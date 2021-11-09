CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Four Ideas for Hallmark Christmas Movies that Should Be Made in St. Cloud

By Abbey
 4 days ago
Last year a Lifetime Christmas movie was filmed in Isanti, Minnesota. The Christmas Listing got a lot of buzz online with it being made here in Minnesota, and it had me wondering why more Christmas movies aren't shot in our area. Here are four ideas I came up with for cheesy...

103.7 THE LOON

Find Out How You Can ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ in St. Cloud

Do you remember holidays with your Grandparents? I sure do. I remember my Grandpa Harry and Grandma Irene, (who I lovingly called "Gramma Reen,) coming over to our house on Christmas Eve every year. They would sit on the couch and watch my little brother and me unwrap presents. I remember the smiles on their faces and jumping up into their arms or lap for a hug. I couldn't imagine my world without them in it during the holidays. I loved to watch them unwrap gifts from us too, because of the excitement and joy that I felt as a child, I was sure they felt as well.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

The Weekender: Sound of Music, Fabulous Armadillos and More!

ST. CLOUD -- We have your weekend central Minnesota entertainment guide. Take a nature hike with the HIKEhoppers, listen to the music of the Fabulous Armadillos, sing along with GREAT Theatre's production of The Sound of Music, take in a holiday church bazaar, and learn the sport of Axe throwing at United States Axe. Read more in The Weekender!
MUSIC
103.7 THE LOON

Fergus Falls Man is the World’s Coffee Drinking Champion

My wife grew up in Fergus Falls, MN. Her family lives there still, and over the past few years I've gotten to know the community and history of the area. There's a cute specialty gift shop downtown Fergus Falls my wife likes to visit called The Market. The Market features a great array of locally made and sourced gifts and products of all sorts -- from kitchen utensils to tablecloths and placemats, lotions to soaps, dresses and footwear to kids games, toys and apparel. The Market also carries one of my favorite local brands of coffee -- Stumbeanos Coffee Roasters. During one visit to The Market, I happened to read a neat story printed on the back of one bag of beans that I'd never heard before -- that of the "World's Coffee Drinking Champion."
FERGUS FALLS, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Crossroads, MOA Closed on Thanksgiving

UNDATED -- Crossroads Center in St. Cloud has joined the growing list of retailers that will be closed on Thanksgiving day. They say they hope it will allow their tenants, shoppers, and employees to spend more time with friends, family, and loved ones. The mall will open for Black Friday...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

8 Christmas Movies Filmed in Minnesota

When you want a film with some weather that fits the Christmas season what better place to film but in the snowy, bold North...Minnesota. There are eight movies, well actually seven movies that were filmed in Minnesota with the Christmas theme. Why seven? I'll get to that in a minute.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Shout Out: Who’s Addicted to Dot’s Pretzels?

Is anyone else addicted to Dot's Pretzels? I can't be the only one. And they're not cheap! The big bag is over ten bucks. I'm not even a big pretzel lover. But Dot's! Right?. And don't even get me started about those skinny, extra crunchy pieces that you get like one in every handful.
FOOD & DRINKS
103.7 THE LOON

Bravo Burritos Temporarily Closing – But You’ll Like Why

Bravo Burritos has been a staple in St. Cloud for as long as I can remember. It was THE THING to get after bar when I was in college, when it was still located on 5th Avenue. Everyone would stand outside and eat that delicious "twinkie". And of course, talk about how good it was and how "nobody makes burritos like Bravo". And it's still true.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

I Put Up My Christmas Lights Early… Is It Cool If I Turn Them On?

Every year it's the same story: I convince myself I am going to put up the Christmas lights early, before the weather turns the trip up onto the roof into a cold, windy and wet death trap. And, like clockwork, I am up there two weeks before Christmas when it is 19 degrees outside and I work under the constant threat of plummeting to an early demise.
LIFESTYLE
103.7 THE LOON

MN Distillery’s New Arby’s-Flavored Vodka Apparently Not a Joke

Tell us you're an alcoholic without telling us you're an alcoholic. I was scrolling through Facebook yesterday (Tuesday, November 9) when a post from Tattersall Distilling in Minneapolis caught my eye. "Your favorite fries are now 80 proof," read the post's caption. "We teamed up with Arby's to distill an...
103.7 THE LOON

Jurassic Quest Returning To Minnesota In February

Attention dino-loving toddlers and parents: Jurassic Quest is returning to Minneapolis in 2022! The event is slated to be held at the Minneapolis Convention Center from February 4-6. Jurassic Quest features more than 100 of the most realistic dinosaurs ever found on Earth. According to its website, "no other dinosaur...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Update: Whatever Happened to the MN Woman Looking For Birth mom?

Back in early August we got wrapped up in the whirlwind story of a 30-year old Minnesota woman searching for her birth mom. Known only as Katie (her TikTok profile name is @kpnachos), she took to the social media platform to share what little bit she knew about her birth mom and adoption -- that she (Katie) was born July 28, 1991, that she was part of the closed adoption system, that she couldn't get in touch with her biological mom without paying a lot of money and that all she had from her mom was a letter and photo. Sharing the photo with her followers on TikTok, Katie made a public appeal to help her find her birth mom.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Sauk Rapids Plans for Holiday Parade, Family Fun Day

SAUK RAPIDS -- Sauk Rapids has announced plans for this year's holiday festivities. The 14th annual Holiday Parade of Lights and Family Fun Day is on Saturday, December 18th. Families are invited to the Sauk Rapids VFW on North Benton Drive from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Events include kids bingo, Llama Wonderama, a silent auction, Santa Claus, and a meat raffle.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
