Video Games

Super UFO Fighter brings competitive capsule capturing to Switch and PC in January

By Ben Borthwick
Videogamer.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndie developer VV-LABO and publisher Phoenixx have announced that Super UFO Fighter will arrive on Nintendo Switch and PC this January. The game takes the concept of the classic UFO catcher machines found in arcades (or as seen in games like Yakuza), and makes it a competitive...

www.videogamer.com

