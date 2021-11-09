Bookish Holiday Gifts for Readers: 2021 Edition

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. With so many video streaming options, endless video games and a workplace culture built around Zoom meetings, there's something about reading an actual book that's refreshing. Books always make great gifts, but here we're focusing on the latest devices on which you can read ebooks. The most famous digital book reader is Amazon's Kindle line, which uses E Ink displays. Current models offer self-illuminated screens, eliminating the need for an external book light. But beyond Kindle's hardware, the Kindle app (along with other ebook-reading apps) work great on iPads, smartphones and other devices.
