Los Angeles, CA

Naomi Osaka-backed Sweetgreen targets up to $2.7 billion valuation in IPO

By Syndicated Content
WDEZ 101.9 FM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Tennis star Naomi Osaka-backed salad chain Sweetgreen Inc said on Tuesday it was seeking a valuation of up to $2.7 billion in its initial public offering in the United States. The Los Angeles, California-based company plans to sell 12.5...

wdez.com

AFP

Elon Musk sells $6.9bn in Tesla shares after Twitter poll

Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold more than $6.9 billion worth of shares in the electric carmaker this week, according to regulatory filings released Friday. The stock Musk disposed of this week was sold at a significantly lower share price than if he had sold before his tweet.
STOCKS
mobilesyrup.com

Rivian IPOs with $100 billion valuation, beats all automakers except Tesla

The hot new tech stock this week is electric vehicle (EV) company Rivian. The upstart automaker hasn’t even mass-produced a vehicle yet, but it’s already worth more than every other car company you’ve ever heard of except for one, Tesla. Not only did Rivian surpass other automakers, it’s also the...
BUSINESS
hypebeast.com

Rivian IPO Puts Company's Valuation at $93 Billion USD

Electric vehicle maker Rivian is now valued at $93 billion USD following its initial public offering earlier this week. The company announced its $66.5 billion USD IPO on Tuesday, marking the biggest of its kind in 2021. The following day, its stock price traded 28% above the listing price, pushing it from $78 USD per share to $112.77 USD within a day and peaking at one point at $119.46 USD. At that price, the Rivian’s valuation increased to $93 billion USD, pushing it past both American automotive giants Ford and GM, which sit at $77 billion USD and $86 billion USD respectively. As of now, the newcomer only trails behind EV competitor Tesla, which is valued at a staggering $1.05 trillion USD.
ECONOMY
Fast Casual

Will Sweetgreen raise over $312M with IPO?

After announcing last month that it was going public this year, Sweetgreen updated its filing Tuesday, stating it expects to raise as much as $312.5 million in its initial public offering. Plans include offering up to 1% of its IPO stock to investors with accounts at Robinhood, known for commission-free...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Weave Communications IPO prices at $24 a share as company looks to raise $120 million

Weave Communications Inc. announced late Wednesday that its initial public offering priced at $24 a share, below the company's expected range of $25 to $28 a share. The company intends to offer 5 million shares and would raise $120 million in the process of going public. Weave expects the shares to begin trading Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "WEAV." The company operates a platform that helps small businesses manage their customer communications. Weave generated $53.7 million in revenue during the first six months of 2021, up from $34.7 million in the comparable period a year earlier. The company also saw a net loss of $23.4 million during the first six months of 2021, whereas it lost $20.6 million In the first six months of 2020. Weave is coming public as the Renaissance IPO ETF has increased 2.4% so far in 2021, while the S&P 500 has gained 23.7% over the same span.
STOCKS
New York Post

Amazon-backed Rivian eyes valuation of more than $100B in IPO

Amazon-backed EV maker Rivian Automotive Inc was set to fetch a valuation of nearly $107 billion on Wednesday, as its shares were indicated to open more than 60% above their offer price on the Nasdaq. The mammoth valuation would make Rivian bigger than Fiat maker Stellantis NV, legacy automakers and...
BUSINESS
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Daimler pension trust sells 3.1% stake in Renault

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – German carmaker Daimler said on Wednesday its pension trust would sell all shares it holds in French peer Renault and that its industrial partnership was not affected by the transaction. The pension trust would sell about 9.2 million ordinary shares in Renault via an accelerated bookbuild offering...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Sweetgreen’s IPO pricing guidance illuminates valuation range for tech-enabled companies

The well-known salad slinger expects to sell stock in its public market debut at a range of $23 to $25 per share. Inclusive of shares reserved for its underwriting banks, Sweetgreen is worth between $2.5 billion and $2.7 billion at those prices. IPO-watching group Renaissance Capital estimates that at the midpoint of its IPO price range, Sweetgreen is worth $3.0 billion on a fully diluted basis; at the top end of its price range, Sweetgreen’s fully diluted valuation swells to $3.13 billion.
ECONOMY
investing.com

EV maker Rivian boosts IPO price range, aims for $65 billion valuation

(Reuters) -Rivian Automotive, backed by Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN ), on Friday significantly raised the expected offer price of its shares, with the electric vehicle manufacturer aiming for a valuation of as much as $65 billion in its initial public offering. It had earlier this week aimed for a valuation...
BUSINESS
shop-eat-surf.com

Allbirds IPO Pushes Retailer’s Valuation Above $4 Billion

This story is provided by SES sister publication, Retail TouchPoints. Learn more at retailtouchpoints.com. Despite failing to ever turn a profit in its six years of operation, Allbirds made a strong Wall Street debut on Nov. 3. Shares surged 90% over the retailer’s $15 initial price to close at $28.64, raising the company’s valuation to approximately $4.1 billion, according to CNBC. Allbirds’ IPO filing plans, released in October, projected a much lower potential valuation of $2.2 billion.
RETAIL

