AVIVA OFFERING VACCINES, LEISURE TESTING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

Cow Creek Public Health will host a free, drive through COVID-19 pediatric vaccine clinic, specifically for local families wishing to get their children vaccinated. It will be held this Friday and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 2360 Northeast Stephens Street, across the street from the Cow Creek Tribal Government offices. All parents and guardians wanting their children to receive the pediatric Pfizer vaccine are invited to come with those children. No appointments are necessary. The pediatric vaccine will be offered on a first come, first served basis, as quantities are limited. Parents and guardians will be required to sign a form of consent. This is a two-dose series, so Cow Creek Public Health will host a sequential clinic for the second doses in a few weeks.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO