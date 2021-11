If there’s one thing most people can agree on, it’s that prison isn’t a good place to be. Not only do incarcerated people have their freedom restricted but they are often forced to live in substandard conditions that are about as far from glamourous as it gets. Surprisingly, though, prison has made a good setting for lots of shows. From reality shows to scripted dramas, there have been several shows that center around people behind bars and many of them have become major hits. Even if you’ve never spent a second behind bars, you’ll find that many of these shows are oddly relatable. Let’s get into the 10 best TV shows that take place in jail.

