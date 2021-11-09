Inquests to open into deaths of woman and boy killed in head-on crash

The family of a 10-year-old boy who died after being mauled by a dog at a friend’s house in Wales have said life “will never be the same” without him.Jack Lis died on Monday after the animal attacked him at a property near Caerphilly, south Wales, with emergency services unable to save him.In a statement released through Gwent Police on Friday, his mother and father, who described him as “the sweetest of boys”, said he had made them the “proudest” parents.“We are absolutely heartbroken. Our lives will never be the same without Jack,” they said.Jack’s parents added: “We will forever...
