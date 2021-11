The earliest moments of Apex Legends can feel like a lottery. When you touch down in a contested area at the start of a match, landing near a good weapon can make the difference between you winning a fight and taking that momentum through the game or going straight back to the starting lobby. We’ve all entered an early scuffle with a P2020 in hand, only to be put down by an L-Star. While Respawn Entertainment believes the early melee is essential for balance, it has “stuff in mind” to tackle the growing list of weapons.

