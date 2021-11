Crypto analyst Nicholas Merten says that while he’s bullish on Bitcoin, predictions of BTC going to $100,000 this year are likely overly optimistic. In a new strategy session, Merten says that BTC’s relatively tame reaction to the launch of the Bitcoin futures-based exchange-traded fund (ETF) could be a tell-tale sign that it will take much more to move the king crypto’s price than previously expected.

MARKETS ・ 6 HOURS AGO