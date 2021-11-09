JetBlue announces a new tentative agreement on negotiations with TWU

ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4)– The Federal Aviation Administration has proposed more than $225,000 in civil penalties against 10 airline passengers. One of those passengers was on a flight from Dallas-Fort Worth Texas to Aspen. The fines proposed by the FAA are for travelers with alleged unruly behavior involving physical assault. (credit: Getty Images) The incident onboard the American Airlines flight from Dallas to Aspen happened in March and involved a female passenger. The FAA said the passenger verbally abused flight attendants after her assigned seat wouldn’t recline. The passenger agreed to switch seats but continued to argue and struck a flight attendant on the forearm. She also refused to comply with the face mask policy. Law enforcement met her at the arrival gate in Aspen. The FAA has proposed a $23,000 fine for the passenger as part of its “Zero Tolerance” campaign against assault-related unruly behavior.

ASPEN, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO