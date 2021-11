The town of Cambridge, located in South-East England, is of course internationally renowned for its world-leading university, founded in 1209 and boasting sundry Nobel Prize winners and world leaders amongst its alumni. But it also annually hosts the Cambridge Film Festival, which begins its milestone 40th edition later this month, proudly specifying itself as the UK’s third-longest-running film festival, and one of Europe’s largest internationally. The event will run primarily at the Cambridge Arts Picturehouse, located at the town’s southern tip, with special events taking place around the university itself. The festival sat out its regular November spot last year owing to the pandemic, but will be running in-venue from 18-25 November and launching its first UK-wide digital programme from 21-November-5 December.

