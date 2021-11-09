CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

JetBlue announces a new tentative agreement on negotiations with TWU

worldairlinenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJetBlue Airways has announced it has reached a new tentative agreement with the Transport Workers Union (TWU) for JetBlue’s inflight crewmembers. “We’re pleased to share that the JetBlue...

worldairlinenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
businesstraveller.com

Jetblue and Icelandair expand codeshare agreement

Jetblue has expanded its codeshare agreement with Icelandair, making connections between North America and Europe easier. Jetblue’s current codes on Icelandair cover direct flights between New York JFK, Boston Logan International, and Newark Liberty International airports, and Iceland’s Keflavik International airport in Reykjavik. The expansion will see Jetblue’s ‘B6’ code...
TRAVEL
worldairlinenews.com

Qatar Airways and China Southern expand their codeshare agreement

Qatar Airways and China Southern Airlines has signed a joint Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) confirming a significant expansion of the existing codeshare agreement, and outlining greater benefits and more seamless connections between the two partners. The comprehensive MoU signed by Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al...
INDUSTRY
worldairlinenews.com

Air Caraïbes and French Bee become the first Green Pilot® certified airlines

Air Caraïbes and French Bee have announced, during the COP26, that they became the first airlines in the world to be fully Green Pilot® certified. This new label recognizes airlines that have developed a robust carbon-reducing program in their operations and have actively engaged all their employees in their green policy.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twu#Wl
Nashville Post

JetBlue to connect Nashville, New York

JetBlue Airways has announced effective it will connect Nashville International Airport and New York’s LaGuardia Airport beginning March 27, 2022. A JetBlue release notes the nonstop flights will be offered twice daily but offers no other details. The announcement comes not quite one year after JetBlue said it would begin...
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Denver

How To Navigate Through The New TSA Security Setup At Denver International Airport

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver International Airport has made changes to address long security lines. The airport worked with the Transportation Security Administration to make screening more efficient by moving different types of travelers through different parts of the terminal. The airport has three security screening areas. One is at the south end of Jeppesen Terminal (the side that faces the Westin Hotel). One is located at the north end (the side that faces the concourses). And one is located on the bridge connecting the terminal to the A concourse. In the map below, the yellow areas are places in the terminal where...
DENVER, CO
BoardingArea

U.S. Airlines’ Updated Measurement Limits For Personal & Carry On Bags

With so many airlines charging for checked luggage, more and more people are trying to stuff as much as they can into their carry-on and personal bags. And even for that, they don’t make it easy – there are no set standards for the size those bags can be, so what may “count” as a carry-on bag on one airline might be a bag you have to gate check on another airline because it’s too big.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
worldairlinenews.com

Delta’s FourBlock sponsorship aimed at veteran recruitment

Delta Air Lines is sponsoring the nonprofit FourBlock for the 2021-2022 academic year, a partnership that will help military veterans transition to civilian careers with the airline and support Delta’s goal of reflecting the communities we serve. Delta volunteers work with FourBlock’s Career Readiness Program, which serves more than 600...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS Denver

FAA Proposes $23,000 Fine For Passenger On American Airlines Flight From Dallas To Aspen For Verbally Abusing Fight Attendants

ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4)– The Federal Aviation Administration has proposed more than $225,000 in civil penalties against 10 airline passengers. One of those passengers was on a flight from Dallas-Fort Worth Texas to Aspen. The fines proposed by the FAA are for travelers with alleged unruly behavior involving physical assault. (credit: Getty Images) The incident onboard the American Airlines flight from Dallas to Aspen happened in March and involved a female passenger. The FAA said the passenger verbally abused flight attendants after her assigned seat wouldn’t recline. The passenger agreed to switch seats but continued to argue and struck a flight attendant on the forearm. She also refused to comply with the face mask policy. Law enforcement met her at the arrival gate in Aspen. The FAA has proposed a $23,000 fine for the passenger as part of its “Zero Tolerance” campaign against assault-related unruly behavior.
ASPEN, CO
worldairlinenews.com

Eurowings to add 13 brand-new Airbus A320neos and A321neos in 2022

Delivery of the first Airbus A320neo in spring 2022. Billion-dollar investment for 50 per cent less noise emissions, 15 per cent less fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. LEAP engine saves about 3,700 tons of CO2 per aircraft per year. Aircraft sets new standards in active noise protection. Newly designed aircraft...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
worldairlinenews.com

BA EuroFlyer

British Airways wants to launch its Gatwick short-haul LCC (BA EuroFlyer) in March 2022. IAG is now targeting March 2022 as the proposed launch month for its new low-cost subsidiary from London’s Gatwick Airport. The target month was announced by IAG’s CEO Luis Gallego during an interview with Bloomberg. Negotiations...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Best Life

United Airlines Will No Longer Fly to These 11 Cities, Starting Nov. 30

As air travel soars while the threat of COVID recedes, would-be travelers are facing a new threat: flight cancellations. In early October, Southwest canceled nearly 2,000 flights, and less than a month later over the Halloween weekend, American Airlines did the same, stranding passengers across the country. Mass flight cancellations have created chaos at a number of U.S. airports over the last few months, and unfortunately, experts have said the situation might get even worse in the coming months. In fact, United Airlines is now cutting entire routes to 11 different cities, starting this month. Read on to find out what cities will no longer be serviced by this airline.
ECONOMY
worldairlinenews.com

Boeing 777X arrives in Dubai for 2021 Dubai Airshow

The new Boeing 777X arrived at Dubai World Central at 14:02 p.m. (GST) on November 9, ahead of the upcoming Dubai Airshow. The airplane will be on static display and featured in the show’s flying program starting November 14. The 777-9 flight test airplane made a nearly 15-hour nonstop flight...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Thrillist

Southwest Airlines Has Flights for as Low as $39 Right Now

Cooler temperatures are creeping in, and winter will be here before we know it. The change has people across the nation ready to pack their bags and sneak away for a bit, especially after months of being limited in where you can go. Now that travel restrictions are easing and vaccination rates are rising, travel is back on the menu. As if getting away wasn't enticing enough, Southwest Airlines is dishing up a big sale with flights as low as $39.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy