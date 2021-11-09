CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday NJ Weather: The Nicest, Warmest Day of the Week

By Dan Zarrow
 4 days ago
New Jersey's last 70-degree day was two weeks ago. On Tuesday, we will at least flirt with that magical temperature. That is 10+ degrees above normal for this time of year. I have no hesitation in calling Tuesday our warmest and therefore nicest day of this week. Having said...

