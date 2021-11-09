WTA Generali Ladies Linz Results

1st-$27,100, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 21.990, 45.630, 58.470, 00.000, 00.000, 1:11.630. Scratched: Major Thomas, Nice Weather. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Northern Spy122351-½1-hd1-½1-¾A. Wolfsont10.805.203.004.40. Risen Savior122245-15-hd3-hd2-½J. Hernandez16.206.0020.00. Deep Faith122462-½2-½2-13-2D. Cora2.401.10. Amigos Guitar122534-½3-½4-14-nkM. Inirio8.70. Wish for Peace122716-26-36-35-¾A. Rodriguez4.00. Full of Mischief122123-hd4-1½5-16-5¼C. Cedeno4.40. Negligence122677777C. Evans5.65. $0.2 Exacta (5-3) paid...
