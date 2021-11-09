GVHD Is Associated with Reduced Antibody Response to COVID-19 Vaccine

J Med Virol. 2021 Nov 12. doi: 10.1002/jmv.27450. Online ahead of print. Patients with COVID-19 may recurrence positive for SARS-CoV-2 RNA after being cured and discharged from hospital. The aim of this study was to explore independent influencing factors as markers for predicting positive SARS-CoV-2 RNA recurrence. The study included 601 COVID-19 patients who were cured and discharged from the Public and Health Clinic Centre of Chengdu from January 2020 to March 2021, and the recurrence positive of patients within 6 weeks after SARS-CoV-2 RNA turned negative was followed up. We used propensity score matching to eliminate the influence of confounding factors, and multivariate Logistic regression analysis was used to determine the independent influencing factors for positive SARS-CoV-2 RNA recurrence. Multivariate Logistic regression showed that the elevated serum potassium (OR=6.537,95% CI:1.864-22.931,P=0.003), elevated blood chlorine (OR=1.169,95% CI:1.032-1.324,P=0.014) and elevated CD3+ CD4+ count (OR=1.003,95% CI:1.001-1.004,P<0.001) were identified as independent risk factors for positive SARS-CoV-2 RNA recurrence (P< 0.05).The difference in virus shedding duration (OR=1.049, 95% CI:1.000-1.100, P=0.05) was borderline statistically significant. For sensitivity analysis, we included virus shedding duration as a categorical variable in the model again, and found that the OR value related to recurrence positive increased with delayed virus shedding duration, and the trend test showed a statistical difference (P trend=0.03). Meanwhile, shortening of activated partial prothrombinase time (OR=0.908,95% CI:0.824-1.000, P=0.049) was identified as an independent protection factor for SARS-CoV-2 RNA recurrence positive.We have identified independent factors that affect the recurrence of SARS-CoV-2 RNA positive. It is recommended that doctors pay attention to these indicators when first admitted to the hospital. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.

