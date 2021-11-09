CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

GVHD Is Associated with Reduced Antibody Response to COVID-19 Vaccine

By Rebecca Araujo
docwirenews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA study published in the Journal of Hematology & Oncology found that chronic graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) is associated with reduced binding antibody (Ab) responses to the COVID-19 vaccine in patients who have undergone allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. “Factors affecting response to SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccine in allo-HSCT recipients remain...

www.docwirenews.com

Leg Sandwich
4d ago

pharmacytimes.com

Antibody Levels of COVID-19 After Vaccination Rise Over Time for Those Infected

The difference between individuals who were vaccinated and had the infection were higher at different intervals than for those who were unvaccinated. Antibody levels against SARS CoV-2 remain higher over an extended period for those who were infected with COVID-19 and vaccinated than those who just received a 2-dose mRNA vaccine, results of a new study by Johns Hopkins Medicine show.
SCIENCE
deseret.com

Why COVID-19 is spiking in highly vaccinated states

The coronavirus pandemic is still going. And as we head into the winter months, there are a number of questions about what might happen in states with high vaccination rates and mitigation measures. Some highly vaccinated states have seen massive coronavirus surges as of late, which might be a sign...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study finds COVID-19 vaccine not associated with severe disease flare in patients with rheumatic diseases

New research presented this week at ACR Convergence, the American College of Rheumatology's annual meeting, shows that the COVID-19 vaccine was not associated with severe disease flares in patients with rheumatic diseases. Medications to treat rheumatic diseases were associated with a reduction in vaccine-induced antibody responses. During the clinical trials...
PUBLIC HEALTH
aappublications.org

COVID-19 Vaccination–Associated Myocarditis in Adolescents

RESULTS Sixty-three patients with a mean age of 15.6 years were included; 92% were male. All had received a messenger RNA vaccine and, except for one, presented after the second dose. Four patients had significant dysrhythmia; 14% had mild left ventricular dysfunction on echocardiography, which resolved on discharge; 88% met the diagnostic CMR Lake Louise criteria for myocarditis. Myocardial injury as evidenced by late gadolinium enhancement on CMR was more prevalent in comparison with multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. None of the patients required inotropic, mechanical, or circulatory support. There were no deaths. Follow-up data obtained in 86% of patients at a mean of 35 days revealed resolution of symptoms, arrhythmias, and ventricular dysfunction.
SCIENCE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Immunization#Vaccinations#Antibody#Gvhd#Ab#Nt50
MedicalXpress

Study observes worse COVID-19 vaccine response in patients taking glucocorticoids or B-cell therapies

New research presented this week at ACR Convergence, the American College of Rheumatology's annual meeting, shows that people with chronic inflammatory diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), who take immunosuppressive therapy appear to have an impaired immunity response to SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, vaccines. Patients currently on glucocorticoids or B-cell depleting therapy appear to have an even more severely impeded vaccine response.
SCIENCE
UPI News

COVID-19 vaccines garner good response in people with Crohn's, colitis

Here's some comforting news for people who struggle with inflammatory bowel disease and worry that the immune-suppressing drugs they must take might blunt their response to COVID-19 vaccines: New research finds vaccination triggers a strong immune reaction in these patients. "At eight weeks, following completion of a two-dose mRNA vaccine...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOXBusiness

Single administration of COVID-19 antibody therapy 'will protect people' like vaccine: Regeneron president

George Yancopoulos, the co-founder, president and chief scientific officer of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, told "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Wednesday that a single administration of his company’s COVID-19 antibody therapy "will protect people" for many months "pretty much as well as a vaccine does." Yancopoulos argued that the therapy is a "great...
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Clinical features and independent predictors for recurrence of positive SARS-CoV-2 RNA: a propensity score-matched analysis

