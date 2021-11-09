CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Court activity on Nov. 8: Cavalry Spv I Llc vs Alane M Kisling

By St. Louis Record
stlrecord.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe St. Louis 22nd Judicial Circuit Court reported the following activity...

stlrecord.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
flarecord.com

Court activity on Nov. 9: LVNV Funding LLC vs Jennifer Santiago

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by LVNV Funding LLC against Jennifer Santiago on Nov. 9: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Caraballo, Tina L'. Case number 2021-SC-056134-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Oct. 6.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavalry Spv I Llc
flarecord.com

Court activity on Nov. 8: LVNV Funding LLC vs Tiffany Ibrahim

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by LVNV Funding LLC against Tiffany Ibrahim on Nov. 8: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Caraballo, Tina L'. Case number 2021-SC-056124-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Oct. 6.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
stlrecord.com

Court activity on Nov. 8: Discover Bank vs Janet F Seago

The St. Louis 22nd Judicial Circuit Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Discover Bank against Janet F Seago on Nov. 8: 'Judge/Clerk-note'. Case number 2122-AC10848 was filed in the St. Louis 22nd Judicial Circuit Court on Nov. 5.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
flarecord.com

Court activity on Nov. 8: Synchrony Bank vs Luis Senior

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Synchrony Bank against Luis Senior on Nov. 8: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Caraballo, Tina L'. Case number 2021-SC-051382-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Sept. 8.
CONGRESS & COURTS
stlrecord.com

Court activity on Nov. 5: Latonya Johnson vs Terrell Anthony Harmon

The St. Louis 22nd Judicial Circuit Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Aubrey Campbell, Izabella Johnson, Latonya Johnson and Terraunce Johnson against Terrell Anthony Harmon on Nov. 5: 'Summons Issued-Circuit'. Case number 2122-CC09661 was filed in the St. Louis 22nd Judicial Circuit Court on Nov. 4.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
flarecord.com

Court activity on Nov. 5: Sunpie Portfolio 05 LLC vs Jhonatan Carvajal

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Sunpie Portfolio 05 LLC against Erica Camargo and Jhonatan Carvajal on Nov. 5: 'Summons Issued 5 Day||comments: Emailed Atty'. Case number 2021-CC-014849-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Nov....
CONGRESS & COURTS
flarecord.com

Court activity on Nov. 2: Credit Corp. vs Sherif Nassif

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Credit Corp. against Sherif Nassif on Nov. 2: 'Notice To Appear Scheduled||comments: Emailed Atty'. Case number 2021-SC-060418-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Nov. 1.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy