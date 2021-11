JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it…. C.J. Beathard really does need to be starting somewhere. The guy has been just amazing every time he gets a chance. The Jaguars stole that guy. If I did not have a quarterback, he would be the one I would go after. It's no surprise that Trevor ran back after his injury, that backup is too good to let that happen. Go Jaguars!

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO