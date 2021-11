Alongside the publication of its results for the third quarter of the year, the LATAM group reported that it noted a continued improvement in its revenues during the period, reaching US$1,314 million, which represents an increase of 47.8% compared to the second quarter of 2021 and 156.1% compared to the third quarter of 2020. Despite this improved performance, total revenues for the third quarter are 50.7% below 2019 as a result of the ongoing effects of the pandemic.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO