EU Toughens Visa Process for Belarus Officials Over Migrant Crisis

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union governments partially suspended on Tuesday a visa facilitation deal for Belarusian officials in response to a "hybrid attack" that Brussels says Minsk is waging by pushing migrants across its borders with Poland and...

AFP

Blaming Turkey for Belarus border crisis 'misguided': Erdogan aide

Blaming Turkey or its national airline for the humanitarian crisis at the Polish border with Belarus is "misguided", President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's top foreign policy adviser told AFP on Saturday. But Erdogan's foreign policy aide Ibrahim Kalin said accusations that Turkey somehow contributed to the border crisis were unjust.
IMMIGRATION
US News and World Report

Lukashenko Plays Ice Hockey as Crisis Sharpens on Belarus-EU Border

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko played ice hockey on Saturday, apparently brushing off the threat of new international sanctions over a migrant crisis on the border with the European Union. The 67-year-old, in power for 27 years, appeared in red kit posing for cameras on the rink in...
WORLD
The Independent

Britain sends troops to Poland border as migrant crisis worsens

Britain has sent troops to Poland to help secure the Nato ally’s border with Belarus, as a migrant crisis that threatens to draw in major regional and international powers deepened and thousands of people remained stranded on the eastern European frontier in freezing conditions.The Ministry of Defence (MoD said on Friday that it had deployed a “small team of armed forces” to Poland “to address the ongoing situation at the Belarus border”. “The UK and Poland have a long history of friendship and are Nato allies,” said the MoD. “A small team of UK armed forces personnel have deployed following...
POLITICS
Channel 3000

Russia and Belarus hold military drills as migrant crisis on EU border grows

Russia and Belarus flexed their military might for a third time this week near the Poland-Belarus border, where thousands of people are stranded in deplorable conditions, trapped at the center of an intensifying humanitarian and geopolitical crisis. On Friday, Russia and Belarus held joint paratrooper drills near Poland, exercises the...
MILITARY
News 8 WROC

Polish forces securing border and cities on Independence Day

The political standoff took on a larger scope this week as a large group of asylum-seekers, most of them from the Middle East, arrived at the border. Some tried to force their way across, and hundreds, possibly thousands, remain in makeshift camps in freezing temperatures, deepening humanitarian concerns.
POLITICS
News 8 WROC

Nationalists march in Poland amid border crisis with Belarus

With the EU weighing new sanctions on Belarus over the border issue, Lukashenko threatened Thursday to cut off Russian natural gas supplies to Europe that pass through a pipeline in his country. “I would recommend the Poles, Lithuanians and other brainless people to think before they talk,” he said.
PROTESTS
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

EU accuses Belarus of 'trafficking' migrants toward border

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — European Union officials on Wednesday accused Belarus of state-sponsored “trafficking” of human lives by luring desperate migrants to the Polish border — the edge of the EU — where many are now stuck in makeshift camps in freezing weather. As the crisis showed no sign of...
IMMIGRATION
leedaily.com

Russia Sends Bombers to Fly Over Belarus, Blames Eu for Migrant Catastrophe

On Wednesday, 10th November, Russia charged the European Union for the ongoing migrant crisis over the border between Belarus and Poland, alleging it of attempting to “strangle” Belarus with intentions to shut a portion of the border and requesting it to have a direct conversation with Minsk. Since migrants from...
POLITICS
mix929.com

EU considers sanctions on Minsk airport over migrant crisis

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union is considering imposing sanctions on Belarus’ main airport in a bid to make it more difficult for airlines to bring in migrants and exacerbate a crisis on the bloc’s borders, two diplomats said on Thursday. The EU has accused Belarus of encouraging migrants to...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Belarus threatens to disrupt European gas supplies over spiralling migrant crisis

Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko has threatened to retaliate against any new European Union sanctions by shutting down the transit of natural gas via Belarus, as the migrant crisis on its border deepened on Thursday.“We are heating Europe, they are still threatening us that they will close the border. And if we shut off natural gas there? Therefore, I would recommend that the Polish leadership, Lithuanians and other headless people think before speaking,” Mr Lukashenko said. His threat came as thousands of people prepared to endure another freezing night on the border between Belarus and Poland and several countries in the...
POLITICS
AFP

Lukashenko 'bluffing' on EU gas threat: Belarus opposition leader

Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya on Thursday said strongman Alexander Lukashenko would not follow through on threats to cut off gas supplies to Europe over an escalating conflict with the EU. "It would be more harmful for him, for Belarus, than for the European Union and I can suppose it's bluffing," Tikhanovskaya told AFP, urging European countries to hold firm and not communicate directly with the "illegitimate" leader. Lukashenko had vowed Thursday to respond to any new sanctions imposed over the migrant crisis on his country's border with Poland, including by potentially cutting off the transit of natural gas to Europe. Pressure is building to address the plight of hundreds of migrants, mainly Kurds from the Middle East, who are stuck at the Belarus-Poland border in freezing weather.
POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

EU could pay Belarus to end migrant crisis, Russia suggests

Brussels? migration policies are responsible for a worsening humanitarian crisis on the border between Poland and Belarus, Russia's top diplomat has claimed, saying the EU could hand over cash to Minsk to help resolve the issue. Speaking at a press conference after talks with Vatican representatives on Tuesday, Foreign Minister...
POLITICS
Foreign Policy

EU Condemns Belarus for Aiding Migrant Surge

Here is today’s Foreign Policy brief: Hundreds of migrants camp on Belarus’s border with Poland, former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili is sent to a prison hospital, and U.S. and African Union envoys plan to discuss the Ethiopia crisis. If you would like to receive Morning Brief in your inbox every...
IMMIGRATION

