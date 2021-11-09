CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AVIVA OFFERING VACCINES, LEISURE TESTING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

Cover picture for the articleAviva Health is offering COVID-19 vaccines, including booster vaccines, and COVID-19 leisure testing at its facility at 4221 Northeast Stephens Street. Leisure testing is done in their drive through area weekdays from 8:30 a.m....

