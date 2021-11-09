Passengers arriving at London's Heathrow Airport got a fishy surprise

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver International Airport has made changes to address long security lines. The airport worked with the Transportation Security Administration to make screening more efficient by moving different types of travelers through different parts of the terminal. The airport has three security screening areas. One is at the south end of Jeppesen Terminal (the side that faces the Westin Hotel). One is located at the north end (the side that faces the concourses). And one is located on the bridge connecting the terminal to the A concourse. In the map below, the yellow areas are places in the terminal where...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO