ENID, Okla. — Nominations for the 2021 Pillar of the Plains award are open for submission. The Enid News & Eagle created Pillar of the Plains in 2003 with the idea of recognizing local people for their service to the community. Each year, community members nominate people they believe deserve to be recognized for their service to their community, their civic organizations, their churches and their volunteerism.