J Med Virol. 2021 Nov 12. doi: 10.1002/jmv.27450. Online ahead of print. Patients with COVID-19 may recurrence positive for SARS-CoV-2 RNA after being cured and discharged from hospital. The aim of this study was to explore independent influencing factors as markers for predicting positive SARS-CoV-2 RNA recurrence. The study included 601 COVID-19 patients who were cured and discharged from the Public and Health Clinic Centre of Chengdu from January 2020 to March 2021, and the recurrence positive of patients within 6 weeks after SARS-CoV-2 RNA turned negative was followed up. We used propensity score matching to eliminate the influence of confounding factors, and multivariate Logistic regression analysis was used to determine the independent influencing factors for positive SARS-CoV-2 RNA recurrence. Multivariate Logistic regression showed that the elevated serum potassium (OR=6.537,95% CI:1.864-22.931,P=0.003), elevated blood chlorine (OR=1.169,95% CI:1.032-1.324,P=0.014) and elevated CD3+ CD4+ count (OR=1.003,95% CI:1.001-1.004,P<0.001) were identified as independent risk factors for positive SARS-CoV-2 RNA recurrence (P< 0.05).The difference in virus shedding duration (OR=1.049, 95% CI:1.000-1.100, P=0.05) was borderline statistically significant. For sensitivity analysis, we included virus shedding duration as a categorical variable in the model again, and found that the OR value related to recurrence positive increased with delayed virus shedding duration, and the trend test showed a statistical difference (P trend=0.03). Meanwhile, shortening of activated partial prothrombinase time (OR=0.908,95% CI:0.824-1.000, P=0.049) was identified as an independent protection factor for SARS-CoV-2 RNA recurrence positive.We have identified independent factors that affect the recurrence of SARS-CoV-2 RNA positive. It is recommended that doctors pay attention to these indicators when first admitted to the hospital. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Response to COVID-19 Vaccine Variable in Multiple Myeloma Patients

Patients with multiple myeloma (MM) mount a highly variable antibody response after receipt of a two-dose mRNA COVID-19 vaccination regimen, according to a study published online June 28 in Cancer Cell. Oliver Van Oekelen, from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City, and colleagues analyzed...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

In COVID-19 vaccinated people, those with prior infection likely to have more antibodies

In what is believed to be one of the largest studies of its kind, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers have shown that antibody levels against SARS-CoV-2 (the COVID-19 virus) stay more durable—that is, remain higher over an extended period of time—in people who were infected by the virus and then received protection from two doses of messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine compared with those who only got immunized.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NIH Director's Blog

Association Between mRNA Vaccination and COVID-19 Hospitalization and Disease Severity

Importance: A comprehensive understanding of the benefits of COVID-19 vaccination requires consideration of disease attenuation, determined as whether people who develop COVID-19 despite vaccination have lower disease severity than unvaccinated people. Objective: To evaluate the association between vaccination with mRNA COVID-19 vaccines-mRNA-1273 (Moderna) and BNT162b2 (Pfizer-BioNTech)-and COVID-19 hospitalization, and, among...
SCIENCE
charlottenews.net

Scientists identify new antibody for COVID-19, variants

Washington [US], November 2 (ANI): Research collaboration between scientists at Duke University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has identified and tested an antibody that limits the severity of infections from a variety of coronaviruses, including those that cause COVID-19 as well as the original SARS illness.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Newswise

COVID-19 Vaccine Gets Strong Response in Some With Weak Immunity

Newswise — Los Angeles (November 2, 2021) --“At eight weeks, following completion of a two-dose mRNA vaccine series, 99% of patients had detectable antibodies from the vaccine irrespective of whether or not they were receiving immunocompromising therapies,” said Gil Melmed, MD, co-principal investigator of the study and director of Inflammatory Bowel Disease Clinical Research at Cedars-Sinai.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Medscape News

COVID-19 Vaccine Response Poorer in Patients with Haematological vs Solid Tumour Malignancies

Patients with haematological malignancies have a significantly lower response to COVID-19 vaccines than those with solid cancers, the findings of the Royal Marsden CAPTURE (COVID-19 antiviral response in a pan-tumour immune monitoring) study suggest. The prospective, longitudinal cohort CAPTURE study commenced recruitment in May 2020 and continues to enroll patients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Targeted proteomics as a tool to detect SARS-CoV-2 proteins in clinical specimens

PLoS One. 2021 Nov 11;16(11):e0259165. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0259165. eCollection 2021. The rapid, sensitive and specific detection of SARS-CoV-2 is critical in responding to the current COVID-19 outbreak. In this proof-of-concept study, we explored the potential of targeted mass spectrometry (MS) based proteomics for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 proteins in both research samples and clinical specimens. First, we assessed the limit of detection for several SARS-CoV-2 proteins by parallel reaction monitoring (PRM) MS in infected Vero E6 cells. For tryptic peptides of Nucleocapsid protein, the limit of detection was estimated to be in the mid-attomole range (9E-13 g). Next, this PRM methodology was applied to the detection of viral proteins in various COVID-19 patient clinical specimens, such as sputum and nasopharyngeal swabs. SARS-CoV-2 proteins were detected in these samples with high sensitivity in all specimens with PCR Ct values <24 and in several samples with higher CT values. A clear relationship was observed between summed MS peak intensities for SARS-CoV-2 proteins and Ct values reflecting the abundance of viral RNA. Taken together, these results suggest that targeted MS based proteomics may have the potential to be used as an additional tool in COVID-19 diagnostics.
SCIENCE

