CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Arrowheadlines: Travis Kelce cracks top three in career scrimmage yards for Chiefs franchise

By Tom Childs
Arrowhead Pride
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article9. Travis Kelce moved up the charts in franchise history. Kelce hauled in five catches for 68 yards, including a 22-yard grab that ignited the Chiefs’ game-sealing drive. It helped him move up in the all-time record books, too, as Kelce passed Priest Holmes for the third-most scrimmage yards in franchise...

www.arrowheadpride.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

3 NFL quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 7

These three NFL starting quarterback played badly enough in Week 7 to merit being benched. The NFL is an unforgiving league, and when your starting quarterback plays terribly, everyone will call you out. Not everybody is fortunate enough to have Aaron Rodgers as their main man under center, nor are...
NFL
CBS Sports

What's wrong with Travis Kelce? Tight end's disappearing act has brought curtain down on Chiefs offense

Perhaps the biggest story in the NFL over the last several weeks has been the downward spiral of the Kansas City Chiefs offense. The two-time defending AFC champions -- who blitzed the league for the better part of three-plus seasons -- have scored just 36 combined points across their most recent three games. Their offense has posted a negative Expected Points Added mark in three of the last five contests, according to Pro-Football-Reference. By way of perspective, consider that the offense had three such games in 2018, 2019, and 2020 combined.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
chatsports.com

Arrowheadlines: Allen Robinson to the Chiefs would be a ‘dream trade’

Allen Robinson to the Chiefs for a second-round pick. The signing of Josh Gordon indicated what we’ve all realized about the Chiefs, that without a sound running game they must upgrade their passing weapon set to the point where it can strangle any secondary. Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce simply cannot handle that kind of workload anymore. Robinson would provide Patrick Mahomes with a high-volume, reliable possession receiver who has the broken play dexterity to thrive alongside Mahomes. Robinson could pull the Chiefs’ offense out of its rut and ease the burden currently placed on their offensive line.
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers at Chiefs: Three Reasons to Worry

The Green Bay Packers, winners of seven straight, will take on the Kansas City Chiefs, who have gone to back-to-back Super Bowls but are scuffing along at 4-4, at 3:25 p.m. Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. As if Patrick Mahomes vs. Jordan Love isn’t reason enough, here are three reasons to...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamaal Charles
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Darrel Williams
Post-Crescent

Davante Adams still sidelined, but Packers hoping to have three top receivers ready for Chiefs

GREEN BAY - By week’s end, the Green Bay Packers' depleted roster could be a lot closer to whole. After being without their top three wideouts for last week’s game at Arizona, two returned to practice Monday. Davante Adams was the lone receiver not practicing as he continues to recover from COVID-19, but coach Matt LaFleur said his star receiver has a rough return date of Thursday.
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Arrowheadlines: Davante Adams off COVID list, expected to play against Chiefs

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur announced that Davante Adams is back in the building after missing last week on the COVID-19 list. In addition, defensive coordinator Joe Barry is also back. “Great to see those guys … they were fired up to be back,” LaFleur said, via NFL Network’s...
NFL
chatsports.com

Arrowheadlines: Patrick Mahomes falls out of top ten in NFL.com’s QB rankings

2021 stats: 8 games | 66.5 pct | 2,368 pass yds | 7.3 ypa | 19 pass TD | 10 INT | 229 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 5 fumbles. There’s no question Mahomes is coming off the worst two-game stretch of his career. And four-game stretch. And half-season. The turnovers have distracted from Kansas City averaging 5.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#Seahawks#American Football#Giants#Packers
Salina Journal

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce to guest star in new TV show 'Front Office'

When Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce isn't busy dominating on the gridiron, he's always finding new things to do off the field. From "Catching Kelce" to his clothing brand Tru Kolors, he's always doing something to extend his reach and brand. The latest project that Kelce is...
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Arrowheadlines: NFL.com suggests Chiefs could be ‘perfect’ opponents for Jordan Love

Perhaps this is the perfect game for Love to make his debut. The Chiefs’ defense has been one of the league’s worst this season. Also, it’s quite a coincidence that the Packers are facing Patrick Mahomes, whom Love was compared to as a prospect. And interestingly, Green Bay appears to be following a succession plan similar to the one that worked for Mahomes. The Chiefs kept their young quarterback on the sideline for all but one game of his rookie year, so he could learn how to play at the pro level behind the scenes. Andy Reid and Co. encouraged Mahomes to test the limits of his game in practice as the scout team quarterback throughout his first season to help him understand where to draw the line when assessing risk and reward as a playmaker. Daily practice reps against the starting defense helped accelerate the QB’s growth and undoubtedly played a role in his sensational first year as The Guy, when he walked away with the MVP trophy.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Chiefs premiere S2E8 of 'The Franchise' documentary series

The eighth episode of the second season of the Kansas City Chiefs’ documentary series “The Franchise” is debuting tonight at 6:00 p.m. CT. The first season provided fans with a behind-the-scenes look at the team’s Super Bowl LIV-winning season. The latest season will follow the Chiefs as they embark on their quest to avenge their Super Bowl LV loss during the 2021 NFL season.
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs vs. Packers Instabreakdown: Defense shines; offense still struggles

Final score: Kansas City Chiefs 13, Green Bay Packers 7. If you had thought that Sunday’s game might be when the Chiefs’ offense would finally break out of its shell, you felt very smart after the team’s first drive. It took 15 plays, using the short passing game and effective runs to march down the field; the Chiefs converted four third or fourth-down attempts on their way to their first homefield opening-drive touchdown of the season.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Fantasy Trade Analyzer: Trade for Najee Harris, Ezekiel Elliott, and Travis Kelce

Welcome to the Week 9 Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer, where I’ll be sure to answer the questions you haven’t asked. Trading is not only fun, but a critical element to a championship roster. It’s a key way to improve your team by capitalizing on movement in the market. So, let’s get to it. Let’s make some moves to gear up for the fantasy football playoffs.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy