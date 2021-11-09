CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Inquests to open into deaths of woman and boy killed in head-on crash

By Nick Humphreys
Shropshire Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInquests into the deaths of a woman and boy killed in a road smash in Shropshire will be opened this week. Aisling Wilson, 51, and Oisin Wilson, eight, were involved in a crash on the A458 near...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

Related
KNOX News Radio

Woman and child die in head-on crash near Williston

A Williston (ND) man faces driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter charges in a head-on collision near Williston that killed a woman and a child. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol Mark Bearce was driving the wrong way on U.S. Highway 2 when his pickup collided with the woman’s vehicle at about 8 p.m. Saturday. Authorities say 44-year-old Stephanie Lee and a seven-year old juvenile female passenger died at the scene. A 27-year-old man from Jonesboro, Georgia, was a passenger in the vehicle and suffered serious injuries. The patrol says Bearce suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
WILLISTON, ND
5 On Your Side

Woman killed in head-on collision in St. Charles

ST CHARLES, Mo. — A woman is dead and another woman was injured after a head-on collision Monday morning. A spokesperson with the St. Charles Fire Department confirmed the crash happened around 7 a.m. on Muegge Road near Fountainview Drive. Both cars suffered severe front-end damage. One of the drivers...
SAINT CHARLES, MO
JC Post

Kansas woman dies in 4-vehicle head-on crash

HARVEY COUNTY—A Kansas woman died in an accident just before 7a.m. Wednesday in Harvey County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Honda Pilot driven by Trella Marie Batten, 62, Whitewater, was westbound on Kansas 196 just east of Hillside Road passing two other vehicles. The Honda struck an eastbound...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Cressage#Shirehall#Harley Bank#Royal Shrewsbury Hospital#Stoke University Hospital
KTTS

Ozark Woman Charged In Crash That Killed Mercedes Luna

A woman from Ozark is charged with causing a crash on May 7 near Rogersville that killed Drury University student Mercedes Luna. Investigators say 55-year-old Marjorie Dewitt crossed a yellow-line and passed a Fed Ex delivery truck on Highway 125. Luna died when she tried to avoid an oncoming SUV...
OZARK, MO
reviewjournal.com

Woman killed in crash with Henry Ruggs identified

Tina Tintor, 23, was the woman killed in a fiery crash early Tuesday when Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III slammed his car into her compact SUV, according to a Las Vegas police report. After failed rescue efforts by several bystanders and first responders, the Las Vegas resident died while...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
Alamosa Valley Courier

Head-on crash claims Monte Vista woman

ALAMOSA– A 46-year-old Monte Vista woman was killed and a 23-year-old woman, also from Monte Vista, was seriously injured in a head-on collision west of here just before 5 p.m. Friday. Melissa Chacon died at the scene near milepost 27 on Highway 160 when her westbound Hyundai Elantra collided with...
ALAMOSA, CO
The Independent

Drink-driver left two pedestrians and a police officer with life-changing injuries

A drink-driver who was double the limit when she ploughed off the road causing life-changing injuries to three pedestrians has been jailed.Karolina Serafin had been drinking vodka shots all evening on 11 July this year when she began driving her Renault Megane in the early hours of the morning.The 25-year-old mounted the pavement shortly before 1.25am in Wakefield and crashed into three people, crushing them against a parked police van.Two of the victims suffered such severe injuries they had to be resuscitated at the scene and both lost a leg.The third, a police officer who was responding to an earlier...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Jack Lis: Family of boy, 10, mauled to death by dog say life ‘will never be the same’

The family of a 10-year-old boy who died after being mauled by a dog at a friend’s house in Wales have said life “will never be the same” without him.Jack Lis died on Monday after the animal attacked him at a property near Caerphilly, south Wales, with emergency services unable to save him.In a statement released through Gwent Police on Friday, his mother and father, who described him as “the sweetest of boys”, said he had made them the “proudest” parents.“We are absolutely heartbroken. Our lives will never be the same without Jack,” they said.Jack’s parents added: “We will forever...
ACCIDENTS
marshallradio.net

Willmar woman killed in crash near Olivia

OLIVIA (KMHL) – An accident along U.S. Highway 71 north of Olivia killed a Willmar woman. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash occurred in Renville County Wednesday evening around 6:30. Authorities say Mayran Isse Jama, 75, of Willmar was a passenger in a 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe that was...
WILLMAR, MN
wbtw.com

Coroner releases name of woman killed in head-on crash in Florence County

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A 37-year-old woman has been identified as the person killed Friday afternoon in a head-on crash on National Cemetery Road at Swamp Fox Drive in Florence County. Sarah Godwin Nettles of Scranton died in the wreck, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. The crash...
FLORENCE, SC
10 Tampa Bay

Woman killed in Lake Wales crash was not wearing seatbelt

LAKE WALES, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash that left one person dead Friday night. Authorities say Candice Franz, 25, was not wearing a seat belt when her 2010 Nissan Versa collided with another driver's black Ford Mustang in unincorporated Lake wakes. Around 8:18...
KMOV

1 killed in head-on crash in Ste. Genevieve County

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol have identified a 27-year-old man killed in an early morning crash in Jefferson County. The crash happened around 5 a.m. on Highway Z at Route 61. Officials said 21-year-old Billie Nickelson crossed into the center line and hit a semi head-on. Nickelson died from the impact.
MISSOURI STATE
Wichita Eagle

Potwin woman, 39, killed in head-on crash with driver passing other vehicles: KHP

A 39-year-old Potwin woman died Wednesday after her car was hit head-on by a vehicle passing other drivers on Kansas Highway 196 in Harvey County. Sarah Elizabeth Colling was driving a 2008 Hyundai Elantra eastbound on the highway around 6:45 a.m. when a 2016 Honda Pilot driven by a 62-year-old Whitewater woman crashed into her, the Kansas Highway Patrol said in a crash report.
POTWIN, KS
BBC

Caerphilly dog attack: Inquest into Jack Lis death opens

A 10-year-old boy who was killed by a dog died as a result of "severe injuries to the head and neck," an inquest has heard. Jack William Lis died after being attacked at a house in Caerphilly on Monday afternoon. A 28-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WIVB

Woman killed in crash on Campbell Boulevard Friday morning

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Friday morning, the Amherst Police Department says a woman was killed in a crash on Campbell Boulevard. Around 8:30 a.m., the 61-year-old woman’s vehicle was headed north on the road’s 1600 block when it went off the road and struck a barn. The driver, whose...
AMHERST, NY
swiowanewssource.com

Woman killed in crash near Vermillion

VERMILLION, S.D. -- A 47-year-old woman died Tuesday after her car collided with a semi-trailer near Vermillion. According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, the woman was northbound in a Ford Escape on South Dakota Highway 19 six miles north of Vermillion. At about 9:06 a.m., her vehicle crossed the center line and collided head-on with a Freightliner semi-trailer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy