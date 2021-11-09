CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This picturesque Greek island has the slowest and the cutest police car in the world – It delivers 8 bhp and has a top speed of 28 mph.

Cover picture for the articleThe choice of police cars in different parts of the world has always fascinated me. While most countries go for utilitarian vehicles that are bought in bulk to grab a good bargain, police cars in the US are big and intimidating like the Ford Explorer and Dodge Charger. Then there are...

Greek islands, a go-to destination for the summer, are becoming increasingly popular for eco-sustainability projects including electric mobility. A few months after a bunch of Volkswagen ID.3 and ID.4 models landed in Astypalaia island as part of a government program, it is now Citroën’s turn to deliver its electric vehicle range to Chalki island in the Aegean Sea. Among them, there will be a a tiny Ami, which will probably be the slowest police car in the world.
In America, they have some really large, intimidating police vehicles roaming the streets, like the Ford Explorer, the Dodge Charger, and the Chevy Tahoe, just to name a few. But on the Greek island of Chalki – a tiny little landmass of only 10-square miles – big SUVs and high-powered saloons don't make much sense.
The car industry is having its best year by one measure and a mediocre year by another. Car prices have been driven to record highs. Among the primary reasons 2021 being is a strong year based on price is the pent-up demand from the COVID-19 pandemic when dealers were closed. Unfortunately, the other reason for […]
Switzerland, much like other European countries, has enforced the COVID passport mandate for travelers as a means to fight the pandemic. And while most ski resorts are happy to follow the protocol, one establishment recently faced police wrath for refusing to play by the rules. According to local reports, the owners of the Walliserkanne restaurant in the mountain resort of Zermatt had repeatedly failed to comply with the above requirement. That’s when the police entered into the 19th-century establishment and sealed it off with owners continuously defying the closure order.
An Amazon driver in Florida has been fired after a woman was filmed exiting his work van in a video that has been viewed nearly 12 million times on TikTok.The 11-second viral video was filmed by Dylan Hook, who told Storyful he noticed a woman enter the vehicle while staying at a hotel across the road.He said he began filming when he saw the door open a few minutes afterwards.In the clip, a woman in a black dress and with no shoes exits the backdoor of the van and walks away. The driver, who only appears in the clip briefly, was reportedly fired for allowing unauthorised passengers to enter their delivery vehicles.“The driver is no longer delivering packages to Amazon customers,” a representative told TMZ.The video attracted nearly 26,000 comments.“So this is why my packages are always delayed?” wrote one person. Read More Amazon to pay billions to prevent Christmas shortagesAmazon delivery driver filmed beating 67-year-old woman after dispute over delayed packageAmazon will monitor delivery drivers with AI cameras that know when they yawn
On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
Just before I turned 60, I bought a beautiful chalet – a white, three-bedroom bungalow on the Norfolk coast that’s really secluded, in a bit of a dip in the dunes. I had served 22 years in the Grenadier Guards, so had a nice army pension, plus there was money left over from the sale of my flat in east London. I was going to be quite comfortable for the rest of my days.
Nighttime divers on the Musi River in Indonesia are beginning to fish out fistfuls of gold, gems, and other treasures from the mud—and it might be the site of a fabled kingdom known in the 8th century as the ‘Island of Gold’. Dr. Sean Kingsley, a British maritime archaeologist, suspects...
Dozens of Jamaican nationals have been taken off a removal flight in the days and hours before it was due to take off, raising renewed questions around the legality and efficacy of the Home Office’s deportation policy.Campaigners say just four deportees were on board the charter plane, which left Birmingham airport in the early hours of Tuesday morning and is said to have had the capacity to seat 350 people. Around 50 people were originally due to fly.Hours before the flight, activists calling themselves Stop The Plane locked themselves to metal pipes outside Brook House immigration removal centre near Gatwick...
UK officials are being praised after saving a helpless seal that swam around for weeks with a Red Bull can stuck in its mouth. “We are delighted to hear that its ordeal has had such a positive outcome,” wrote Lagan Search and Rescue in a Facebook post about the rescue, which occurred over the weekend.
A British couple on holiday in Morocco have been trapped after the Moroccan government decided to ground flights to and from Britain due to rising Covid rates. Chloe Cervone and partner Lucy Ross, from Whitby in Yorkshire, were nearing the end of a fortnight break to the North African holiday hotspot when the Moroccan Government axed flights to and from Britain due to the current infection rate in the UK.
