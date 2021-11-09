CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passengers arriving at London's Heathrow Airport got a fishy surprise

 4 days ago

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Passengers arriving at London's Heathrow Airport got a surprise. They expected baggage to appear...

Outsider.com

Airport Passengers Look for Luggage, Find Frozen Fish Instead

Passengers aboard British Airways experienced quite the mixup on Monday when they went to collect their luggage from Heathrow Airport’s Terminal 5. While they expected to collect their belongings, they were instead confronted with bright blue boxes of frozen fish. Fortunately, most passengers were later reunited with their luggage. Regardless, we sure wouldn’t want to be the guy who sent fish crates to the UK airport’s luggage claim.
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Heathrow Airport: Luggage conveyor belt filled with frozen fish crates

British Airways passengers have been left "baffled" after crates of frozen fish arrived instead of their luggage. Becca Braunholtz, from Sherborne, Dorset, said the boxes of sea bass and sea bream were delivered to Terminal 5 of Heathrow Airport on Monday. She landed just after 22:00 GMT following a family...
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Frozen fish instead of cases on Heathrow Airport carousel

British Airways has apologised after passengers received crates of frozen fish on a baggage carousel instead of their luggage. Becca Braunholtz, from Sherborne, Dorset, was among those who were left baffled when boxes of sea bass and sea bream mistakenly delivered to Terminal 5 of Heathrow Airport on Monday. She...
WORLD
The Independent

British Airways passengers presented with frozen fish crates instead of luggage at Heathrow

British Airways passengers were left “baffled” on Monday night when their luggage failed to appear at baggage claim at Heathrow airport - and crates of frozen fish instead began to circulate on the conveyor belt.Passenger Becca Braunholz, who was returning from a holiday in Larnaca, Cyprus, with her husband and two children, said that the blue boxes of fish began to appear on the baggage carousel at Terminal 5 shortly after their flight landed around 10pm.Instead of suitcases coming round on the conveyor belt, she estimates that around 100 bright blue wrapped boxes appeared.“It was just the weirdest thing,” Braunholz...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
