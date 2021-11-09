WTA Generali Ladies Linz Results

LINZ, Austria (AP) — Alison Riske rallied to beat Jaqueline Cristian of Romania 2-6, 6-2, 7-5 in the final of the Upper Austria Ladies Linz for the American’s third career title. It was the 73rd-ranked Riske’s first tournament win since recovering from foot injuries that kept her out of competition for nine months since the fall of 2020. The American improved to 3-8 in career finals. The 100th-ranked Cristian made it to her first final as a “lucky loser.” She lost in qualifying last Sunday but still entered the main draw after fellow Romanian Sorana Cirstea withdrew from the event with a calf injury.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO