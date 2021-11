For one glorious afternoon in New Orleans a little over a month ago, Kenny Golladay was able to show the Giants what they paid for. In their win over the Saints on Oct. 3, the wide receiver who was brought in on a four-year, $72 million contract looked as if he was worth every bit of that expenditure. He opened the second quarter with a 27-yard catch, had a key 28-yard reception (with 23 yards coming after the catch) that set up the tying field goal at the end of regulation and hauled in a 23-yard pass that preceded the game-winning touchdown run in overtime.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO