mesh Network Market Growth 2021-2030 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Wireless Mesh Network Marketand compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Wireless Mesh Network Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
CELL PHONES
Las Vegas Herald

Blanket Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Blanket Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This report provides in-depth study of 'Blanket Market' using SWOT analysis i.e. strength, weakness, opportunity and threat to organization. The Blanket Market report also provides an in-depth survey of major market players which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, product outline, production quantity, raw material required, and production. the financial health of the organization.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

North America Leaf Blower Market to be Driven by Growing Incremental Growth of Handheld Leaf Blower in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'North America Leaf Blower Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the North America leaf blower market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, type, engine type, power source, end uses, distribution channel and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

DC Drive Market By Power Rating (Low Power, Medium Power, High Power) and By End use (Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Metal & Mining) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global DC Drive Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. A DC drive is an electronic device used to control & regulate the speed...
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

IoT Technology Market is Expected to Grow to USD 566.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.7%

According to a research report "IoT Technology Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Node Component (Sensor, Memory Device, Connectivity IC), Solution (Remote Monitoring, Data Management), Platform, Service, End-use Application, Geography - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the IoT technology market is expected to grow from USD 384.5 billion in 2021 to USD 566.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.7%. The market growth can be attributed to several factors, such as emergence of 5G communications technology, increasing necessity of data centers due to rising adoption of cloud platforms, growing use of wireless smart sensors and networks, and increased IP address space and better security solutions made available through IPv6.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Drug Delivery Technologies Market Analysis Current and Future Growth Scenario | Pfizer, Bayer, 3M

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Drug Delivery Technologies Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Johnson & Johnson Services,, Novartis, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Pfizer, Bayer, Antares Pharma, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Glaxosmithkline, 3M, Merck & Co., Inc. & Sanofi etc.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Las Vegas Herald

Manuka Honey Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends | Sony, Johnson Controls, Hitachi

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Manuka Honey Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Panasonic(Sanyo), Samsung SDI, LG Chem, Sony, Johnson Controls, Hitachi, Tianjin Lishen, Hefei Guoxuan, Shenzhen Auto-Energy, OptimumNano, DLG Electronics, Zhuoneng New Energy, CHAM BATTERY & Padre Electronic etc.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Multiservice Provisioning Platform Market to see Remarkable Growth During 2021 to 2026 | Cisco Systems, Fujitsu Network Communications, Siemens, Ciena

The latest research on "Global Multiservice Provisioning Platform Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
TECHNOLOGY
Las Vegas Herald

Over-The-Top Devices and Services Market

Over-The-Top Devices and Services Market Growth 2021-2030 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Over-The-Top Devices and Services Marketand compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Over-The-Top Devices and Services Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Tobacco Alternatives Market is Booming Worldwide with BAT, Imperial Brands, Altria

Latest published market study on Tobacco Alternatives Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Tobacco Alternatives space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are Phillip Morris International, BAT, Imperial Brands, JTI, Altria, KT&G, Innokin, Geek Vape, Uwell, Curaleaf, Flora Growth, Myst Labs.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Smart Pills Market Overview Analysis with leading key players | Acamp, Given Imaging, Boston Scientific

Latest published research document on Global Smart Pills Market describes how medical device/equipment manufacturers across the globe are contemplating to enter top growth trajectories to expand their business. This thought leadership illuminates the massive potential that Countries in Asia holds and how Smart Pills Industry manufacturers are increasingly focusing on strengthen their regulations along with building a unique distribution network across the countries.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Cryogenic Pipes Market By Cryogenic Fluid (Helium, Hydrogen, Neon and By End use Industry (Power Generation, Aerospace, Healthcare) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Cryogenic Pipes Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. Cryogenic pipes are used in handling and transportation of materials at extremely low temperatures,...
INDUSTRY
Medagadget.com

Radiopharmaceuticals Market: global sales to be up by 4.66% CAGR during the forecast period of 2021 and 2031 | Future Market Insights

As per Future Market Insights (FMI), driven by rising cases of cancer and cardiovascular diseases, radiopharmaceutical market registered steady year-on-year growth at 4.90% CAGR in 2021. Increasing development of radioisotopes to curb the cases of cancer have propelled the market demand, topping a valuation of US$ 6,107.2 Mn in 2021....
CANCER
baltimorenews.net

Global Egg Powder Market to be Driven by a CAGR of 4.8% in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026 | EMR Inc.

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Egg Powder Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global egg powder market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, end-use, and major regions like Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Dimethylolpropionic Acid (DMPA) Market is set to rise with a promising CAGR of over 8% through the end of the assessment period in 2031

Rising demand for environment-friendly petrochemicals and need for protective coated agricultural equipment are driving dimethylolpropionic acid market growth. The global dimethylolpropionic acid [DMPA] market is forecast to expand at 8% CAGR for the forecast period of 2021-2031. Need for durable coatings for heavy duty applications drives the market growth. Rising employment of DMPA in electric appliances and HVAC systems paved way for exponential growth of dimethylolpropionic acid market. High quality and durable coating produced using electro-deposition is one of the major factors driving the market growth, evaluated ESOMAR-certified consulting firm Future Market Insights.
BUSINESS
bostonnews.net

Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Market to Register a Moderate CAGR During the Forecast Period

Persistence Market Research has published a new report, which is titled, "Global Market Study on Flexible Plastic Packaging: Asia Pacific Excluding Japan to Lead the Global Market in Terms of Revenue During 2017-2022." Flexible plastic packaging is one of the growing trends in the packaging industry. Flexible plastic packaging makes use of various types of plastic material for packaging of different products. Depending on the application and type of product to be packaged the material to be used is chosen. The most commonly used material is plastic such as polyvinyl chloride, polyethylene, polystyrene, and polypropylene.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

The Automotive Radiator Market to witness an exhilarating CAGR of 4.9% between 2020 and 2030

Increasing demand for hybrid and electric vehicles across the world is shoring up the need for automotive radiators, as these are widely used in these vehicles for cooling purposes. There is high demand for aluminium automotive radiators to facilitate weight reduction in automotive. As per analysis by Persistence Market Research, the automotive radiator market is slated to expand at a steady CAGR of 5% over the forecast period of 2020 to 2030, to be valued over US$ 10 Bn by 2030-end.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Sales of Sulphuric Acid Market are likely to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% over the assessment period of 2021-2031

As per Future Market Insights, the global sulphuric acid market is anticipated to reach US$ 13.7 Bn in 2021. Sales of sulphuric acid grew year-on-year by 3.1% in 2021. Growing use of sulphuric acid in the production of nutritional-rich fertilizers is the major factor expected to drive the growth in the market. Demand for sulphuric acid has been consistently growing across diverse end-use industries such as paper & pulp, agriculture, and others.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Pallet Trucks Market is Slated to Grow at a Value CAGR of 6% During Forecast Period 2021-2031

250 Pages Pallet Truck Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. Latest industry analysis by Fact MR, predicts sales of Pallet Truck to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as automotive sales gradually recover across the world. The report is intended at presenting insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also offers recommendations to help businesses to prep for unforeseen challenges.
MARKETS

