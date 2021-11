FALLSTON, Md. (WJZ) — The Local in Harford County has been cooking up comfort food for customers for only three months, yet its chefs have already earned high praise for their delectable dishes at an international cooking competition. Owner Zack Trabbold and his colleagues competed earlier this month at the World Food Championships in Dallas, Texas and placed third in the seafood category while competing with chefs from around the world. “It was amazing, I mean there were people that have been doing this competition for the whole ten years and they’re coming up to us like you should be so proud,”...

