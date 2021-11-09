Super UFO Fighter brings competitive capsule capturing to Switch and PC in January

The original PC release of Super Sami Roll on PC was a lot of fun – and now it’s bringing its blend of ball-rolling and platforming to consoles. With a bright visual style and Marble Madness-esque gameplay mixed in with more traditional platforming and even some swinging action thanks to Sami’s tongue, there’s a ton of fun to be had here. It’s got a nice, steady incline in difficulty and starts off easy before challenging the player more as the stages go on. It’s a fun game and a great value at only $14.99 on the Switch and PS5. There’s nothing else quite like it on the market and anyone who was left disappointed by how Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania was will be happy with how great this game is.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO