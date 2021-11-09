CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTA Generali Ladies Linz Results

By Sportradar
midfloridanewspapers.com
 4 days ago

LINZ, AUSTRIA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Upper...

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

midfloridanewspapers.com

WTA Transylvania Open Results

CLUJ-NAPOCA, ROMANIA (AP) _ Results Saturday from Transylvania Open at Arenele BNR (seedings in parentheses):. Ekaterine Gorgodze, Georgia, and Irina Bara, Romania, def. Irina-Camelia Begu and Cristina-Andreea Mitu, Romania, 6-3, 2-6, 10-7.
TENNIS
midfloridanewspapers.com

WTA Argentine Open Results

BUENOS AIRES (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Argentina Open at Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):. Irina Bara (4), Romania, def. Martina Capurro Taborda, Argentina, 6-3, 6-1. Ekaterine Gorgodze (6), Georgia, def. Victoria Bosio, Argentina, 6-2, 6-3.
TENNIS
yourvalley.net

WTA Tour Schedule-Winners

Jan. 4-13 2021 — Abu Dhabi Open, HO (Aryna Sabalenka) Jan. 29-Feb. 6 — Gippsland Trophy, HO (Elise Mertens) Jan. 29-Feb. 6 — Yarra Valley Classic, HO (Ashleigh Barty) Feb. 12-19 2021 — Phillip Island Trophy, HO (Daria Kasatkina) Jan. 9-Feb. 20 — Australian Open, HO (Naomi Osaka) Feb. 19-27...
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

US Open champ, Emma Radacanu arrives in Linz for season’s final WTA 250 event

British sensation, Emma Raducanu has arrived in Austria ahead of participating in her final tournament of a season which saw her achieve history. The 18-year-old is in Austria to play in the Upper Austria Ladies Linz, where she will be the top seed and one of the headline acts after her incredible Grand Slam triumph at the US Open in September.
TENNIS
SkySports

Emma Raducanu: US Open champion preparing for Upper Austria Ladies Linz after breaking into top 20

The US Open champion will play her opening match against Chinese qualifier Wang Xinyu as she looks to build on her first two main tour victories in Romania last month. Raducanu said: "It's cool but I haven't really looked at seedings. I never looked at seedings even when I was unranked, playing a seed in a tournament. It meant nothing to me so I'm sure it means nothing to the other players.
TENNIS
Sports
NBC Sports

Easy win for Riske over Barthel in Linz opener

LINZ, Austria — Alison Riske eased past Mona Barthel 6-3, 6-1 to advance to the second round of the Upper Austria Ladies Linz. The 52nd-ranked American won all but two of Barthel’s service games as she improved to 3-0 in career meetings with the German. Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus beat...
TENNIS
albuquerqueexpress.com

WTA Finals: Groups revealed in Guadalajara

Guadalajara [Mexico], November 9 (ANI): The draw for the 2021 WTA Finals Guadalajara was revealed at a private gala on Monday night with all players and teams in attendance. The 50th staging of the tour's prestigious season-ending championships is set to begin on Wednesday. The WTA Finals pit the top eight singles players and doubles teams against each other in a round-robin format for a total prize pool of USD 5 million.
SPORTS
newschain

Emma Raducanu’s stellar season ends with disappointment at Austria Ladies Linz

Emma Raducanu’s stellar season came to a disappointing end with defeat by Chinese qualifier Wang Xinyu in Austria on the day the identity of her new coach was revealed. The 18-year-old was the top seed at a WTA Tour event for the first time at the Upper Austria Ladies Linz having won her first matches on the main circuit only two weeks ago but she could not add to that here, losing 6-1 6-7 (0) 7-5 to 106th-ranked Wang at the TipsArena.
TENNIS
NBC Sports

Raducanu loses to qualifier Wang in Linz

LINZ, Austria — Chinese qualifier Wang Xinyu upset U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu 6-1, 6-7 (0), 7-5 in the second round of the Upper Austria Ladies Linz. The 18-year-old Briton, who was the top seed at a WTA event for the first time, held serve in the opening game but lost the next six, while winning just two points on the 106th-ranked Wang’s serve.
SPORTS
KTVZ

Riske beats Cristian in Linz for her 3rd WTA title

LINZ, Austria (AP) — Alison Riske rallied to beat Jaqueline Cristian of Romania 2-6, 6-2, 7-5 in the final of the Upper Austria Ladies Linz for the American’s third career title. It was the 73rd-ranked Riske’s first tournament win since recovering from foot injuries that kept her out of competition for nine months since the fall of 2020. The American improved to 3-8 in career finals. The 100th-ranked Cristian made it to her first final as a “lucky loser.” She lost in qualifying last Sunday but still entered the main draw after fellow Romanian Sorana Cirstea withdrew from the event with a calf injury.
TENNIS
midfloridanewspapers.com

Penn National Results Friday November 12th, 2021

1st-$27,100, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 21.990, 45.630, 58.470, 00.000, 00.000, 1:11.630. Scratched: Major Thomas, Nice Weather. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Northern Spy122351-½1-hd1-½1-¾A. Wolfsont10.805.203.004.40. Risen Savior122245-15-hd3-hd2-½J. Hernandez16.206.0020.00. Deep Faith122462-½2-½2-13-2D. Cora2.401.10. Amigos Guitar122534-½3-½4-14-nkM. Inirio8.70. Wish for Peace122716-26-36-35-¾A. Rodriguez4.00. Full of Mischief122123-hd4-1½5-16-5¼C. Cedeno4.40. Negligence122677777C. Evans5.65. $0.2 Exacta (5-3) paid...
SPORTS
pinalcentral.com

Arizona City Lady Golfers Results

ARIZONA CITY -- Our handicap system is not set up yet so we played a game without handicaps. We played “Hit your drive in the fairway” to earn 5 points on each hole then subtract your putts. If your drive lands in the fairway and you 2 putt, you earn 3 points on that hole. If you miss the fairway, you have minus 2 points. The highest total wins the game.
ARIZONA CITY, AZ
AFP

