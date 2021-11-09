Barcelona president Laporta opens door to Dani Alves return

Wales star Ethan Ampadu admits he must improve his discipline fast or face World Cup heartache.Ampadu is among eight Wales players heading into Saturday’s game against Belarus in Cardiff walking a disciplinary tightrope.The 21-year-old defender and midfielder is a booking away from missing the final qualifier with Belgium through suspension – and his disciplinary record for Venezia this season makes for gloomy reading.Ampadu, who is on a season-long loan from Chelsea, has picked up four yellow cards, as well as a red, in just six appearances in Italy’s Serie A.“I seem to get yellow cards all the time,” said Ampadu,...

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO