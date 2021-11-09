Arrowheadlines: Travis Kelce cracks top three in career scrimmage yards for Chiefs franchise

Perhaps this is the perfect game for Love to make his debut. The Chiefs’ defense has been one of the league’s worst this season. Also, it’s quite a coincidence that the Packers are facing Patrick Mahomes, whom Love was compared to as a prospect. And interestingly, Green Bay appears to be following a succession plan similar to the one that worked for Mahomes. The Chiefs kept their young quarterback on the sideline for all but one game of his rookie year, so he could learn how to play at the pro level behind the scenes. Andy Reid and Co. encouraged Mahomes to test the limits of his game in practice as the scout team quarterback throughout his first season to help him understand where to draw the line when assessing risk and reward as a playmaker. Daily practice reps against the starting defense helped accelerate the QB’s growth and undoubtedly played a role in his sensational first year as The Guy, when he walked away with the MVP trophy.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO