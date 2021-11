Onondaga County is launching “Operation Green Light” this week as a way to show that veterans are seen, appreciated and supported in communities across New York. Several counties are encouraging residents to show support to vets this week, by changing one light bulb in their house to a green one, and one central New York veterans advocate believes it’s more important to do something like this now than ever.

ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO