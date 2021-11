Are you ready for Doctor Who: Flux episode 2 to arrive on BBC One and BBC America tomorrow? Well, prepare yourselves for more action, drama, and all sorts of other good stuff. In case you haven’t seen any of the promos so far, “War of the Sontarans” is simply going to continue the events of the premiere; this is a six-part story that is going to have a clearly defined beginning, middle, and end. This is a fascinating experiment for the show to deliver something totally different from their standard form, but we’re not one to criticize Chris Chibnall for his ambition. This is someone who broke the mold once already with Jodie Whittaker, and he continues to want to show different ways that Doctor Who can exist on the air.

