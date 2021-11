SEGA has just filed to trademark the name Sonic Frontiers, as pointed out on Twitter, potentially indicating the next Sonic game’s title. SEGA is one of a few publishers that finds themselves in a bit of an awkward position in 2021. As a legacy publisher they have a plethora of old IP that they seemingly don’t know what to do with, but before they get to that, they need to sort out one of their staple franchises.

