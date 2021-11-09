CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Barcelona president Laporta opens door to Dani Alves return

By Carlos Volcano
Tribal Football
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarcelona president Joan Laporta has left the door open to re-signing Daniel Alves. Now a free agent from Sao Paulo, Alves has publicly offered himself to Barca. Laporta has...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ethan Ampadu working on discipline as he looks to avoid Wales suspension

Wales star Ethan Ampadu admits he must improve his discipline fast or face World Cup heartache.Ampadu is among eight Wales players heading into Saturday’s game against Belarus in Cardiff walking a disciplinary tightrope.The 21-year-old defender and midfielder is a booking away from missing the final qualifier with Belgium through suspension – and his disciplinary record for Venezia this season makes for gloomy reading.Ampadu, who is on a season-long loan from Chelsea, has picked up four yellow cards, as well as a red, in just six appearances in Italy’s Serie A.“I seem to get yellow cards all the time,” said Ampadu,...
WORLD
Tribal Football

Barcelona president Laporta told fans last night: Xavi's contract finalised

Barcelona president Joan Laporta announced to fans last night that the appointment of Xavi was done. Barca confirmed early this morning that Xavi would be their new coach after a compensation agreement with Al Sadd was reached. Laporta declared in a meeting with supporters in Galicia on Friday night the...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dani Alves
Person
Xavi
chatsports.com

Barcelona complete Dani Alves return as boss Xavi Hernandez makes first signing

Xavi Hernández, Dani Alves, FC Barcelona, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain F.C., United States of America, Ronald Koeman, association football at the Summer Olympics. Defender Dani Alves has completed a shock return to Barcelona and becomes the first signing under new head coach Xavi Hernandez, the club announced on Friday. The Brazil...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

OFFICIAL: Dani Alves rejoins Barcelona

Barcelona confirmed on Friday that they have reached agreement for Dani Alves to rejoin the club for the rest of the season. There have been plenty of rumors flying about regarding a possible return for Alves but it seems that new coach Xavi is keen to have the Brazilian on board again.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Man Utd great Keane blasts Maguire: You're a disgrace and embarrassing!

Manchester United great Roy Keane has slammed club captain Harry Maguire over his handling of criticism. Maguire scored in England's World Cup qualifying win against Albania on Friday night. He was naturally delighted to get on the scoresheet amid his disappointing spell, but his celebration attracted fury from ITV pundit...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Discounts#Tribal Football
SkySports

Dani Alves: Barcelona agree deal to reunite defender with Xavi at Nou Camp

Dani Alves is returning to Barcelona as a free agent to reunite with new head coach Xavi. Alves, who won 23 major honours over an eight-year spell at the Nou Camp with Xavi, will join up with his new team-mates after the international break but will not be able to play until January.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Barcelona striker Aguero not giving up: Always think positive

Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero says he's not giving up on his career after his heart scare. Aguero has published a tweet discussing his current condition after rumours emerged on Friday stating that the Barcelona striker may bring a premature end to his career. The 33-year-old suffered a heart arrythmia during...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Italy coach Mancini insists Switzerland draw no setback

Italy coach Roberto Mancini insists their 1-1 World Cup qualifying draw with Switzerland is no setback. The Azzurri drew 1-1 with Switzerland at the Olimpico on Friday, when former Udinese full-back Silvan Widmer scored the opening goal for the guests. Giovanni Di Lorenzo equalised before half-time, while Jorginho missed a penalty in stoppages for Italy, who now need a win against Northern Ireland.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

New Barcelona coach Xavi targeting Liverpool midfielder Thiago

New Barcelona coach Xavi is targeting Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara. Newly-appointed Barca boss Xavi is thought to be a big admirer of Thiago since their days of lining up together for the Catalan club and thus has him high on the shortlist of potential signings. Thiago has struggled with injuries...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

Tottenham plan January move for Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic

Tottenham are planning a January move for Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic. The Sun says new Spurs boss Antonio Conte wants another striker in January to take the weight off Harry Kane. The ambitious Italian only took charge of the North Londoners at the beginning of this month. But he has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Inter Milan defender Stefan de Vrij eases Spurs rumours

Inter Milan defender Stefan de Vrij has played down talk of a move to Tottenham. De Vrij has been linked with Spurs after former Inter coach Antonio Conte's appointment. "I deny these rumours," De Vrij told Ziggo Sport. “I don't know anything about anything. "The connection is easily because the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Barcelona encouraged as Sterling keeps exit door open at Man City

Raheem Sterling won't rule out pushing to leave Manchester City in January. The Times says Sterling is committed to winning back his place in the City team but could be open to a loan move to Barcelona if all else fails. Sterling will have to compete with £100million summer signing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Barcelona rethink plans for Wolves loanee Trincao

Barcelona will take a cash hit if they want to recall Francisco Trincao from his Wolves loan. Sport says Xavi wants to play with wingers and Barcelona don't have very many. One that they do have, the Portugal international Trincao, is on loan at Wolverhampton Wanderers. Rumours have emerged about...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Barcelona actively working on bringing back Carles Puyol

Barcelona are working on bringing Carles Puyol back to the club. Esport3 says all parties are looking for a formula to bring the former Barça captain back to the club. Puyol wants to return to Camp Nou, but he doesn't see himself in an institutional role. He wants to be close to the decision makers.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Real Madrid midfielder Kroos: Break will help me

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos is happy with his current form. The German spent the early part of the campaign getting over an injury problem, but feels the international break has come at a good time for him and he should feel the benefit. "I'm fine, it took my a...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

England coach Southgate agrees new contract

England coach Gareth Southgate has agreed terms on a new contract. The Daily Mail says former Aston Villa defender Southgate has agreed a deal with the FA to extend his stay as national team head coach. The governing body have made no secret of their desire to sign Southgate to...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Man City attacker De Bruyne supports Wenger World Cup plans

Manchester City attacker Kevin de Bruyne supports Arsene Wenger's biannual World Cup plans. UEFA has repeatedly expressed its opposition to the proposals, with the confederation's president Aleksander Ceferin even saying European countries could boycott biennial World Cups. "At the start of the season, I had a meeting with FIFA and...
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy