Union, Red Bulls kickoff and date announced

We're officially at the halfway point of the 2021 season in the NFL with nine weeks in the rearview mirror and nine weeks still in front of us. As is the case with every season, there have already been a number of surprises that most didn't see coming over the first half. That includes the Cardinals going undefeated through the first eight games, Miami stumbling to a 2-7 record, and the Chiefs currently sitting outside of the playoff picture as we enter Week 10.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO