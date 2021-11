The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is Xiaomi’s answer to every “Ultra” phone released in the past year. It’s an insanely overkill device in all the right ways, and my colleague Adam also agrees on the same in his Mi 11 Ultra review. Xiaomi brought the device to India a few months after global launch, bringing the heat to other key flagships in the country like the OnePlus 9 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. But after being out of stock for a while, Xiaomi has confirmed that there are no more restocks planned for the Mi 11 Ultra.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO