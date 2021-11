(Pasco, WA) — Dozens of animals were seized yesterday at the Tri-City Animal Shelter. The shelter, off 1312 18th Ave in Pasco was served a search warrant. According to a press release, out of around 260 animals on-site, four dogs and 30 cats were seized and placed in immediate veterinary care. During the search, it was determined to put a portion of the shelter complex under the supervisionof the Benton-Franklin Humane Society. Immediately after police gave the okay, volunteers and staff from the BFHS began facility cleaning and assuming care of the remaining animals.

PASCO, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO