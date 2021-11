Added by atagliaferri on November 12, 2021. The Juneau Police Department has updated the list of Crimes of the Month for September and October. The Crimes of the Month are selected from crimes reported the previous month. They are selected based on the severity of the crime and impact on the community; as well as when the initial investigation has concluded and more information is needed to identify the persons responsible.

JUNEAU, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO