Common Council eyes lowering tax increase

By Benjamin Joe ben.joe@lockportjournal.com
Lockport Union-Sun & Journal
Lockport Union-Sun & Journal
 5 days ago
Lockport City Hall James Neiss

Common council members walked away from a Monday night budget meeting after asking City Financial Director Tim Russo to work out a resolution to take the tax levy and bring it down to a 1% increase on the taxpayers property tax from that of 2021, breaking from the 2% increase proposed in Mayor Michelle Roman’s budget for 2022.

The idea was broached by 1st Ward Alderman Joe Oates who justified the expense. He said funds to decrease the tax burden would be taken from the general budget’s fund balance. The city's current debt obligation will be satisfied in a few years, Oates said, creating an anticipated jump in unappropriated revenues that can be taken advantage of now.

The general fund’s appropriated fund balance is $582,113. Approximately $125,000 from that balance could be used to lower the tax levy on property owners, Oates contended.

With a 2% tax increase the rate would be $19 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. A 1% tax increase would result in an $18 rate Russo estimated.

Water and sewer rates will be raised by 3% and refuse rates will be raised 10% or $10-$20 per residence depending on volume.

“2024, I think is the last year of this,” Oates said. “So, the revenues would be there, because we’ve been paying this thing off. We’ve accounted for that money and that could bring us to zero or a smaller increase.”

“I’ve never been big into using fund balances just to say, ‘We used fund balance,’ because at some point that catches up, but in this case you’re going to backfill in with revenues that are already there.”

After discussion, a straw poll was taken of the other members of the Common Council in which Oates succeeded in convincing Council president and Alderwoman-at-Large Ellen Schratz to support the resolution, as well as 2nd Ward Alderman Luke Kantor.

Deb Allport, 4th Ward Alderwoman, was not totally convinced, but said she might be able to support a resolution bringing the increase in the tax impact to only 1%, but was concerned about possible litigation in the future, which she saw the fund balance as a buffer to toward paying for.

“I know you’re not legal team, but at the same time, back to the civil cases we could be dealing with,” Allport asked Russo. “Where would that money come from?”

Russo said that in most municipalities facing similar situations would bond long-term debt to pay.

Allport questioned Kantor, as well as Kathryn Fogle who is newly elected in the 4th Ward, as to how they would vote on the issue as they were the only two present at the meeting – 3rd Ward Alderman Mark Devine was not present – who would be on the council in the next year.

“When I served under Mayor Tucker, he never wanted a tax increase,” Fogle said. “It was zero, zero, zero! Then it came under McCaffrey, we had zero money because we never raised (the taxes). I don’t think 2% is bad. I think I’d probably vote to raise it to 2%.”

Kantor disagreed.

“Whatever we can do to get it (the tax impact) down a little bit, I think we should,” Kantor said. “I’m OK with using a little bit of fund balance now because we do have a lot of it.”

Rick Abbott, 5th Ward Alderman, said he was in favor of no tax increase at all.

Lockport Union-Sun & Journal

Lockport Union-Sun & Journal

Lockport, NY
