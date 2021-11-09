CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Market Crash Concerns Keeping You Up at Night? 4 Ways to Brace Your Portfolio

By (Katie Brockman)
Herald & Review
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock market has had quite the year, with the S&P 500 up by a whopping 110% since prices bottomed out in March 2020. However, stock prices can't continue rising forever. Some experts believe the market is overvalued, and it may be due for a correction sometime soon. Whether that will...

The Motley Fool

Believe It or Not, These Stocks Pay You to Own Them

Dividends are great wealth builders. The income they deliver can support you in retirement or just help you buy more stock now. Pay attention to a dividend's growth rate. Most (or all) of us would love extra income, but few of us are eager to take on a second job in order to get it. Fortunately, there are other ways to get extra income -- including passive income.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now

Buying great companies and holding for the long term is a proven wealth-building strategy. This combination of growth and value stocks can be had for under $20 a share. Time and again, Wall Street has shown investors the power of patience. Over the past 71 years, the broad-based S&P 500...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asset Allocation#Mutual Funds#Retirement
InvestorPlace

3 Promising Stocks to Buy Ahead of a Potential WeWork-Like Turnaround

The WeWork (NYSE:WE) turn-around has was one of the more compelling stories from the stock market this year. The office-sharing company had been among THE stocks to buy before its IPO implosion, where Softbank (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) had to bail out the company. However, in the past year, WeWork seems to have...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Risky Stocks to Avoid in 2022

High Tide's business isn't in strong shape, and the company's margins will only get worse as it offers steep discounts. AMC Holdings has been a volatile investment this year, and the company's recent results don't inspire confidence. Without significant improvements in their financials, both of these stocks look poised to...
STOCKS
Herald & Review

3 Stocks Warren Buffett Should Use His $149 Billion Stash to Buy

Berkshire Hathaway published its third-quarter results earlier this month, and some big numbers stood out. For one, CEO Warren Buffett and the analysis and management team at the investment conglomerate bought back $7.6 billion of the company's own stock. The report also indicated that the company was a net seller of other stocks, and it closed the quarter with a whopping $149 billion in cash reserves.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Cathie Wood Sells $52.5M In Coinbase And Loads Up On These Stocks Instead

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest sold more shares in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) on Thursday even as the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange's stock pared losses a day after sinking 8% on dismal third-quarter results that fell short of investors' expectations. Ark Invest sold 155,974 shares — estimated to be worth $52.46...
STOCKS
Herald & Review

5 Reasons Not to Worry About a Stock Market Crash

Stock market crashes happen -- sometimes they're minor, and sometimes they're major. If you want to build meaningful wealth by investing in the stock market -- and there are few better ways to do so -- you need to accept that market downturns are inevitable. But here's the good news:...
STOCKS
Herald & Review

Burned by the Stock Market? Consider These 3 ETFs Instead

Whether you're a veteran investor or have been in the market for only a few days, you know at least one thing for sure -- picking stocks is tough! It certainly looks much easier from the outside looking in than it actually is once you're in the game. Odds are good you've made some costly decisions. If so, welcome to the club.
STOCKS
Herald & Review

Stocks close higher, but indexes still end week in the red

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street on Friday, but the market still ended the week lower as inflation worries weighed on investors' moods earlier in the week. The S&P 500 index added 33.58 points, or 0.7%, to end at 4,682.85. While it closed higher, the benchmark index still ended the week down 0.3%. It was the first weekly loss for the S&P 500 in six weeks.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Up 181,000%, Can This Hypergrowth Stock 50x Your Portfolio?

Innovation and time should drive this growth stock's value higher. Letting your winners run ensures you generate the largest returns from your stocks. It's been a dozen years since the end of the Great Recession in 2008 and 2009, and one class of stocks on Wall Street has led an inexorable climb higher: growth stocks.
STOCKS
investing.com

Down 20% This Year, these 3 Stocks are Due for a Rebound

Even though the major stock market indexes retreated yesterday due to higher-than-expected inflation data, a decline in jobless claims and favorable third-quarter corporate earnings are helping buoy investor sentiment. So, we think it could be wise to bet on quality stocks Lufax (LU), Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID), and Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) that are expected to rebound after plunging more than 20% in price so far this year. Let’s discuss these names. The major stock market indexes retreated yesterday because consumer price data indicated higher-than-expected inflation. The Consumer Price Index rose 6.2% in October from a year earlier, its biggest jump in more than 30 years. However, the major stock market indexes rallied at the beginning of the week.
STOCKS

