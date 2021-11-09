CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Four Ideas for Hallmark Christmas Movies that Should Be Made in St. Cloud

By Abbey
 4 days ago
Last year a Lifetime Christmas movie was filmed in Isanti, Minnesota. The Christmas Listing got a lot of buzz online with it being made here in Minnesota, and it had me wondering why more Christmas movies aren't shot in our area. Here are four ideas I came up with for cheesy...

Find Out How You Can ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ in St. Cloud

Do you remember holidays with your Grandparents? I sure do. I remember my Grandpa Harry and Grandma Irene, (who I lovingly called "Gramma Reen,) coming over to our house on Christmas Eve every year. They would sit on the couch and watch my little brother and me unwrap presents. I remember the smiles on their faces and jumping up into their arms or lap for a hug. I couldn't imagine my world without them in it during the holidays. I loved to watch them unwrap gifts from us too, because of the excitement and joy that I felt as a child, I was sure they felt as well.
The Weekender: Sound of Music, Fabulous Armadillos and More!

ST. CLOUD -- We have your weekend central Minnesota entertainment guide. Take a nature hike with the HIKEhoppers, listen to the music of the Fabulous Armadillos, sing along with GREAT Theatre's production of The Sound of Music, take in a holiday church bazaar, and learn the sport of Axe throwing at United States Axe. Read more in The Weekender!
Fergus Falls Man is the World’s Coffee Drinking Champion

My wife grew up in Fergus Falls, MN. Her family lives there still, and over the past few years I've gotten to know the community and history of the area. There's a cute specialty gift shop downtown Fergus Falls my wife likes to visit called The Market. The Market features a great array of locally made and sourced gifts and products of all sorts -- from kitchen utensils to tablecloths and placemats, lotions to soaps, dresses and footwear to kids games, toys and apparel. The Market also carries one of my favorite local brands of coffee -- Stumbeanos Coffee Roasters. During one visit to The Market, I happened to read a neat story printed on the back of one bag of beans that I'd never heard before -- that of the "World's Coffee Drinking Champion."
YouTube Star MrBeast is Operating a Ghost Kitchen in St. Cloud

As you scroll through DoorDash looking for something you eat, you may have noticed a new offering in the St. Cloud area. YouTube star, philanthropist, and entrepreneur MrBeast has opened a MrBeast Burger ghost kitchen in St. Cloud. MrBeast Burger is "a virtual restaurant brand", operating out of existing restaurant...
Sing Along to GREAT Theatre’s Production of The Sound of Music

ST. CLOUD --The hills won't be the only thing alive with music this weekend. GREAT Theatre is bringing their production of The Sound of Music to the Paramount Theatre stage. The show is about a high-spirited young woman named Maria who transforms the home of the Von Trapp family from a place of rules and regulations to one filled with joy, laughter, and music.
This 90’s Ad for MN’s Video Update Will Give You All the Feels

It's been 10 years since Video Update went bankrupt. It's been over nine years since the last Video Update location in Eagan closed its doors. But the video rental chain's legacy lives on in a recently-resurfaced 30-second commercial. Dated 1994, the ad features all the wacky zooms and side-angle shots we loved about 90's television.
10 Must-See Christmas & Holiday Attractions In Minnesota

As Thanksgiving approaches, it's time to start penning your Minnesota Christmas bucket list! There are so many great events that happen in our winter wonderland state and only a small amount of time to get it all done. If you're wanting to see the best that Minnesota has to offer, check out our list of 10 must-see Christmas & holiday attractions! 'Tis the season, central Minnesota!
Minnesota Woman’s SpaghettiOs Pie Goes Viral Online

Have you ever heard of, or tasted, SpaghettiOs Pie? Neither have I, but I do love SpaghettiOs (especially cold, right out of the can). And yes, I'm an eight-year-old in an adult body. As we're discussing this morning on the 98.1 Facebook page, Minnesotans are famous for eating all kinds...
New Salt Cave Business Opening in Downtown St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A new business is opening Friday in downtown St. Cloud. Bella Vita Salt Caves is at 707 West St. Germain Street. Owner Christina Piecek says they'll be having a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:00 a.m. She says the opening comes after a year of planning and seven months of building.
Bravo Burritos Temporarily Closing – But You’ll Like Why

Bravo Burritos has been a staple in St. Cloud for as long as I can remember. It was THE THING to get after bar when I was in college, when it was still located on 5th Avenue. Everyone would stand outside and eat that delicious "twinkie". And of course, talk about how good it was and how "nobody makes burritos like Bravo". And it's still true.
Shout Out: Who’s Addicted to Dot’s Pretzels?

Is anyone else addicted to Dot's Pretzels? I can't be the only one. And they're not cheap! The big bag is over ten bucks. I'm not even a big pretzel lover. But Dot's! Right?. And don't even get me started about those skinny, extra crunchy pieces that you get like one in every handful.
North Pole Express Returning To Minnesota In 2021

The North Pole Express is set to return to Minnesota in 2021 after taking last year off due to the pandemic. Trains will depart St. Paul's Union Depot December 3-5 and 9-12 this year. The train ride costs $25 for children 3-12, $35 for adults 13+ or up to $60...
10 Reasons Why Friday’s Snow Won’t Be The Worst

Everyone seems to constantly complain about snow in the forecast. It's almost like we bond around our mutual disdain for snow--which happens every year. Welcome to Minnesota, this shouldn't be a surprise. Typically, I'm one of the complainers...but, not this year. Here are 10 reasons why I'm actually looking forward to the winter forecast.
[OPINION] I Put Up My Christmas Lights Early… Is It Cool If I Turn Them On?

Every year it's the same story: I convince myself I am going to put up the Christmas lights early, before the weather turns the trip up onto the roof into a cold, windy and wet death trap. And, like clockwork, I am up there two weeks before Christmas when it is 19 degrees outside and I work under the constant threat of plummeting to an early demise.
Update: Whatever Happened to the MN Woman Looking For Birth mom?

Back in early August we got wrapped up in the whirlwind story of a 30-year old Minnesota woman searching for her birth mom. Known only as Katie (her TikTok profile name is @kpnachos), she took to the social media platform to share what little bit she knew about her birth mom and adoption -- that she (Katie) was born July 28, 1991, that she was part of the closed adoption system, that she couldn't get in touch with her biological mom without paying a lot of money and that all she had from her mom was a letter and photo. Sharing the photo with her followers on TikTok, Katie made a public appeal to help her find her birth mom.
