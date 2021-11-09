CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union, Red Bulls kickoff and date announced

By Brotherly Game
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnion fans can now grab their tickets for the boys in blue first round playoff game in the Audi MLS Cup playoffs. Kickoff...

New York State
Newsday

MSG to honor Red Bulls announcers Shep Messing, Steve Cangialosi

MSG Networks and the Red Bulls will honor Shep Messing, who grew up in Roslyn, and Steve Cangialosi on Wednesday night for their 20 years together working Red Bulls games. Messing, a former U.S. National Team goalkeeper, and Cangialosi have been at it so long they first called MLS games when the team still was known as the MetroStars. Their first game together was on March 23, 2002, when the Metrostars defeated New England, 3-1. Cangialosi was the host and sideline reporter at the time, and later moved to the play-by-play role alongside Messing.
chatsports.com

Red Bulls Tactical Sips: Atlanta United

Welcome to Tactical Sips, a semi-regular pre-match post featuring taurine-spiked breakdowns of the upcoming game. Joining the likes of Eugene O’Neill and Arthur Miller, the New York Red Bulls are some of America’s finest dramatists. The stoppage time 1-0 win kept the postseason dream alive, allowing the Modern Bull-etheus to keep trudging forward into an uncertain and colder future. A mere three points may be required from the final two matches, a true fight to the finish or perhaps a scrap and then a quick break. Gerhard Struber appears up for the task, but amidst a crowded schedule arise clear signs of fatigue.
ATLANTA, GA
phillysoccerpage.net

Root for Red Bull, temporarily

Now that we all have breathed a sigh of relief and said, “Thank God they won,” the immediate question for Philadelphia Union fans is whether or not the Boys in Blue will secure a home playoff game. Here is what we know. The MLS website’s recap of the home victory...
kion546.com

Atlanta plays Red Bulls to scoreless draw

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Bradley Guzan made three saves and Atlanta United played the New York Red Bulls to a 0-0 draw. A win by either Atlanta or New York would have secured their spot in the postseason. With the draw, Nashville and Philadelphia each clinched a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference, and will host their first playoff match. Atlanta, which extended its undefeated run to five games, plays last-place Cincinnati in a regular-season finale on Sunday. New York, which has never lost to Atlanta in 10 meetings, plays Nashville on Sunday. New York was without head coach Gerhard Struber, who was suspended due to yellow card accumulation. Assistant coaches Bradley Carnell and Bernd Eibler managed the match in Struber’s absence.
New York Sports Nation

Pondering Red Bulls’ Playoff Positives

The New York Red Bulls recent surge into playoff contention deserves applause. The team was devoid of inspiration during the long summer. Between June and August the group only won three games and had a record of 3-6-4 (13 pts). But now in the final week of the regular season the Bulls stand on the cusp of a thirteenth straight postseason with first full year manager Gerhard Struber.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
buffalonynews.net

Red Bulls clinging to playoff life at Nashville SC

A strong recovery from a horrific start has allowed the New York Red Bulls to control their own fate on Decision Day. If the Red Bulls get a win or a tie out of their visit to Nashville SC on Sunday, the final day of the MLS regular season, they reach the playoffs for the 12th straight season. Otherwise, things get complicated.
MLS
jerseysportingnews.com

One goal draw puts the Red Bulls into the playoffs

The New York Red Bulls have made the impossible, possible. After going thru this full season not knowing if they would reach the playoffs, have done so with an unbeaten streak of 11 games, with the last 12 of the season as they stamp their ticket to the MLS Cup Playoffs with a one-goal draw at Nashville.
MLS
nysportsday.com

The Red Bulls Are “Bull-ievers” After A Remarkable Run To The Playoffs

Coming into this season, the Red Bulls had qualified for the MLS Cup Playoffs eleven straight years, but following a 2-1 road loss to the Columbus Crew on September 14th, things were not looking that great in terms of continuing that streak. The Red Bulls had just 23 points through 22 games and they were 10 points behind Atlanta for the 7th and final Eastern Conference playoff spot. According to the website www.fivethirtyeight.com, they had just a 7% chance of making the playoffs.
MLS
newyorkredbulls.com

New York Red Bulls and Philadelphia Union's Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoff First Round Match Set for Saturday, November 20

HARRISON, N.J. (November 8, 2021) – Seventh-seeded New York Red Bulls will travel down I-90 to face off against second-seeded Philadelphia Union on Saturday, November 20 at Subaru Park in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoff Eastern Conference First Round. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on Univision and TUDN. Red Bulls Radio will also cover the match in English and Spanish.
